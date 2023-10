"My Stevie Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in thecover style, I was very overwhelmed. Of course, I questioned, 'Would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…' When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self — All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back — and then I see myself now in her face," Stevie said on Twitter.