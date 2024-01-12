Skip To Content
    Here Are 28 Movies That You'll Want To See This Winter

    Yes, this list includes Dune: Part Two.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    We're in the thick of winter, which means it might be dark, cold, rainy, or maybe all three these days. So why not keep warm and busy by staying inside or heading to the movie theater to catch these news films? That's what we'll be doing. Here are 28 new movies premiering in January, February, or March that you'll definitely want to know about:

    1. He Went That Way

    closeup of two men wearing sweaters
    Vertical Entertainment /Courtesy Everett

    Jacob Elordi is following up a banner year in 2023 with an Americana thriller. In He Went That Way, Elordi is Bobby, a murderer who hitches a ride with Jim (Zachary Quinto) and his Hollywood chimpanzee, Spanky.

    Starring: Zachary Quinto Jacob Elordi, and Patrick J. Adams

    Release date: Currently in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    2. Good Grief

    group of people hanging out in a living room
    Chris Baker / Netflix © 2023

    With the help of his two closest friends, Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel), painter Marc (Dan Levy) grieves the unexpected loss of his novelist husband Oliver (Luke Evans). However, he soon discovers secrets Oliver kept from him that only further complicate his mourning. Dan Levy wrote and stars in the tender and gorgeously shot film that also serves as his impressive directorial debut.

    Release date: Currently streaming on Netflix

    Starring: Dan Levy, Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Celia Imrie, David Bradley, Arnaud Valois, Luke Evans, Emma Corrin, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jamael Westman

    Watch the trailer here:

    3. Mean Girls

    four teens in short santa suits dancing on stage
    Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures

    Fetch is back in the latest iteration of the Mean Girls franchise. The newest film is an adaption of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical, which itself is an adaption of the original 2004 film that's based on Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 self-help book. Got it? Reneé Rapp is back as Regina George after playing her on Broadway, and she's joined by Angourie Rice as Cady, Avantika as Karen, and Bebe Wood as Gretchen. Tina Fey and Tim Meadows return as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

    Starring: Angourie RiceReneé Rapp, Avantika Vandanapu, Bebe Wood, Tina Fey, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Busy Philipps, Ashley Park, and Jon Hamm

    Release Date: Jan. 12 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    4. The Beekeeper

    Jason Statham
    Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

    Jason Statham plays a former operative on a mission to stop high-level fraud after his friend Verona Parker (Phylicia Rashad) is scammed out of her money. Also, Jason's character appears to be an actual beekeeper.

    Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hutcherson, Phylicia Rashad, Jeremy Irons, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Minnie Driver, and Bobby Naderi

    Release date: Jan. 12 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    5. Role Play

    a couple looking worried as they sit on the edge of the bed
    Reiner Bajo / Prime Video

    Emma (Kaley Cuoco) and Dave (David Oyelowo) are a happily married couple. Well, that's until Dave learns that Emma is secretly an assassin in this action comedy.

    Starring: Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo, Connie Nielsen, Bill Nighy, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Simon Delaney

    Release date: Jan. 12 on Prime Video

    Watch the trailer below:

    6. Lift

    people with their hands up in surrender
    Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

    Cyrus (Kevin Hart) leads an expert team of thieves that are presented with an ultimatum after being caught: go to jail or steal half a billion in gold on a plane that's headed to a group of terrorists.

    Starring: Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Billy Magnussen, Vincent D'Onofrio, Sam Worthington, Úrsula Corberó, Kim Yun-jee, and Viveik Kalra

    Release date: Jan. 12 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    7. Origin

    crowded street
    Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Based on Isabel Wilkerson's New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Ava DuVernay's latest film follows the author (played by Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) as she writes her seminal book about racial hierarchies in the US.

    Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Audra McDonald, Nicey Nash-Betts, Blair Underwood, Vera Farmiga, and Nick Offerman

    Release date: Jan. 19 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    8. I.S.S.

    closeup of an astronaut
    Bleecker Street

    Ariana DeBose stars in this thriller about astronauts aboard the International Space Station who are instructed to turn on each other following a new war on Earth.

    Starring: Ariana DeBose, Chris Messina, John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, Pilou Asbaek, and Masha Mashkova

    Release Date: Jan. 19 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    9. Argylle

    the movie poster
    Universal Pictures

    Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and Henry Cavill lead a star-studded cast in this action comedy about successful novelist Elly Conway who finds herself roped into a real-life spy mission after her popular espionage books begin to unintentionally mirror an actual case.

