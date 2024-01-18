For context, TheVampire Diaries star's last acting role was in the 2019 series V-Wars. He and wife Nikki Reed moved to a farm outside LA together, and Ian himself said in November that he left Hollywood "to raise my kids, build my companies, and get these films launched."
When asked if he missed acting, Ian replied, "I loved what I did for a really long time. I don't miss any of it."
"I love making films. I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run," he said, looking at his wife. "The community and the family that is a set... But this is our 2.0 version, about to be 3.0 version."
"Although I wish we had more time on the farm," Nikki added. "We're running multiple businesses."