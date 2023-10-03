    "Girls Don’t Want Flowers. Girls Want The Stevie Nicks Barbie": Stevie Nicks Being Turned Into A Barbie May Just Be The Most Trendy Christmas Gift This Year

    The iconic singer-songwriter unveiled her Barbie at a concert over the weekend.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's a right of passage for celebs to see their likeness enshrined in the miniature plastic figure form of a Barbie doll. Everyone from the likes of Zendaya...

    Zendaya holding her Barbie doll
    ...to Ashley Graham...

    Ashley Graham holding her Barbie doll
    ...to Hoda Kotb have been turned into Barbies.

    Hoda Kotb holding her Barbie doll
    The latest celeb to receive the special Barbie treatment is the legendary Stevie Nicks.

    Closeup of Stevie Nicks
    On Monday, Mattel released the news of the doll inspired by the iconic singer.

    Stevie Nicks onstage
    Here's the product description: "With her unique voice, singular style, and stellar songwriting career, Stevie Nicks is a trailblazing icon. Now, to celebrate her amazing accomplishments as an artist, we are releasing the Stevie Nicks doll as our latest in the Barbie Music Series. We designed this doll with a flowing black dress (reminiscent of the outfit worn on the cover of the 1977 Rumours album) along with her signature platform boots. This tribute to one of the most successful songwriters of all time is a showstopping collectible for music fans everywhere."

    Stevie Nicks Barbie doll
    As the description notes, the doll is inspired by the flowy black look Stevie wore on Fleetwood Mac's legendary Rumours album.

    Closeup of the Stevie Nicks Barbie
    Mattel

    Here are a few more photos of the doll:

    The doll was unveiled on Sunday night at Stevie's Madison Square Garden concert in New York City.

    Stevie Nicks onstage with the Barbie doll on a screen above her
    And the legend even brought her Barbie onstage.

    Stevie Nicks holding her Barbie doll
    "My Stevie Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the Rumours cover style, I was very overwhelmed. Of course, I questioned, 'Would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…' When I look at her, I see my 27-year-old self — All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back — and then I see myself now in her face," Stevie said on Twitter.

    Stevie Nicks onstage
    "What we have been through since 1975 — the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned — together. I am her, and she is me. She absolutely has my heart," she continued. "Thank you, Mattel, for working with me to make Stevie Barbie so pretty and so soulful and so real; she means the world to me!"

    Stevie Nicks onstage
    Stevie wasn't the only one taken aback (delightfully so) at the "Edge of Seventeen" singer becoming a Barbie. For many fans, realizing the doll is available for purchase had them wondering how old is too old to own a Barbie? The answer: never too old.

    Closeup of the Stevie Nicks Barbie doll
    Check out these fan reactions and more below:

    &quot;idc if I&#x27;m an &#x27;adult&#x27;. i will be getting the stevie barbie&quot;
    &quot;yes i&#x27;m 22 years old and yes my first thought was &#x27;i&#x27;m going to ask for the stevie nicks barbie for christmas&#x27;. what about it.&quot;
    &quot;It&#x27;s been 35 years since I had a new Barbie and I want this one.&quot;
    Finally, here's a tweet from musician Nell Mescal (who also happens to be Paul Mescal's sister):

