Warm Weather Means Sweat, Sweat, Sweat, So Here Are 35 Products To Keep You Cool If You Hate Being Hot

1. A little handheld portable fan for those days when it's hotter outside than Chris Hemsworth in his Thor costume. Its got a mister, seven colorful lights, it's foldable, and rechargeable, and it'll quickly become your warm-weather bestie.
Promising review: "Bought two of these fans for a trip to Disney World. We only brought very small bags for inside the parks and so I wanted something that wouldn't die throughout the day but also didn't take up a ton of valuable snack space ;) These fans were perfect! They fold up so it's easy to tuck them away or hold at different angles. They lasted ALL day with intermittent use. Let me tell you, this gal does not like being hot and these things were a lifesaver! While they did sometimes run out of mist faster than I'd like (but at a fair rate due to the water compartment size), even just having the fan blowing on me helped me from feeling sick. The three speed options were amazing and helped save the battery life. My whole family passed these around while standing in lines and everyone liked them. Also, the mist is sooo fine and feels so good without soaking your face. Overall really impressed and happy with our purchase! Excited to use them on future trips as well." —KC
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors).
2. OR a rechargeable portable neck fan so you can stay as cool as a cucumber without needing to constantly hold something. It has three-speed options, lights up, and can be adjusted in whatever way you'd like cuz of the 360-degree rotation.
Promising review: "I used it every day during our vacation in the Caribbean. This neck fan really helped with the heat wave and high temperatures. I was able to stay outside longer just because I was using this fan. I highly recommend it." —david
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. A magnetic screen door with an auto-close design that'll shut whenever you walk through it so you can enjoy the perks of letting in some fresh air while also keeping the critters out. One reviewer even said it helped keep a bat out!! It's easy to install, just use the included Velcro-like strips to attach it to the door frame and you, your pets, and your kids will be able to come in and out as much as you all please.
Promising review: "Ophelia, my cat, and I both love this screen! It was so easy to put up, it automatically closes behind you when you come or go through it, and best of all, it keeps flies out and allows me to enjoy a breeze through my apartment! Ophelia figured out right away that she can easily push through the bottom to come and go as she pleases — like having a pet door without the added expense. The tie backs are great, like for if you need to carry groceries in, etc. The magnets are really strong and the screen seems very sturdy and well constructed — I highly recommend!!!" —Kate Is Revamping!
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in three sizes).
4. A pillow-top cooling mattress topper so you're not up for two hours trying to fall asleep because you're sweating bullets. It's made with breathable microfiber and a down alternative filling that'll take the airflow and amplify it to the max and it has deep pockets to fit *most* mattresses without sliding around through the night. Plus, a fluffy topper, hellooooo comfy.
Promising review: "My mattress topper was just one of those typical memory foam ones, and those things love to retain heat, so despite the other things I had, I kept waking up sweaty and nasty anytime it was over 70 degrees in my apartment. My sister grabbed one of these and said it was a night and day experience, so I gave it a shot last summer and HOLY. SHET. This thing works. Not only is it soft and well made, but it's breathable and keeps me nice and perfectly cool all night, year round. It's not cold in the winter, and it's not hot in the summer, and I have had very few sweaty nights over the last 365 days thanks to this thing. This thing is a cooling godsend." —The Overlord
Get it from Amazon for $28.98+ (available in sizes twin–California king and in three colors).
5. Or a temperature-controlling cube sleep system since you sweat like it's your part-time job, especially in your sleep. It comes with a mattress pad that connects to the little cube and, with the press of a button, you can get your *ideal* sleeping temp. Menopause? Pffttt, no match for this. Oh, and in the winter you can have it heat your bed up, ooh lala.
Sleepme is a small biz that combines tech innovation and sleep knowledge to help you get a better night's rest.
The entire set includes the Cube control unit, a Chilipad Cool Mesh mattress pad, and a remote control. If you get the "We" version, you'll get two cubes and remote controls.
