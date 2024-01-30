Skip To Content
    The DCU Has Officially Cast Supergirl, And It's "House Of The Dragon" Star Milly Alcock

    James Gunn confirmed Deadline's reporting on his Instagram page.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    On Jan. 29, director and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn confirmed on Instagram that Milly Alcock has been cast as Supergirl in his revamp of the DC franchise.

    closeup of Milly Alcock
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    "This is accurate," James wrote in an Instagram post that featured a screenshot of Deadline's article on Milly's casting. "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

    James Gunn
    Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

    He later shared his post to his Instagram story, where he wrote, "Welcome to the DCU, Milly Alcock!"

    Milly Alcock
    Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

    Milly is best known for her role as a young Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon.

    Screenshot from &quot;House of the Dragon&quot;
    Ollie Upton / HBO

    She'll star in the film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In November, James announced in an Instagram post that Ana Nogueira wrote the screenplay. "We’re excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale," James wrote, in part.

    Milly Alcock
    Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

    Deadline reports it's unconfirmed if Milly will appear as the character in the upcoming Superman: Legacy film starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent.

    David Corenswet
    Jemal Countess / Getty Images

    Milly becomes the latest in a long line of actors to take on the live-action role of Supergirl, who is also known by the name Kara Zor-El. Canonically, she is the cousin of Superman.

    Milly Alcock waving
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    Sasha Calle most recently played the superhero in last year's film The Flash.

    Screenshot from &quot;The Flash&quot;
    Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Melissa Benoist played Supergirl in the eponymous Arrowverse series from 2015 to 2021.

    Screenshot from &quot;Supergirl&quot;
    Dean Buscher / ©The CW / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    Laura Vandervoort took on the character in the TV series Smallville, appearing from 2007 to 2011.

    Screenshot from &quot;Smallville&quot;
    Michael Courtney / © Warner Brothers Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

    Helen Slater notably starred in the 1984 film Supergirl.

    Helen Slater as Supergirl
    Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection