For the special occasion in which Bey asked concertgoers to dress in silver or chrome, Sophia brought a dress from another special occasion back to life.
Namely, the actor seemingly wore her silver, disco ball-esque wedding dress from last year to the concert. Interestingly, she did so about a month after reportedly filing for divorce from her husband, Grant Hughes.
According to Vogue, the couple got engaged in August 2021 in Lake Como, Italy, and were married in June 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The publication reported Grant, a real estate investor and entrepreneur, is from Oklahoma.
Vogue also noted at their nuptials Sophia changed from her Monique Lhuillier wedding dress into a Cristina Ottaviano minidress for the afterparty. You can check out photos of Sophia in the silver dress on Vogue's site.
Though Sophia didn't specifically say she rewore the dress to Bey's concert, the photos she posted on Instagram from over the weekend (which you can view here) show her in what appears to be the same dress.
"Speaking of @beyonce … the queen said 'wear silver' and we said 'yes ma’am,'" she captioned her post. "She called her #Renaissance 'a place to dream/escape/to feel free/adventurous/to create a safe place/without judgment/a place to be free/to scream/release/feel freedom/a beautiful journey/exploration.' Can confirm 🐝."
Of course, commenters on Sophia's Renaissance IG post were quick to note seemingly rewearing the dress recalled her One Tree Hill character Brooke Davis creating the clothing line Clothes Over Bros.