    Ian Somerhalder And Nikki Reed Confirmed They've Quit Acting And Spoke About What They're Doing Instead

    "I don't miss any of it."

    Natasha Jokic
    by Natasha Jokic

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Ian Somerhalder confirmed in a new interview that he's quit acting.

    Ian smiling for photographers on the red carpet of an event
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    For context, The Vampire Diaries star's last acting role was in the 2019 series V-Wars. He and wife Nikki Reed moved to a farm outside LA together, and Ian himself said in November that he left Hollywood "to raise my kids, build my companies, and get these films launched."

    Ian and Nikki pose for photographers at a media event
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas

    The couple have two children, including a son born in June. Nikki's last acting credit was also V-Wars.

    Indeed, Ian recently executive-produced the soil health documentary Common Ground alongside other famous faces like Laura Dern and Jason Momoa. At a recent screening of the documentary, he spoke with E! News about the shift in his career.

    View this video on YouTube
    E! News / Via youtube.com

    When asked if he missed acting, Ian replied, "I loved what I did for a really long time. I don't miss any of it."

    Ian and Paul Wesley at a media event
    Larry Marano / WireImage

    "I love making films. I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run," he said, looking at his wife. "The community and the family that is a set... But this is our 2.0 version, about to be 3.0 version."

    Nikki and Ian smiling at a media event
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    Ian's first acting credit was in 1997. 

    "Although I wish we had more time on the farm," Nikki added. "We're running multiple businesses."

    Nikki and Ian smiling at a media event
    Andrew Toth / Getty Images

    Ian's businesses include making bourbon with his TVD costar Paul Wesley. Nikki's businesses include making sustainable jewelry and touting "clean" medicine. The crunchy vibes are off the charts.

    You can watch the full video here.