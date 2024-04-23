The RuPaul's Drag Race TV universe stops for no one. Just last week, Nymphia Wind was crowned the winner of Season 16.
And days later, Drag Race has announced the cast for Season 9 of All Stars, which will premiere May 17 on Paramount+. But wait...there's a new twist this time, and it's genuinely heartwarming.
The queens this season will not just be competing for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. They'll also be vying to claim a winning $200,000 donation from the nonprofit The Palette Fund to give to a charity they've pre-selected.
So here's everything you need to know about the eight fierce queens returning to the competition and which charities they've chosen: