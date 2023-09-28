"It Was An Embarrassing Oversight": Patrick J. Adams Apologized For "Foolishly" Sharing "Suits" Throwback Photos During The Actors Strike

Suits star Patrick J. Adams has apologized for posting throwback photos from the show on his Instagram page this week.
For context, Patrick starred on the USA Network legal drama from 2011 to 2019, and the show has seen a renewed interest the past few months after it was added to Netflix.
In fact, Patrick's Instagram bio reads, "the guy from that show you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince."
This is, of course, a reference to Meghan Markle, his former Suits costar who is now married to Prince Harry. She notably left the show in 2018 as her relationship with Prince Harry became more serious.
Earlier this week, the actor shared photos from the show, including candids taken behind the scenes. People reports that some of the photos were previously unseen photos of Meghan on set.
However, Patrick has since taken down his throwback Suits Instagram posts in light of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
Rules of the strike prohibit promoting struck shows, including previous works. "We cannot help them to promote that work when they will not pay the performers their fair share of the resulting revenues," the union says on their strike FAQ page.
On Wednesday, Patrick issued a statement on his Instagram story, explaining the situation.
"The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its efforts to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections," he wrote.
"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here, and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong," he continued.