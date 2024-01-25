Sydney Sweeney Has A New Horror Movie Coming, And It Might Be Too Scary For Me

On Jan. 25, the trailer dropped for the actor's latest film, Immaculate.
It's a major tonal departure from her recent hit movie Anyone But You, which was a rom-com set Down Under that she starred in alongside Glen Powell.
Immaculate is set at an Italian convent, and Sydney plays an American nun who becomes pregnant.
The trailer seems to tease the possibility that those of faith around her may be viewing her pregnancy as a virgin birth.
However, all is not well, as evidenced by the bloody images, death, and screaming all evident in the trailer.
There's a lot of Catholic imagery in the trailer, too.
Sydney is also a producer on Immaculate, and the film is directed by Michael Mohan.
Michael previously directed the actor in The Voyeurs and the TV show Everything Sucks!
So if you're a horror fan, Immaculate might just be for you. (If not, Sydney is also starring in the upcoming superhero film Madame Web.) Immaculate comes to theaters on March 22, and you can watch the trailer below: