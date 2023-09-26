Hey now, you're a rockstar. Get your game on, go....visit Scotland. Okay, those might not be the correct lyrics to Smash Mouth's hit song "All Star," but they might as well be, considering fans of the film Shrek can now go live their ogre fantasy across the pond.
On Tuesday, Airbnb announced their latest specialty getaway is a chance to stay in Shrek's cottage in the Scottish Highlands.
No, really. Like they did with Barbie's DreamHouse in Malibu, Airbnb is making Shrek's Swamp available for only a limited time. According to a press release, up to three guests will be allowed to book a single two-night stay from Oct. 27 to 29. Booking begins on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST, and it's £0, though Airbnb notes guests are responsible for their travel.
Now, before you go ahead and try to book the exclusive stay, take a look at how Airbnb's version of Shrek's Swamp compares to the original in the first film:
Here are additional photos of the Airbnb:
You can read more about the Airbnb and book your stay beginning Oct. 13 here.
And, don't forget, Shrek is streaming on Peacock now!