    Starring: Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, Sofia Boutella, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Dua Lipa

    Release date: Feb. 2 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    10. The Promised Land

    people in a burning field
    Henrik Ohsten, Zentropa / Photo courtesy of Magnolia Pictures

    Mads Mikkelsen stars in this story about a fight for land between a war hero (played by Mads) and a nobleman (played by Simon Bennebjerg) in 18th-century Denmark.

    Starring: Mads Mikkelsen, Gustav Lindh, Amanda Collin, and Melina Hagberg

    Release date: Feb. 2 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    11. Orion and the Dark

    DreamWorks Animation

    In this animated film, Jacob Tremblay voices an anxious boy afraid of the dark only to be confronted by "The Dark" (Paul Walter Hauser), one of several "night entities" who help him conquer his fears.

    Starring: Jacob Tremblay, Werner Herzog, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, and Chelsea Peretti

    Release date: February 2 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    12. Upgraded

    person drinking champagne on a plane
    Paul Stephenson / Amazon MGM Studios

    In this rom-com, Camila Mendes plays Ana, an entry-level employee whose life is turned upside down after an upgrade to first class on a work flight leads to a case of mistaken identity when a man played by Archie Renaux mistakes her for her boss, played by Marisa Tomei.

    Starring: Camila Mendes, Marisa Tomei, Thomas Kretschmann, Lena Olin, Archie Renauz, Aimee Carrero, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Gregory Montel

    Release date: Feb. 9 on Prime Video

    Watch the trailer below:

    13. Lisa Frankenstein

    Michele K. Short / © 2023 FOCUS FEATURES LLC

    In Juno and Jennifer's Body writer Diablo Cody's comedic, 1980s take on the story of Frankenstein, Lisa (Kathryn Newton) resurrects the Creature (Cole Sprouse) only to find them both caught up in murder.

    Starring: Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse, Carla Gugino, Henry Eikenberry, Liza Soberano, and Joe Chrest

    Release date: Feb. 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    14. Marmalade

    woman tenderly holding her partner&#x27;s head
    Signature Entertainment

    Baron (Joe Keery), who is short on money for his ailing mom, finds himself in over his head after he falls for Marmalade (Camila Morrone), a woman who wants to rob a bank.

    Starring: Joe Keery, Camila Morrone, and Aldis Hodge

    Release date: Feb. 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    15. Drift

    two people smoking outside at night
    Utopia /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jacqueline (Cynthia Erivo) has recently fled Liberia for Greece and strikes up an unexpected friendship with American tour guide Callie (Alia Shawkat).

    Starring: Cynthia Erivo and Alia Shawkat

    Release date: Feb. 9 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    16. Bob Marley: One Love

    man sitting with his guitar on a couch next to a woman who&#x27;s laughing
    Chiabella James / Paramount Pictures

    Kingsley Ben-Adir is Bob Marley in the biopic about the legendary Jamaican singer, including a 1976 assassination attempt against him. King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green is at the helm of the film, which features an impressive supporting cast with Lashana Lynch as singer and Bob's wife Rita Marley and James Norton as Island Records founder Chris Blackwell. 

    Starring: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, Sevana, Tosin Cole, Michael Gandolfini, Jesse Cilio, and James Norton

    Release date: Feb. 14 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    17. Madame Web

    movie poster
    Marvel / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Dakota Johnson joins the Spider-Man universe as Madame Web, a paramedic-turned-superhero who learns she can see into the future. Except, she might not be the only one with the gift who wants to use it for good.

    Starring: Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Tahar Rahim, Celeste O'Connor, Emma Roberts, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott

    Release date: Feb. 14 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    18. Drive-Away Dolls

    three woman standing outside at night looking ahead at something
    Wilson Webb / Working Title / Focus Features

    Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) are frustrated with New York and decide to take a road trip to Tallahassee...at the wrong time. They find themselves caught up in a criminal plan in this comedy by director Ethan Cohen, who also co-wrote the film with Tricia Cooke, his wife.

    Starring: Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Matt Damon, Beanie Feldstein, Joey Slotnick, and Bill Camp

    Release date: Feb. 23 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    19. Dune: Part Two

    closeup of a woman touching a guy&#x27;s face
    Niko Tavernise / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The highly anticipated part two to the critically and commercially acclaimed 2021 film, Dune, is finally hitting theaters. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and most of the first film's cast are back with the additions of Austin Butler and Florence Pugh. Note this film finishes out the story told in author Frank Herbert's first Dune novel from 1965. It's not an adaption of his second book in the franchise, Dune Messiah, though that novel could hit the big screen in the future, too.

    Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Léa Seydoux, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Christopher Walken, Charlotte Rampling, Souheila Yacoub, and Léa Seydoux

    Release date: March 1 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    20. Kung Fu Panda 4

    the movie poster
    Marvel / © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jack Black is back some eight years later as the panda Po in this latest adaption of the Kung Fu Panda series. He's returning alongside the likes of James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane, and Dustin Hoffman. This time Po, who mastered his martial arts skills, must wrap his brain around spirituality after he's requested to assume the role of Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. All the while, a new shape-shifting chameleon, named Chameleon (Viola Davis), becomes Po's latest foe.

    Starring: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Dustin Hoffman, Ronny Chieng, Lori Tan Chinn, and Ian McShane

    Release date: March 8 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    21. Imaginary

    in a dark room a child looks suspiciously at her stuffed teddy
    Parrish Lewis/Lionsgate

    DeWanda Wise and Pyper Braun star as a mother-and-stepdaughter duo in this horror film about a young girl whose newfound pet bear (aka her imaginary friend) begins to assert a dangerous and violent influence over her.

    Starring: DeWanda Wise, Tom Payne, Pyper Braun, Betty Buckley, Veronica Falcon, and Taegen Burns

    Release date: March 8 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    22. Damsel

    woman with a scratch on her face looks worried and is lit up by one small light
    John Wilson/Netflix ©2023

    Princess Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) is a medieval heroine tricked into marrying Prince Henry (Nick Robinson). However, it was all a ploy to use her as a sacrifice and throw her into a cave where she faces off against a fire-breathing dragon. 

    Starring: Millie Bobby Brown, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, and Angela Bassett.

    Release date: March 8 on Netflix

    Watch the trailer below:

    23. Arthur the King

    man outside with his dog
    Carlos Rodriguez/Lionsgate

    In this feel-good film based on adventure racer Mikael Lindnord's memoir Arthur - The Dog Who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home, Mark Wahlberg finds himself unexpectedly accompanied by a dog during a 435-mile, multi-sport race across 10 days in the Dominican Republic. 

    Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel, Juliet Rylance, Paul Guilfoyle, Ali Suliman, and Bear Grylls

    Release date: March 15 in theaters

    Watch the trailer:

    24. Road House

    man in a fighting ring with people cheering behind him
    Prime Video / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    According to Entertainment Weekly, this remake of the 1989 Road House film that starred Patrick Swayze sees Jake Gyllenhaal playing a UFC fighter-turned-security guard working at a roadhouse in Florida.

    Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, Jessica Williams, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Arturo Castro, Conor McGregor, and Lukas Gage

    Release Date: March 21 on Prime Video

    25. The American Society of Magical Negroes

    people cheering and looking at one person holding a medal
    Tobin Yelland / Focus Features

    Justice Smith plays a man recruited to join a Black society whose mission is to "fight white discomfort every day" as a means of providing safety for Black people. The problem is the woman he begins to fall for becomes the interest of his first client, a white guy whose priorities he's expected to put before his own.

    Starring: Justice Smith, David Alan Grier, Drew Tarver, Aisha Hinds, Michaela Watkins, An-Li Bogan, Nicole Byer, Rupert Friend, and Tim Baltz

    Release date: March 22 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    26. Femme

    closeup of a drag queen with their arms stretched out
    Utopia /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Drag queen Jules (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) is reeling from a physical assault only to encounter their attacker Preston (George MacKay) in a gay bathhouse. However, Preston doesn't recognize Jules out of drag.

    Starring: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, George Mackay, John McCrea, and Aaron Heffernan

    Release date: March 22 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    27. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

    movie poster with the ghostbusters
    Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    The Ghostbusters are back in this follow-up to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, making this the fifth film in the franchise that began in 1984. All the current main players are back: Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), Callie (Carrie Coon), and Gary (Paul Rudd), as well as OGs Winston (Ernie Hudson), Ray (Dan Aykroyd), and Peter (Bill Murray).

    Starring: Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Kumail Nanjiani, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O'Connor, Patton Oswalt, Dan Aykroyd, Logan Kim, Annie Potts, and Ernie Hudson

    Release date: March 29 in theaters

    Watch the trailer below:

    28. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

    godzilla
    Warner Bros. /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Legendary's MonsterVerse continues with the story of Godzilla and Kong's intertwined worlds, this time facing "a colossal undiscovered threat." The film, which was moved up from its original April 12 release, stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens alongside the ferocious monsters.

    Starring: Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Dan Stevens

    Release date: March 29 in theaters

    Watch the teaser trailer below:

