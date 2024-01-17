Skip To Content
    Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Care If People "Hate" On Her For This Parenting Choice

    Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcomed a daughter last year.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Kaley Cuoco has been making the promotional rounds for her new Amazon Prime action comedy Role Play, and along the way she's also been opening up about life as a new mom.

    Kaley on the red carpet for the critics choice awards wearing a strapless midi dress
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

    Kaley and her partner, actor Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Matilda, in March of last year.

    A closeup of the couple at an event
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    And she recently shared with USA Today a parenting trait of hers that she simply does not "care" if people "hate."

    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

    That would be allowing screen time for her daughter. "Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," she told the publication in an interview published on Jan. 17. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"

    A closeup of Kaley on the red carpet
    Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

    In fact, Kaley noted she's been "cool" to watch the films alongside her daughter. "Some of them are so new that I've never even seen them. So I'm experiencing this whole thing with her," she said.

    Araya Doheny / Getty Images

    Last week, Kaley also discussed motherhood while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and shared what it was like for her and Tom to fly with their daughter for the first time.

    The couple holding hands at the critics choice awards
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    Namely, they didn't appreciate when she said a flight attendant, at the request of a passenger, asked them to turn off the sound machine they were using during the flight to help their daughter fall asleep. Kaley noted the request made them "so angry."

    kaley talking excitingly with her hands on the show
    Randy Holmes / Disney via Getty Images

    Suffice it to say, Kaley seems quite okay parenting her way, no matter what other people might think.

    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

    So told USA Today about as much, saying it's "fine too" if another mom doesn't want their child to watch TV. "But that definitely works for us," she said.

    Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

    "My advice is don't take any advice because every kid is different," she also said. "What my kid needs is not what your kid needs, and our household is different than yours, and it's survival. You do what you can do."

    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Paramount+