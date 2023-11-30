Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Spotify Wrapped 2023 Has Arrived, And Celebs Are Sharing Their Lists Just Like The Rest Of Us

It's instantly iconic when an artist's top artist is themselves.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

The end of the year quickly approaching means Spotify Wrapped season is upon us. On Wednesday, Spotify rolled out the 2023 iteration of their annual and highly anticipated feature showing users the music and podcasts they listened to most this year. And celebs got in on the fun, too, sharing the songs, artists, and podcasts they just couldn't get enough of:

1. Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Her top artist was Stromae.

Gwyneth Paltrow&#x27;s Spotify
@gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

2. Ice Spice

Ice Spice
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Her top artist was herself.

Ice Spice&#x27;s Spotify
@icespice/Instagram

3. Charli XCX

Charli XCX
Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Her top artist was Lou Reed.

Charli XCX&#x27;s Spotify
@charli_xcx/Instagram

Her top song was her own song "Speed Drive" from the Barbie album.

Charli XCX&#x27;s Spotify
@charli_xcx/Instagram

4. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Manny Carabel / Getty Images

Her top artist was Olivia Rodrigo.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan&#x27;s Spotify
@maitreyiramakrishnan/Instagram

5. Madison Beer

Madison Beer
Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Her top song was "Just What I Needed" by The Cars.

Madison Beer&#x27;s Spotify
@madisonbeer/Instagram

6. Anitta

Anitta
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy

Her top artist was Colbie Caillat.

Anitta&#x27;s Spotify
@anitta/Instagram

7. Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart
Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

She listened to 24,711 minutes of Spotify this year.

&quot;Damn ok&quot;
@lilireinhart/Instagram

8. Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix
Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty Images

Her top song was "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny.

Ariana Madix&#x27;s Spotify
@arianamadix/Instagram

9. Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Jeff Moore/PA Images via Getty Images

Her top artist was herself.

Rita Ora&#x27;s Spotify
@ritaora/Instagram

10. Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Her top artist was her partner G Flip.

Chrishell Stause&#x27;s Spotify
@chrishell.stause

11. Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch
Gotham / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Her top song was "Boyhood" by The Japanese House.

Madelaine Petsch&#x27;s Spotify
@madelame/Instagram

12. Iris Apatow

Iris Apatow
Dave Benett / Getty Images for evian

She listened to 5,924 minutes of the podcast SmartLess.

Iris Apatow&#x27;s Spotify
@irisapatow/Instagram

13. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images

She was in the top 3% of Taylor Swift listeners.

Sarah Michelle Gellar&#x27;s Spotify
@sarahmgellar/Instagram

Reneé Rapp was her second most played artist.

Sarah Michelle Gellar&#x27;s Spotify
@sarahmgellar/Instagram

Her top podcast was The Dropout.

Sarah Michelle Gellar&#x27;s Spotify
@sarahmgellar/Instagram

14. Conan Gray

Closeup of Conan Gray
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

His top song was "Linger" by The Cranberries.

Conan Gray&#x27;s Spotify
@conangray/Instagram

15. Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

His top artist was King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.

Jack Quaid&#x27;s Spotify
@jack_quaid/Instagram