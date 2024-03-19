Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    11 Times Celebs Wore Or Rewore The Same Look But Styled Them Differently (Or Intentionally The Same)

    Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen showing up in the same dress to the same movie premiere? Now that's red carpet history.

    Joseph Longo
    by Joseph Longo

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A celebrity donning the same outfit as another star has traditionally been considered gauche. These days, though, intentionally dipping into archival fashion or simply donning an outfit someone else happened to wear earlier is commonplace. So here are 11 relatively recent examples that prove it's not only OK but often chic to wear a previously worn look:

    1. Here's Patina Miller at the 2013 Tony Awards:

    An individual poses in an elegant sleeveless gown with a voluminous patterned skirt on the red carpet
    Jemal Countess / WireImage for Tony Awards Productions / Getty Images

    Here's Lala Kent in the same dress at the 2023 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner:

    Celebrity in a strapless floral gown poses on the red carpet at the White House Correspondents&#x27; Association event
    Paul Morigi / Getty Images

    Here's Tallulah Willis in the same dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Person in a floral patterned gown with a clutch, standing on a red carpet
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side-by-side:

    Three women posing individually in strapless gowns at different events
    Jemal Countess / WireImage for Tony Awards Productions / Getty Images/Paul Morigi / Getty Images/Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    2. Here's Angelina Jolie at the 2004 Oscars:

    Angelina Jolie in a white halter gown with a plunging neckline on the red carpet
    Gregg DeGuire / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here's Sydney Sweeney wearing Angelina's dress to the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
    Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Gregg DeGuire / WireImage / Getty Images, Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

    3. Here's Cate Blanchett at the 2023 Oscars:

    Closeup of Cate Blanchett
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's Cate Blanchett rewearing the same top at the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall–Winter 2024 show:

    Closeup of Cate Blanchett
    Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

    4. Here's Kelly Clarkson on the TV special Christmas at the Opry in 2023:

    Kelly Clarkson performing on stage in a black tulle dress and heels; a musician is in the background
    Katherine Bomboy / NBC via Getty Images

    Here's Sarah Jessica Parker in the same dress at the NYC Ballet's 2023 Fall Fashion Gala later that year:

    Sarah Jessica Parker at an event wearing a black off-the-shoulder dress with tulle skirt and carrying a glittery handbag
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    Here's the side-by-side:

    Katherine Bomboy / NBC via Getty Images, Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    5. Here's Olivia Wilde at the 2023 Met Gala:

    Closeup of Olivia Wilde
    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

    Here's Margaret Zhang in the same dress also at the 2023 Met Gala:

    Closeup of Margaret Zhang
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

    6. Here's Lady Gaga at the 2023 Oscars:

    Closeup of Lady Gaga
    ABC / ABC via Getty Images

    Here's Julianne Hough in the same dress on Dancing with the Stars later that year:

    Screenshot from &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot;
    Eric McCandless/DISNEY via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    ABC / ABC via Getty Images, Eric McCandless/DISNEY via Getty Images

    7. Here's Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Kim Kardashian in a form-fitting gown at an event
    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

    Here's Kelsea Ballerini in the same dress at the 2022 CMA Awards later that year:

    Kelsea Ballerini on the red carpet
    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Lionel Hahn / Getty Images, Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

    8. Here's Beyoncé at the 2003 BET Awards:

    Beyoncé performing on stage in a purple dress with fringe details
    Steve Grayson / WireImage for BET Entertainment

    Here's Zendaya in the same dress at the 2021 BET Awards:

    Lil Kim and Zendaya
    Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Steve Grayson / WireImage for BET Entertainment, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

    9. Here's Elizabeth Banks at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Closeup of Elizabeth Banks
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's Elizabeth rewearing the same dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party:

    Closeup of Elizabeth Banks
    Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

    10. Here's Rita Moreno at the 1962 Oscars:

    Rita Moreno with two men, holding their Oscars
    Bettmann / Getty Images

    Here's Rita Moreno rewearing the same dress at the 2018 Oscars:

    Rita Moreno on the red carpet in a black floral gown with pearl necklace and glasses
    Dan MacMedan / WireImage / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Bettmann / Getty Images, Dan MacMedan / WireImage / Getty Images

    11. Finally, here's Elizabeth Olsen at the Ingrid Goes West movie premiere in 2017:

    Elizabeth Olsen on the red carpet
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's Aubrey Plaza in the same dress at the same premiere:

    Aubrey Plaza in a black embellished minidress with long sleeves and black heels, posing on a branded event backdrop
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Here's a side-by-side:

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Bonus: here are the costars posing together (because their twinning was intentionally very tongue-in-cheek):

    Closeup of Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen wearing the same dress at a premiere
    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Who did we forget? Let us know in the comments other times celebs donned the same look as another star or rewore their own!