    Here Are The Stunning Costume Institute Pieces On Display This Year If You're Not Ready For The Met Gala To End

    The exhibit opens on May 10.

    The Met Gala is officially here! On the evening of May 6, aka the first Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute hosted its annual star-studded gala where Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny served as co-chairs.

    Zendaya in a tiered blue ruffled gown with a large feathered headpiece at an event. Photographers in background
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    This year's exhibit is: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. The exhibit features 250 items from the Institute's permanent collection with a focus on "nature and the emotional poetics of fashion," as curator of the exhibit Andrew Bolton said. As Vogue put it, there's also an emphasis on archival fashion "too fragile to be worn again."

    As for the attendees who walk the well-known carpet, the dress code theme is "The Garden of Time," inspired by author J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story of the same name.

    It's an exhibit you can visit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The exhibit opens on May 10 and runs through Sept. 2. So take a look at just a few of the many intricate and beautiful pieces on display in the museum's exhibit below:

    1.

    Vintage-style mannequin displaying a tailored jacket with floral accents and matching breeches
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    2.

    Vintage-style dress with sunflower print displayed on a mannequin
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    3.

    Historical male and female mannequins displaying ornate 18th-century-style costumes
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    4.

    Two floral gowns with 3D flowers on display, one featuring a high neckline and the other with short sleeves
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    5.

    Elaborate floral embroidered coat displayed on a mannequin with a black skirt and white blouse
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    6.

    Black skirt with floral pattern on display, intricate lace at waist. No persons visible
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    7.

    Embroidered floral pattern on a display coat with blue sleeves
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    8.

    Elegant sleeveless dress on display with intricate butterfly pattern design
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    Hunger Games fans may recall Elizabeth Banks wore this Spring/Summer 2011 Alexander McQueen dress while playing Effie Trinket in Catching Fire.

    9.

    Woman viewing a red and cream dress displayed on a mannequin in a gallery
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    10.

    Person taking a photo of a lamp with a floral design inside the shade
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    11.

    Mannequin displaying an elegant gown with a flowing, layered skirt in a gallery setting
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    12.

    Person taking photo of a showcased glittery, embellished outfit on a mannequin
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    13.

    Woman observing three mannequins with elegant dresses in a display
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    14.

    A displayed long-sleeve emerald dress with intricate bird embroidery and a trail
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    15.

    Vintage floral print dress with full skirt displayed on a mannequin
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    16.

    Sculptural dress made of layered material on a mannequin, displayed in a gallery setting
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    17.

    Woman viewing two elegant dresses on display
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    18.

    Mannequin displaying a patterned suit with a hat, exhibited in a glass case, with people observing in the background
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    19.

    Two elegant vintage dresses on display, one with a ruffled skirt, the other with unique front lacing
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    20.

    Man views two textured dresses on display at an exhibition, one with a ruffled design, capturing them with his smartphone
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    21.

    Three elegant gowns on display, each with intricate designs and varying sleeve and skirt styles
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    Natalie Portman wore a recreation of Dior's 1949 Junon dress, which is seen above on the far right, to the Cannes Film Festival last year.

    22.

    Ornate floral embroidered historical dress on display
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    23.

    Vintage dress with floral patterns and fringed skirt on display
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    24.

    Floral patterned dress on a mannequin, sleeveless with a full skirt
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    25.

    Man viewing a glass-enclosed ornate gown on display. No persons in the image are identifiable
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    26.

    Mannequin displaying a bold dress with ruffled layers and a black bow
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    27.

    A patterned coat with a floral design on display
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    28.

    Mannequin displaying a floral embroidered gown with textured details
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    29.

    Traditional garment on a mannequin with a floral pattern
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    30.

    Shimmering sequined dress on a mannequin, reflecting light
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    31.

    Black gown with lace detail on display, no people present
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    32.

    Vintage-style dress with floral embellishments on display
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    33.

    Floral print ball gown with full skirt and spaghetti straps on a mannequin
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    34.

    Vintage dress on display with lace details, striped accents, and a floral adornment
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    35.

    Woman takes photo of two dresses on display with her phone
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    36.

    Sculpture of a human figure made from assorted floral fabric, creating a burst of flowers from the body
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    37.

    Vintage dress and jacket on display, intricate beadwork, visitors observing exhibit in background
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    38.

    Mannequin displaying a dress with three-dimensional roses and spider embellishments
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    39.

    Two vintage dresses on display, one with floral patterns and one with lace detailing
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    40.

    Elegant black evening gown with intricate lace detail on a mannequin. No persons present
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    41.

    Elegant pleated evening gown with bow detail on bodice and ruffled trim, displayed on mannequin
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    42.

    White dress with green leaf patterns on a mannequin against a white background
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    43.

    Elegant blue gown displayed on a mannequin with a voluminous skirt and fitted bodice
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    44.

    Sequin-embellished top with matching skirt on a mannequin, accessorized with a floral headpiece
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    45.

    Two unique dresses on mannequins displayed in an exhibit, one with a voluminous, layered design
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    46.

    Two patterned dresses on mannequins, one with a jacket and one a skirt ensemble
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images

    47. And finally:

    Two pleated dresses on display, one light blue and one dark blue, with unique asymmetrical designs
    Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images
