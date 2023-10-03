Here's the product description: "With her unique voice, singular style, and stellar songwriting career, Stevie Nicks is a trailblazing icon. Now, to celebrate her amazing accomplishments as an artist, we are releasing the Stevie Nicks doll as our latest in the Barbie Music Series. We designed this doll with a flowing black dress (reminiscent of the outfit worn on the cover of the 1977 Rumours album) along with her signature platform boots. This tribute to one of the most successful songwriters of all time is a showstopping collectible for music fans everywhere."