I was minding my own business, rewatching Schitt's Creek for the hundredth time, when I was STRUCK with a blinding moment of absolute genius: What if Schitt's Creek was recast with Muppets? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBC / Via giphy.com Maybe the best idea I've ever had in my entire life. Ever. I would pay A LOT of money to hear Miss Piggy scream, "Fold it in!" Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBC / Via giphy.com Like, a lot of money. And I have zero shame about it. But first things first: everyone knows that a Muppets remake work best when the lead is still a human. Duh. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF ABC Network / Via giphy.com And no one acknowledges their human-ness. I don't make the rules, folks. That's just the way it is. That means in my version, Alexis and David are still played by the beloved Annie Murphy and Dan Levy. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBC / Via giphy.com Ew, David. But like, not ew? With that out of the way, buckle up for the Muppets recasting of my dreams. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBC / Via giphy.com Miss Piggy as Moira Rose Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Elsi Fest, CBC Miss Piggy is Moira Rose. The wigs. The drama. The outfits. The fact I'll never see this happen is devastating. Kermit as Johnny Rose Nicole Wilder / Disney General Entertainment Content / Via Getty Images, CBC / Via youtube.com I trust both Johnny and Kermit to treat me right. Rizzo as Stevie Budd Nicole Wilder / Disney General Entertainment Content / Via Getty Images, CBC I feel like Rizzo and Stevie would get along IRL. But I don't think they'd have an actual conversation. It'd just be dry, sarcastic comments back and forth, all day long. Fozzy as Roland Schitt Christopher Willard / ABC / Via Getty Images, CBC / Via youtube.com This feels right in my heart. Also both are hat guys, so I rest my case. Jennifer Robertson still as Jocelyn Schitt Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CBC / Via GIPHY If there was anyone in Schitt's Creek who wind up married to a Muppet, it'd be Jocelyn. So she stays a human, married to Fozzy, with their human son Muppet. But later they'll have a muppet baby, to even things out. Walter as Ted Mullins Cindy Ord / Getty Images, CBC Imagine Walter wrangling a Great Dane for its check-up? Or him taking Alexis on a date to the Tropical Cafe???? We stan a short king. Gonzo as Twyla Sands Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, CBC Gonzo and Twyla both have this lovable energy, and you're not 100% sure if they really know what's going on. And of course, Twyla/Gonzo will still have help at the Tropical Cafe from Camilla the Chicken. Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem: The Jazza Gals Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content / Via Getty Images, CBC / Via youtube.com Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem would be all over a Nine Inch Nails medley. Scooter as Ray Butani Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content / Via Getty Images, CBC Comedy / Via youtube.com Both of these guys have wholesome personalities. Not a bad bone in their body. Or in Scooter's case, literally no bones. Dr. Honeydew as Bob Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images, CBC Both are fix-it men...but like, do they really get the job done? Sam the Eagle as Ronnie Sands Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content / Via Getty Images, CBC Sam's blunt, practical nature makes him perfect for Ronnie. Both speak exactly what's on their mind, and tbh I'm kind of intimidated by them. Patrick....is still Noah Reid ©CBC/POP / Via Everett Collection I just couldn't bring myself to recast this cherub baby angel face sweet heart. Denise as Rachel Andrea Mccallin / Disney General Entertainment Content / Via Getty Images, CBC Rachel showed up for one episode as Patrick's fiancé, and was never seen again. Kind of like Denise the Muppet. Who is she? No idea.