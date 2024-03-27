Celebrity·Posted 19 hours agoLea Michele Announced She's Expecting Baby No. 2, And So Many Celebrities Congratulated HerLea Michele and Zandy Reich are already parents to a three-year-old son.by Joseph LongoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Lea Michele is getting ready to be a mom — again. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images On Wednesday, the actor and singer announced on Instagram that she's pregnant. Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions She's expecting her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their now-three-year-old son Ever the following year. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lea kept her pregnancy announcement short and simple, writing, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛." Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Numerous celebrities congratulated Lea in the comments of her post, including her Glee costar Gwyneth Paltrow who called her a "cutie." @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com Katharine McPhee left a heart emoji. @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com Nikki Reed wrote, "Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍." @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com JoAnna Garcia Swisher said, "Another little peanut for us to love and spoil! ❤." @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com Zooey Deschanel simply wrote, "Congratulations!!!" @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com Finally, Ashley Tisdale, who also announced she's pregnant this week, said, "So excited for this beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️." @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com Check out Lea's Instagram, including her maternity photoshoot by photographer Alex Frank, below: View this photo on Instagram Alex Frank / Via Instagram: @shotzbyalex