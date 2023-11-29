Skip To Content
    Spotify Told Everyone They Belong In Three Random Cities, And People Have A Lot Of Feelings About It

    I guess I'm dying alone in Provo!

    Matt Stopera
    by Matt Stopera

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Happy Spotify Wrapped Day to all who celebrate!

    older woman sitting on a couch and holding up a pride flag
    This year, Spotify rolled out a feature called "Sound Towns" which tells you what city aligns most with your music taste.

    It seems like three cities are the most popular.

    aerial view of a town with mountains behind it
    The first place is Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    This seems to be like District 1 for gay people.

    The second is Berkeley, California.

    Also very gay.

    And last but not least, the one I've been seeing the most is Burlington, Vermont.

    Which, like, ok, come on, that's random...

    As someone not in the Big Three, I have to say...it feels lonely in Provo!!

    woman sulking at a table marked provo, utah with two people marked burlington and cambridge high-five in the background
    And that seems to be the sentiment!

    This person got stuck in Eugene.

    This person wondered why they were put in College Station.

    And this person felt banished in Madison.

    My entire timeline is full of jokes about Cambridge, Berkeley, and Burlington, so because I think they're pretty funny, here are some of my favorites...

    Twitter: @brokebackstan

    Twitter: @swainsch

    Twitter: @ali_sivi

    Twitter: @alex_abads

    Twitter: @peterczyy

    Spotify/Twitter: @famefudger

    Twitter: @smysko

    Twitter: @williamvhand_

    Twitter: @jenna_leahy

    Twitter: @emhstnd

    Spotify/Twitter: @michaelaidan

    Spotify/Twitter: @lofitidepod

    Spotify/Twitter: @jedwardmariano

    And lastly...

    Nickelodeon/ Twitter: @jennyypierre