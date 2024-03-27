Skip To Content
    Lea Michele Announced She's Expecting Baby No. 2, And So Many Celebrities Congratulated Her

    Lea Michele and Zandy Reich are already parents to a three-year-old son.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Lea Michele is getting ready to be a mom — again.

    Lea Michele in a lace dress at an event
    Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

    On Wednesday, the actor and singer announced on Instagram that she's pregnant.

    closeup of her in a floral dress and short hair posing for the camera
    Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

    She's expecting her second child with her husband, Zandy Reich.

    closeup of the two dressed elegantly at an event
    ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

    The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their now-three-year-old son Ever the following year.

    Two people seated at a table, one in a tuxedo and the other in a strapless blue gown
    Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    Lea kept her pregnancy announcement short and simple, writing, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed. 💛."

    Lea on red carpet in sparkling long-sleeve gown with cut-out detail, holding a clutch, with her hair in bangs and a bob
    Cindy Ord/MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Numerous celebrities congratulated Lea in the comments of her post, including her Glee costar Gwyneth Paltrow who called her a "cutie."

    Comment by user Gwyneth Paltrow saying &quot;Cutie&quot; with 192 likes
    @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Katharine McPhee left a heart emoji.

    Instagram comment by user katharinefoster with a heart emoji showing 128 likes
    @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Nikki Reed wrote, "Ahhhhhh😍😍😍😍."

    Instagram comment by user nikkireed with excited expression, &quot;Ahhhhhh,&quot; followed by heart-eyed emojis. Has 340 likes
    @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    JoAnna Garcia Swisher said, "Another little peanut for us to love and spoil! ❤."

    Social media post announcing someone&#x27;s affection for a new addition with likes and a heart emoji
    @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Zooey Deschanel simply wrote, "Congratulations!!!"

    Zooey Deschanel&#x27;s verified account comments &quot;Congratulations!!!&quot; on a post, with 614 likes
    @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Finally, Ashley Tisdale, who also announced she's pregnant this week, said, "So excited for this beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️."

    Ashley Tisdale comments &quot;So excited for this beautiful family&quot; with heart emojis, receiving 3,786 likes
    @leamichele/Instagram / Via instagram.com

    Check out Lea's Instagram, including her maternity photoshoot by photographer Alex Frank, below: