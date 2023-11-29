"I Pay To Listen The Same 5 Singers Every Day" – 21 Spot On Reactions To Spotify Wrapped
"I'm nothing if not a girl who loves to be told statistics about herself."
It's that time of year again when we find out what we've been listening to all year (like we don't already know). Naturally, the website formerly known as Twitter gets rather OTT when it's wrap day, so here are some of the best reactions:
1.
me waiting for my spotify wrapped as it i don’t look at my statsforspotify 365 days a year pic.twitter.com/Xohgme1wWx— grace (not enger) (@magicandmaybes) November 29, 2023
2.
Damn just got my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/8K0Azx1MGQ— cam ♡ (@camrynrb) November 29, 2023
3.
my spotify wrapped is the same every year…. nothing new, nothing changed, same old shit. i pay to listen the same 5 singers every day— 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) November 29, 2023
4.
Avanti West Coast Wrapped just dropped pic.twitter.com/BZOiuEoQOO— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) November 28, 2023
5.
Apple Music wrapped is like pic.twitter.com/CoNITDqM4T— nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) November 28, 2023
6.
me when i open spotify wrapped and see taylor swift at #1 pic.twitter.com/Zb6rYu27qV— thanos. (@THANOSNOVA) November 28, 2023
7.
my spotify wrapped is already out actually pic.twitter.com/QnREILSxOP— cesar (@trashpopsong) November 28, 2023
8.
spotify wrapped apple music replay pic.twitter.com/JJ6nuzQ9Du— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🥂 (@SianThymes) November 28, 2023
9.
my spotify wrapped will just be a reminder of how lazy i was the entire year and didn’t change the playlist at all— vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) November 28, 2023
10.
if you want to be in my spotify wrapped, you must defeat my 7 evil songs i looped at weirdly specific emotional points in my life this year. pic.twitter.com/9I5kNgyvkl— steven ☆ 🍉 (@stevlmao) November 28, 2023
11.
before u see my spotify wrapped this year remember that my life crumbled into ruins and then things were beautiful and then it crumbled into ruins and then things were beautiful and then— paloma (@boyishspit) November 26, 2023
12.
me refreshing my Spotify cuz i can’t find my #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/a3M2uNfTA0— welp. (@YSLONIKA) November 29, 2023
13.
me looking for my #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/IsWxeiGstS— t. (@crumbshizz) November 29, 2023
14.
spotify wrapped dropping on friday is the only thing keeping me afloat rn. im nothing if not a girl who loves to be told statistics about herself— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) November 29, 2023
15.
This is how random my Spotify Wrapped is pic.twitter.com/DhEnrxLpKS— Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) November 29, 2023
16.
checking spotify wrapped every year is like opening a present you bought for yourself like omg taylor swift was my #1 artist again! who saw this coming!!— swiftie wins (@swifferwins) November 29, 2023
17.
#SpotifyWrapped is like an emotional report card & it never lies 😅 pic.twitter.com/FqWhwAY3Go— Ian Hartdige (@ian_hartdige) November 29, 2023
18.
Everyone running to Twitter to brag about being a top 0.5% listener of their favorite artist:#SpotifyWrapped— alex (@AlexUlrichh) November 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/9EY5G9HR9i
19.
spotify after convincing all of their users that they are in the top 0.5% listeners of their favourite artists #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/ikbL7aaIQG— 𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 (@runawaynisha) November 29, 2023
20.
just got my spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/MOIToeEfZY— rach ☆ ☆ ☆ (@teamverstappen) November 28, 2023
21.
swifties after getting their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/7fOcv7pwMv— sof ʚɞ (@youreinIcve) November 29, 2023
Thumbnail credits: Netflix, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, First Run Syndication, Amazon Prime Video