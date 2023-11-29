Spotify Told Everyone They Belong In Three Random Cities, And People Have A Lot Of Feelings About It
I guess I'm dying alone in Provo!
Happy Spotify Wrapped Day to all who celebrate!
This year, Spotify rolled out a feature called "Sound Towns" which tells you what city aligns most with your music taste.
It seems like three cities are the most popular.
The first place is Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Spotify Wrapped telling me my music taste belongs in Cambridge felt more like an insult tbh pic.twitter.com/wHQs2ca6B3— mikey 🕺✨ (@Blitheringmikey) November 29, 2023
This seems to be like District 1 for gay people.
this part was so silly so do all the gay people live in cambridge pic.twitter.com/qPNKmubHeP— chan! 💌 (@folklorewlw) November 29, 2023
The second is Berkeley, California.
assigned berkeley resident by spotify 🥲 pic.twitter.com/ZU8ecN5iJy— j ❤︎ (@taurusapoiogist) November 29, 2023
Also very gay.
Did every gay person get Berkeley pic.twitter.com/HyzEIRcUwO— luca (@warpingwood) November 29, 2023
And last but not least, the one I've been seeing the most is Burlington, Vermont.
group trip to burlington, USA! pic.twitter.com/h1Wpntg7gD— freya (@loveistobeknown) November 29, 2023
Which, like, ok, come on, that's random...
What is it exactly with Burlington and Spotify Unwrapped pic.twitter.com/I3DVCw3fKZ— Rory McCarthy (@roryisconfused) November 29, 2023
As someone not in the Big Three, I have to say...it feels lonely in Provo!!
And that seems to be the sentiment!
This person got stuck in Eugene.
everyone talking about burlington, cambridge, and berkeley on my timeline… any love for EUGENE??? pic.twitter.com/vMp7Bf0Bjq— leo/layo (@layoama) November 29, 2023
This person wondered why they were put in College Station.
finding out that everyone got berkeley, california or burlington, vermont on their spotify wrapped but i got college station, texas pic.twitter.com/fuxXGYAuSI— sophie (@sophieschroeds) November 29, 2023
And this person felt banished in Madison.
thought for sure i’d get berkeley, cambridge or vermont like all the cool people but no, spotify banished me to the midwest for enjoying fall out boy, gecs and boygenius. pic.twitter.com/tpH0J4Lad0— audrey vieira (@audreylvieira) November 29, 2023
My entire timeline is full of jokes about Cambridge, Berkeley, and Burlington, so because I think they're pretty funny, here are some of my favorites...
spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge— carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023
burlington sun, cambridge moon, berkeley rising— Sarah 🪩✨ (@swainsch) November 29, 2023
american high-speed railway system connecting the berkeley, burlington, and cambridge spotify crowds— bald ann dowd (@ali_sivi) November 29, 2023
Spotify at the towns other than Burlington, Berkeley, and Cambridge shop pic.twitter.com/Jm7uKFilwP— alex (@alex_abads) November 29, 2023
So what do we think distinguishes Cambridge vs Berkeley vs Burlington? What are they trying to tell us?— Peter (@peterczyy) November 29, 2023
No one asked but yes, I’m safe from Cambridge, Burlington and Berkeley pic.twitter.com/ATQHnIhAJZ— alexa (@famefudger) November 29, 2023
Obama about to post that he got Berkeley, Burlington or Cambridge on his Spotify Wrapped— stepan mysko von schultze (@smysko) November 29, 2023
Apple Music gays won’t know if they’re Burlington, Cambridge, or Berkeley 😔😔— bob (@williamvhand_) November 29, 2023
the tourism boards of berkeley, cambridge, and burlington working overtime fr— Jenna (@jenna_leahy) November 29, 2023
i feel like the only lesbian that got berkeley and not burlington or cambridge pic.twitter.com/cUkor3bloc— ✿emoly✿ (@emhstnd) November 29, 2023
Everyone’s at Berkeley, Burlington, and Cambridge, meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/KKMuyBjU1B— Michael (@michaelaidan) November 29, 2023
they will not put me in the Berkeley/Cambridge/Burlington box 🫡 pic.twitter.com/G13zsgxVF9— Herbie: Fully Hancocked (@lofitidepod) November 29, 2023
“berkeley” “burlington” “cambridge” ok whatever ill just be alone in marseille 😭 pic.twitter.com/YbFtt6k7fH— jed:)) (@jedwardmariano) November 29, 2023
And lastly...
me watching everyone have fun who got burlington, berkeley and cambridge on spotify wrapped while i got SAN MARCOS 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/l3aAXzIyHH— 🍉 (@jennyypierre) November 29, 2023