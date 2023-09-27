Emma Stone And Nathan Fielder Play House Flippers In An Eerie New TV Series, And The Ominous Teaser Trailer Just Dropped

If there's a pair of actors who unexpectedly might make a ton of sense working together, it's Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder.
Nathan is best known for his surrealist shows Nathan for You and The Rehearsal, while Emma has long proven that she can tackle comedy (Easy A), drama (La La Land), and everything in between (The Favourite).
So the news that they're starring in an upcoming TV show together is pretty darn exciting. Better yet, the show was co-created by Nathan alongside Benny Safdie, who also appears in the show. In case you didn't know, Benny and his brother Josh are the guys behind the critically acclaimed films Good Time and Uncut Gems.
On Wednesday, Showtime dropped the trailer for the show, which is called The Curse and co-produced by A24. Suffice it to say, the trailer is absolutely not anything like I expected.
Only a minute long, the trailer depicts Emma and Nathan's characters seemingly standing in front of a fire station and speaking directly to a camera. They sound so much like the hosts of any house flipping show you'd watch.
All the while, ominous music scores the scene, and the video eventually begins to distort in such a trippy way. Honestly, you've just got to watch it to get the vibes.
As for what the show is actually about, Showtime said in a press release: "The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show."
Showtime and A24 also released a few photos from the series, which you can view here.