Awards season is in full swing, which means that three ceremonies celebrating film and TV were held over the weekend. On Feb. 24, the Screen Actors Guild Awards took place, where Oppenheimer went home with Best Motion Picture Ensemble.
The next day, Feb. 24, two more awards shows took place. One was the Indie Spirit Awards, where Past Lives won Best Feature.
The Producers Guild Awards were also held the same day, and Oppenheimeragain won the top honor. The PGAs were star-studded with the likes of Margot Robbie, Lily Gladstone, and Tracee Ellis Ross in attendance. So here are 34 celebs who walked the red carpet at the PGAs:
1.Erika Alexander
2.Emily Blunt
3.Alex Borstein
4.Kenneth Branagh
5.Danielle Brooks
6.Michael Cimino
7.Bradley Cooper
8.Willem Dafoe
9.Robert Downey Jr.
10.Sarah Michelle Gellar
11.Paul Giamatti
12.Lily Gladstone
13.America Ferrera
14.Brie Larson
15.Natasha Lyonne
16.Matty Matheson
17.Melissa McCarthy
18.Rob McElhenney
19.Cillian Murphy
20.Christopher Nolan with Oppenheimer co-producer and wife Emma Thomas