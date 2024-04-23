"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 9" Just RuVealed The Cast And A Stunning Twist The Show Hasn't Done Before

Now this is a twist to celebrate.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

The RuPaul's Drag Race TV universe stops for no one. Just last week, Nymphia Wind was crowned the winner of Season 16.

Nymphia Wind holding a staff
Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for MTV

And days later, Drag Race has announced the cast for Season 9 of All Stars, which will premiere May 17 on Paramount+. But wait...there's a new twist this time, and it's genuinely heartwarming.

RuPaul with her arms raised, promoting RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race All Stars on a poster
Paramount+

The queens this season will not just be competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. They'll also be vying to claim a winning $200,000 donation from the nonprofit The Palette Fund to give to a charity they've pre-selected.

Promotional image for &quot;RuPaul&#x27;s Drag Race All Stars&quot; featuring drag queens in elaborate costumes with a superhero theme
Paramount+

So here's everything you need to know about the eight fierce queens returning to the competition and which charities they've chosen:

Angeria Paris VanMicheals

Angeria in an ornate costume  resembling a celestial being
Paramount+

Track record: Angeria made it to the Season 14 finale, just missing out on the Lip Sync for the Crown which Willow Pill took home against Lady Camden. Fortunately, Angeria got the call for All Stars, and it's so good to see her back.

Charity of choice: National Black Justice Collective

Gottmik

Gottmik in dramatic black and white outfit with splatter design
Paramount+

Track record: Gottmik was a fierce runner-up in Season 13, known for sickening looks and even more killer one-liners. The eventual winner of the season Symone took Gottmik out in a lip sync to Britney Spears's "Gimme More." Gottmik will surely do just that on All Stars.

Charity of choice: Trans Lifeline

Jorgeous

Jorgeous in an elaborate blue costume with expansive flowing fabric
Paramount+

Track record: She's not gorgeous. She's Jorgeous! The Season 14 competitor finished in seventh place after being eliminated alongside DeJa Skye by Daya Betty in a three-queen lip-sync to Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U." 

Charity of choice: National Alliance of Mental Illness

Nina West

Nina West poses in a shiny body suit with a flowing cape
Paramount+

Track record: The Broadway queen of Season 11 has returned. Nina placed sixth in her season, losing out to Silky Nutmeg Ganache in a lip sync to TLC's "No Scrubs." But a strong offscreen résumé in the years since makes Nina a significant contender to watch. How many other queens can say they're fresh off starring as Edna Turnblad in the national tour of Hairspray?

Charity of choice: The Trevor Project

Plastique Tiara

Plastique Tiara in an elaborate costume with flowing sleeves and a tiered skirt on a stage
Paramount+

Track record: She's so much more than a pretty face and a looks queen. Plastique Tiara placed eighth in Season 11, losing out to Vanessa Vanjie Mateo in a lip sync to Fantasia's "Hood Boy." But if Madonna brings you on stage at her concert, as she did with Plastique in February, you just better be ready for some serious competition.

Charity of choice: The Asian American Foundation


Roxxxy Andrews

Roxxxy Andrews, wearing an elaborate outfit with a skirt with a slit and a matching headpiece
Paramount+

Track record: The third time might just be the charm for this Drag Race legend. She and Alaska were the runners-up in Season 5, just missing the crown from Jinkx Monsoon. A legendary return in Season 2 of All Stars introduced Roxxxy to a whole new audience of Drag Race viewers. If you even have a passing knowledge of Drag Race, you'll know her competition is seriously indebted to this icon and should be on the lookout for her to deliver once again.

Charity of choice: Miracle of Love


Shannel

Shannel in an elaborate blue costume with an ornate headpiece
Paramount+

Track record: If it's not Roxxxy, maybe Shannel will snatch the crown on her third try. An OG, Shannel finished fourth in the first season of Drag Race, being eliminated by Rebecca Glasscock in a lip sync to Mary Mary's "Shackles (Praise You)." She returned for the first All Stars, finishing in third alongside Jujubee.

Charity of choice: Anxiety and Depression Association of America


Finally, Vanessa Vanjie

Vanessa Vanjie in a striking performance outfit with large wing-like accessories
Paramount+

Track record: The meme queen of Season 10 is back! Vanjie has one of the most notable runs in recent drag race herstory. She made arguably the strongest impression ever for a first boot, as she was eliminated immediately on Season 10. Such was her power that she came right back for Season 11 and finished fifth. Only time will tell what her Season 11 sisters, Plastique and Nina, who are also returning, will think of her — especially Plastique because Vanjie sent her packing the last time.

Charity of choice: ASPCA