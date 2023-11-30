Spotify Wrapped 2023 Has Arrived, And Celebs Are Sharing Their Lists Just Like The Rest Of Us

The end of the year quickly approaching means Spotify Wrapped season is upon us. On Wednesday, Spotify rolled out the 2023 iteration of their annual and highly anticipated feature showing users the music and podcasts they listened to most this year. And celebs got in on the fun, too, sharing the songs, artists, and podcasts they just couldn't get enough of:
1.Gwyneth Paltrow
Her top artist was Stromae.
2.Ice Spice
Her top artist was herself.
3.Charli XCX
Her top artist was Lou Reed.
Her top song was her own song "Speed Drive" from the Barbie album.
4.Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Her top artist was Olivia Rodrigo.
5.Madison Beer
Her top song was "Just What I Needed" by The Cars.
6.Anitta
Her top artist was Colbie Caillat.
7.Lili Reinhart
She listened to 24,711 minutes of Spotify this year.
8.Ariana Madix
Her top song was "Tití Me Preguntó" by Bad Bunny.
9.Rita Ora
Her top artist was herself.
10.Chrishell Stause
Her top artist was her partner G Flip.
11.Madelaine Petsch
Her top song was "Boyhood" by The Japanese House.
12.Iris Apatow
She listened to 5,924 minutes of the podcast SmartLess.
13.Sarah Michelle Gellar
She was in the top 3% of Taylor Swift listeners.
Reneé Rapp was her second most played artist.
Her top podcast was The Dropout.
14.Conan Gray
His top song was "Linger" by The Cranberries.
15.Jack Quaid
His top artist was King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.