    Sophia Bush Wore Her Wedding Afterparty Dress To Beyoncé's Concert Just Weeks After Reportedly Filing For Divorce

    Now that's sustainable fashion!

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sophia Bush just showed off one heck of a way to make the most out of wedding looks.

    A closeup of Sophia Bush posing for photographers on the red carpet with one hand on her hip
    David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / Getty Images

    Over the weekend, the One Tree Hill alum was among the many, many celebrities who attended one of Beyoncé's three Renaissance tour dates in Los Angeles.

    Beyoncé smiling onstage. She&#x27;s wearing a performance leotard with balloon shoulders and sunglasses
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    For the special occasion in which Bey asked concertgoers to dress in silver or chrome, Sophia brought a dress from another special occasion back to life.

    Sophia Bush stands for a photo at a media event
    David M. Benett / Getty Images for British GQ and evian

    Namely, the actor seemingly wore her silver, disco ball-esque wedding dress from last year to the concert. Interestingly, she did so about a month after reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes.

    A closeup of Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush arm-in-arm at formal event
    Jerod Harris / FilmMagic

    According to Vogue, the couple got engaged in August 2021 in Lake Como, Italy, and were married in June 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The publication reported Grant, a real estate investor and entrepreneur, is from Oklahoma.

    Grant Hughes and Sophia Bush smile for a photo at an event. Grant is wearing a suit and tie and Sophia is wearing a pantsuit
    Leigh Vogel / Getty Images

    Vogue also noted at their nuptials Sophia changed from her Monique Lhuillier wedding dress into a Cristina Ottaviano minidress for the afterparty. You can check out photos of Sophia in the silver dress on Vogue's site.

    A closeup of Sophia Bush wearing a brocade strapless peplum dress
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images for Haddad Media

    Though Sophia didn't specifically say she rewore the dress to Bey's concert, the photos she posted on Instagram from over the weekend (which you can view here) show her in what appears to be the same dress.

    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for WIF (Women In Film)

    "Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said 'wear silver' and we said 'yes ma’am,'" she captioned her post. "She called her #Renaissance 'a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.' Can confirm 🐝."

    Beyoncé onstage
    Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

    Of course, commenters on Sophia's Renaissance IG post were quick to note seemingly rewearing the dress recalled her One Tree Hill character Brooke Davis creating the clothing line Clothes Over Bros.

    This is giving such Brooke Davis vibes
    Instagram: @sophiabush / Via instagram.com
    &quot;But Brooke Davis said &#x27;Clothes Over Bros&#x27;&quot;
    Instagram: @sophiabush / Via instagram.com
    &quot;The best version of Clothes over Bro&#x27;s if you ask me!&quot;
    Instagram: @sophiabush / Via instagram.com
    &quot;I love that Brooke Davis is part of the beehive&quot;
    Instagram: @sophiabush / Via instagram.com
    &quot;I was gonna comment on how Brooke Davis this is, and saw everybody is thinking the same thing&quot;
    Instagram: @sophiabush / Via instagram.com

    Talk about life imitating art!