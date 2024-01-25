Skip To Content
    Sydney Sweeney Has A New Horror Movie Coming, And It Might Be Too Scary For Me

    Immaculate is a major tonal departure from Sydney Sweeney's recent film Anyone But You, as well as her other upcoming movie Madame Web.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Recent queen of the box office, Sydney Sweeney is trading Sydney, Australia (no pun intended) for her sacraments.

    Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
    Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

    On Jan. 25, the trailer dropped for the actor's latest film, Immaculate.

    Poster for &quot;Immaculate&quot;
    Neon

    It's a major tonal departure from her recent hit movie Anyone But You, which was a rom-com set Down Under that she starred in alongside Glen Powell.

    Screenshot from &quot;Anyone But You&quot;
    Sony Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Immaculate is set at an Italian convent, and Sydney plays an American nun who becomes pregnant.

    screenshot from &quot;Immaculate&quot;
    Neon / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    The trailer seems to tease the possibility that those of faith around her may be viewing her pregnancy as a virgin birth.

    Screenshot from &quot;Immaculate&quot;
    Neon / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    However, all is not well, as evidenced by the bloody images, death, and screaming all evident in the trailer.

    Screenshot from &quot;Immaculate&quot;
    Neon / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    There's a lot of Catholic imagery in the trailer, too.

    Screenshot from &quot;Immaculate&quot;
    Neon / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Sydney is also a producer on Immaculate, and the film is directed by Michael Mohan.

    Screenshot from &quot;Immaculate&quot;
    Neon / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    Michael previously directed the actor in The Voyeurs and the TV show Everything Sucks!

    Sydney Sweeney and Michael Mohan
    Bertrand Calmeau / © Amazon Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

    So if you're a horror fan, Immaculate might just be for you. (If not, Sydney is also starring in the upcoming superhero film Madame Web.) Immaculate comes to theaters on March 22, and you can watch the trailer below:

    Neon / YouTube / Via youtube.com