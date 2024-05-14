Warm Weather Means Sweat, Sweat, Sweat, So Here Are 35 Products To Keep You Cool If You Hate Being Hot

Promising review: "Bought two of these fans for a trip to Disney World. We only brought very small bags for inside the parks and so I wanted something that wouldn't die throughout the day but also didn't take up a ton of valuable snack space ;) These fans were perfect! They fold up so it's easy to tuck them away or hold at different angles. They lasted ALL day with intermittent use. Let me tell you, this gal does not like being hot and these things were a lifesaver! While they did sometimes run out of mist faster than I'd like (but at a fair rate due to the water compartment size), even just having the fan blowing on me helped me from feeling sick. The three speed options were amazing and helped save the battery life. My whole family passed these around while standing in lines and everyone liked them. Also, the mist is sooo fine and feels so good without soaking your face. Overall really impressed and happy with our purchase! Excited to use them on future trips as well." —KC



