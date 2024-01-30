On Jan. 29, director and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn confirmed on Instagram that Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in his revamp of the DC franchise.
"This is accurate," James wrote in an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Deadline's article on Milly's casting. "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."
He later shared his post to his Instagram story, where he wrote, "Welcome to the DCU, Milly Alcock!"
Milly is best known for her role as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon.
She'll star in the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In November, James announced in an Instagram post that Ana Nogueira wrote the screenplay. "We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale," James wrote, in part.
Deadline reports it's unconfirmed if Milly will appear as the character in the upcoming Superman: Legacy film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent.