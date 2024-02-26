Skip To Content
Here's What The Stars Wore To The 2024 Producers Guild Awards Over The Weekend

Lily Gladstone looked gorgeous in green.

Joseph Longo
by Joseph Longo

BuzzFeed Staff

Awards season is in full swing, which means that three ceremonies celebrating film and TV were held over the weekend. On Feb. 24, the Screen Actors Guild Awards took place, where Oppenheimer went home with Best Motion Picture Ensemble.

The cast of &quot;Oppenheimer&quot; holding their SAG Awards
Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The next day, Feb. 24, two more awards shows took place. One was the Indie Spirit Awards, where Past Lives won Best Feature.

The crew of &quot;Past Lives&quot; holding their Independent Spirit Awards
Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images

The Producers Guild Awards were also held the same day, and Oppenheimer again won the top honor. The PGAs were star-studded with the likes of Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, and Tracee Ellis Ross in attendance. So here are 34 celebs who walked the red carpet at the PGAs:

1. Erika Alexander

Erika Alexander in a cape-style gown with floral embellishments smiling
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

2. Emily Blunt

Emily in a sleeveless gown with cut-out patterns stands smiling
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. Alex Borstein

Woman in a one-shoulder gown posing at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth in a tailored suit at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

5. Danielle Brooks

Danielle posing in a dress with a feathered boa
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Michael Cimino

Michael in a tailored suit and shoes
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

7. Bradley Cooper

Bradley in a tuxedo with bow tie posing at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

8. Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe in a suit and turtleneck at the Producers Guild Awards
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

9. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. stands in front of a Producers Guild of America backdrop wearing a sharp suit
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah in a strapless tiered gown at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

11. Paul Giamatti

Paul in a suit standing in front of a step-and-repeat banner at the PGA Awards
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Lily Gladstone

Lily in an elegant gown with leaf-like textures poses on the Producers Guild Awards red carpet
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

13. America Ferrera

America in elegant gown with floral accents at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

14. Brie Larson

Brie Larson in a ruffled dress with bow detail, posing at the Producers Guild of America Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

15. Natasha Lyonne

Natasha in an elegant halter-neck gown posing with her hands clasped at a Producers Guild event
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

16. Matty Matheson

Matty in a striped suit smiles at PGA Awards backdrop
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

17. Melissa McCarthy

Melissa in a pleated metallic dress posing at the Producers Guild of America event
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18. Rob McElhenney

Robert in a textured suit
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

19. Cillian Murphy

Cillian at event wearing a suit and tie
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Christopher Nolan with Oppenheimer co-producer and wife Emma Thomas

Christopher is wearing a suit and Emma is wearing a sheer-sleeve dress
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

21. Taylor Zakhar Perez

Taylor in a oversized suit with sneakers poses at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

22. Sandra Oh

Sandra in elegant gown with floral embroidery
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

23. Margot Robbie

Margot in a two-toned off-shoulder dress poses at Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

24. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee in a draped grey sleeveless gown with a high neckline, posing at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

25. Dominic Sessa

Dominic in a suit with no tie
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

26. Sarah Shahi

Sarah in a one-shoulder gown
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27. Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub in a suit poses at the Producers Guild Awards
Elyse Jankowski / WireImage / Getty Images

28. Celine Song

Celine in unique layered outfit with various tags at PGA event
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

29. Drew Tarver

Drew in a tailored suit posing at the Producers Guild Awards
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Hannah Waddingham

Hannah in elegant off-shoulder gown posing at the Producers Guild Awards
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

31. Ali Wong

Ali in a black suit jacket over a white tiered dress at an event
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

32. Roy Wood Jr.

Roy smiles in a suit at the Producers Guild Awards backdrop
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

33. X Mayo

X Mayo in a checkered gown poses at the Producers Guild Awards
Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

34. Finally, Steven Yeun

Steven in tailored suit sans tie poses at the Producers Guild Awards
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images