    Airbnb Just Made A Shrek's Swamp That You Can Book, And It's Surprisingly Close To The Film's Version

    Shrek's Swamp is the only place I want to stay, tbh.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hey now, you're a rockstar. Get your game on, go....visit Scotland. Okay, those might not be the correct lyrics to Smash Mouth's hit song "All Star," but they might as well be, considering fans of the film Shrek can now go live their ogre fantasy across the pond.

    Screenshot from &quot;Shrek&quot;
    DreamWorks/courtesy Everett

    On Tuesday, Airbnb announced their latest specialty getaway is a chance to stay in Shrek's cottage in the Scottish Highlands.

    Shrek&#x27;s Swamp
    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb

    No, really. Like they did with Barbie's DreamHouse in Malibu, Airbnb is making Shrek's Swamp available for only a limited time. According to a press release, up to three guests will be allowed to book a single two-night stay from Oct. 27 to 29. Booking begins on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. BST, and it's £0, though Airbnb notes guests are responsible for their travel.

    A bedroom in Shrek&#x27;s Swamp
    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb

    Airbnb is also making a one-time donation to the Hopscotch Children's Charity in Scotland as part of the unique travel opportunity.

    Now, before you go ahead and try to book the exclusive stay, take a look at how Airbnb's version of Shrek's Swamp compares to the original in the first film:

    1.

    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb, Dreamworks/Peacock

    2.

    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb, Dreamworks/Peacock

    3.

    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb, Dreamworks/Peacock

    4.

    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb, Dreamworks/Peacock

    5.

    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb, Dreamworks/Peacock

    Here are additional photos of the Airbnb:

    6.

    A bedside table
    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb

    7.

    View of the window in Shrek&#x27;s Swamp
    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb

    8.

    View from outside the window
    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb

    9.

    The bedroom at Shrek&#x27;s Swamp
    Alix McIntosh | Courtesy of Airbnb

    You can read more about the Airbnb and book your stay beginning Oct. 13 here.

    And, don't forget, Shrek is streaming on Peacock now!