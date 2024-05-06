Hot Topic
The Met Gala is officially here! On the evening of May 6, aka the first Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute hosted its annual star-studded gala where Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny served as co-chairs.
This year's exhibit is: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibit features 250 items from the Institute's permanent collection with a focus on "nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," as curator of the exhibit Andrew Bolton said. As Vogue put it, there's also an emphasis on archival fashion "too fragile to be worn again."
As for the attendees who walk the well-known carpet, the dress code theme is "The Garden of Time," inspired by author J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.
It's an exhibit you can visit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The exhibit opens on May 10 and runs through Sept. 2. So take a look at just a few of the many intricate and beautiful pieces on display in the museum's exhibit below:
