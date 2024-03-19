A celebrity donning the same outfit as another star has traditionally been considered gauche. These days, though, intentionally dipping into archival fashion or simply donning an outfit someone else happened to wear earlier is commonplace. So here are 11 relatively recent examples that prove it's not only OK but often chic to wear a previously worn look:
1.Here's Patina Miller at the 2013 Tony Awards:
Here's Lala Kent in the same dress at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner:
Here's Tallulah Willis in the same dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party: