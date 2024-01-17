Kaley Cuoco Doesn't Care If People "Hate" On Her For This Parenting Choice

And she recently shared with USA Today a parenting trait of hers that she simply does not "care" if people "hate."
That would be allowing screen time for her daughter. "Some people are going to hate on me for that. Don't care," she told the publication in an interview published on Jan. 17. "My daughter's seen every Disney movie that there is at this point, and she loves it!"
In fact, Kaley noted she's been "cool" to watch the films alongside her daughter. "Some of them are so new that I've never even seen them. So I'm experiencing this whole thing with her," she said.
Namely, they didn't appreciate when she said a flight attendant, at the request of a passenger, asked them to turn off the sound machine they were using during the flight to help their daughter fall asleep. Kaley noted the request made them "so angry."
Suffice it to say, Kaley seems quite okay parenting her way, no matter what other people might think.
So told USA Today about as much, saying it's "fine too" if another mom doesn't want their child to watch TV. "But that definitely works for us," she said.
"My advice is don't take any advice because every kid is different," she also said. "What my kid needs is not what your kid needs, and our household is different than yours, and it's survival. You do what you can do."