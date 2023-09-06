  • Viral badge

13 Celebs Who Straight-Up Ignored The Dress Code For Beyoncé's Renaissance Concert, And 13 Who Understood The Assignment

I'm shocked so many fashion girlies didn't bother dressing up.

Chelsea Stewart
by Chelsea Stewart

BuzzFeed Staff

Celebs have been bringing out their best silver looks for Beyoncé's Renaissance concerts — something she asked people to do in honor of her birthday on Sept. 4. But not everyone obliged. Here are 13 celebs who understood the assignment with their 'fits and 13 who seemed to miss the memo.

beyonce on stage
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

1. Followed the dress code: Katy Perry

katy in a silver dress that sits off one shoulder and sunglasses
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

3. Followed the dress code: Zendaya

Twitter: @Zendaya_Updated

4. Didn't: Chris Rock

Chris Rock is wearing a dark jacket over a t-shirt
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

5. Followed the dress code: Gabrielle Union

7. Followed the dress code: Vanessa Hudgens

8. Didn't: Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage is wearing a black dress shirt and pants
instagram.com

9. Followed the dress code: Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

10. Didn't: Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Twitter: @kenjenstyle

11. Followed the dress code: Olivia Wilde

@oliviawilde / Twitter: @BeyhiveDexter

12. Didn't: LeBron James

Twitter: @BeyLegion

13. Followed the dress code: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

14. Didn't: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

Twitter: @PopCrave

15. Followed the dress code: The Kardashians and the Kardashian kiddos

the Kardashian family in all silver outfits
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

16. Didn't: Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber is wearing an all black outfit of a mini skirt, thigh-high boots and top
@haileybieber / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/haileybieber/?hl=en

17. Followed the dress code: Tracee Ellis Ross

18. Didn't: DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled wearing a shirt with hearts printed all over and dark pants
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

19. Followed the dress code: Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

20. Didn't: Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is wearing leopard print pants and a leather jacket
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood

21. Followed the dress code: Tia Mowry

22. Didn't: Justine Skye

23. Followed the dress code: Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson in a silver cut out top
instagram.com

24. Didn't: Diego Boneta and Renata Notni

the two wearing leather
Lexus Gallegos / Getty Images for HM

25. Followed the dress code: Issa Rae

26. Didn't: Travis Scott

Twitter: @PopBase

Hope everyone still had fun!