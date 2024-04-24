Emma Stone is one of many actors whose well-known names are actually stage names.
If you didn't know, Emma's first name is Emily.
She had to change her name when earning her SAG card as there was already an actress named Emily Stone in the union.
While Emma's career has soared under her stage name (including winning her second Oscar earlier this year), those closest to her don't call her "Emma."
In fact, the actor recently revealed using a stage name caused her to "freak out" a few years ago.
Emma and her The Curse costar Nathan Fielder spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday. Throughout the conversation, Nathan called Emma by the name "Emily," which prompted the publication to ask if anyone in the industry called her Emily.
"When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It's just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]," she said. "Then I freaked out a couple of years ago."
"For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily,'" she continued, noting Nathan also calls her "Em."
As for how if fans could greet her as Emily, Emma said, "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."
This isn't the first time Emma has opened up about her stage name. In 2018, she said on The Tonight Show that, as a child, she once asked to be called Emma because she was such a fan of Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice from the Spice Girls.
"Growing up, I was super blonde," she said. "My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am," she said, noting that she asked her teacher to call her Emma in second grade.
You can read Emma and Nathan's full interview with the Hollywood Reporter here.