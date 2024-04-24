Emma Stone Revealed She "Freaked Out" A Few Years Ago About Her Stage Name And "Would Like" To Be Called By Her Real Name

"That would be so nice," she said.

Emma Stone is one of many actors whose well-known names are actually stage names.

Closeup of Emma Stone at the Oscars
If you didn't know, Emma's first name is Emily.

Emma Stone smiling, wearing a strapless dress with a statement necklace at an event
She had to change her name when earning her SAG card as there was already an actress named Emily Stone in the union.

Closeup of Emma Stone
While Emma's career has soared under her stage name (including winning her second Oscar earlier this year), those closest to her don't call her "Emma."

Emma Stone holding her Oscar
In fact, the actor recently revealed using a stage name caused her to "freak out" a few years ago.

Closeup of Emma Stone
Emma and her The Curse costar Nathan Fielder spoke to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday. Throughout the conversation, Nathan called Emma by the name "Emily," which prompted the publication to ask if anyone in the industry called her Emily.

Closeup of Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder
"When I get to know them, people that I work with do. It's just because my name was taken [by another actress in SAG]," she said. "Then I freaked out a couple of years ago."

Emma Stone wearing a unique black blazer with a white lapel detail
"For some reason, I was like, 'I can't do it anymore. Just call me Emily,'" she continued, noting Nathan also calls her "Em."

Closeup of Emma Stone
As for how if fans could greet her as Emily, Emma said, "That would be so nice. I would like to be Emily."

Closeup of Emma Stone
This isn't the first time Emma has opened up about her stage name. In 2018, she said on The Tonight Show that, as a child, she once asked to be called Emma because she was such a fan of Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice from the Spice Girls.

Emma Stone and Jimmy Fallon on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot;
"Growing up, I was super blonde," she said. "My real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am," she said, noting that she asked her teacher to call her Emma in second grade.

Emma Stone seated wearing a black top and leather skirt, smiling during a talk show interview
You can read Emma and Nathan's full interview with the Hollywood Reporter here.