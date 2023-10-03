Browse links
The iconic singer-songwriter unveiled her Barbie at a concert over the weekend.
Hello, it’s me. A thirty something year old, grown woman who set an alarm for 5am to get a Stevie Nicks Barbie 🤡 (I was successful). pic.twitter.com/KlINge1Vo2— 🍨Ice-Cream for Breakfast🍨 (@frostybreakfast) October 2, 2023
girls don’t want flowers. girls want the stevie nicks barbie— manicpixiememequeen (@mpmemequeen) October 2, 2023
i might just have to get the stevie nicks barbie like are you kidding pic.twitter.com/h4PJeLtygQ— briley 🕺 (@ageoflowerpower) October 2, 2023
all i can think about is the stevie nicks barbie— nell mescal (@nellmescal_) October 2, 2023