Promising review: "Before the sleep system I was waking up many times during the night throwing the covers off of me to stay cool. Now I sleep through the night in comfort. I didn’t know if I could really believe that it worked as well as it does but I love it." —Lanni S.
Get it from Sleepme for $599+ (available in two styles and three sizes).
6. And a set of two cooling pillows to make your bed feel like one in a 5-star hotel instead of a sauna from hell. You'll feel like you're livin' a life of luxury instead of a super sweaty one. And not only are they nice and cool, they're fluffy as heck, too. No need to try and sneak the ones from the hotel into your bag when ya have these bad boys.
Promising review: "These had great reviews but I was still a bit skeptical. I'm a bit of a pillow snob. I usually require about three pillows for just myself, not including my husband. I like to sleep propped up a bit so my sinuses don't get stopped up at night. My old pillows would require three to nine adjustments a night for me to be comfortable again. These pillows — these amazing, heavenly pillows — are now my favorite part of going to bed. Soft but firm. How does that work? It gives support for me to sleep slightly propped up but I sink into this comfortable personal cloud. Soft, but firm. My head isn't sinking through the pillow to rest on my mattress, but I feel comfortably enveloped. Now mind you, I have one very cheap Walmart pillow behind it so I'm not against my headboard, but even still. Heaven. I bought two but think that would be too much fluff so now my husband and I each have one. Buy them. Add to cart. Buy now with one click. Stop the research. You've found the pillows you were looking for." —Marissa Urey
Get a set of two from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in queen and king sizes and in two styles).
7. A time-marked water bottle so you can meet your water goals in style. 😎 If you have trouble remembering to stay hydrated, this baby is here to help you since it's super important to drink water on blazing hot days.
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
8. An illuminating moisturizer by L'Oreal to help enhance your skin's natural summer ✨glow✨. A perfect, lightweight alternative to heavy foundations that just make you feel suuuuuper hot on those lovely 95-degree days.
Promising review: "Didn’t need this but bought this due to watching a TikTok. Pleasantly surprised by the magical erasing powers. This product has magic dust. Gives you a great glow and erases imperfections with the thinnest layer." —Kim Wilmot
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in five shades and in multipacks).
9. A set of four cooling towels you simply wet and they'll get chilly, helping you cool down on those days where the heat is almost unbearable. Once they become less cool, just wet them again, and you've got your little warm-weather lifesaver back!
Promising review: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the COVID shot, too! Excited to use them all summer!" —Muirgen Neal
Get a set of four for $13.69 (available in 13 color combos).
10. A soft-serve machine so you can have ice cream whenever you want right at home. Make professional-quality, homemade soft serve, yogurt, sorbet, sherbet, or ice cream all summer and save yourself the daily trip to Baskin-Robbins for those 100-degree day cravings — you now basically live with Ben & Jerry.
Ice cream makes everything better, but you know what makes ice cream better? Sprinkles, of course! And this baby has two condiment containers to store all your toppings.
Promising review: "This is one awesome machine; we use it at least once a week and try new flavors and experiment all the time. Very easy to use, cleaning is a breeze, and the taste and quality rival the big chains out there in soft serve land. This tastes much better because you can use all real ingredients — heavy cream, milk, sugar, vanilla extract, and the list is endless of what your flavors can be. Sometimes, we make so much we seal and freeze it for a later date (just take it out of the freezer and let it sit for a few minutes, and it's ready). One of the best items I have ever purchased! In fact, I am down to only three containers of ice cream in the freezer...gotta run and restock!!! You will enjoy this great machine, and the kids will love to help you make it and serve themselves. I give this 6 stars out of 5!!!" —UMCanes1972
Get it from Amazon for $148.68.
11. Or a Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker for some delishhhh dairy-free ice cream. Throw some fruits in and you've got yourself a yummy frozen treat without all the added sugar and preservatives.
It comes with 36 included recipes. Check out the soft-serve maker on TikTok.
Promising review: "I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it, I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally, this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." —DMCKAY
Get it from Amazon for $36.19.
12. A set of claw clips that'll quickly give your beautiful locks a nice, secure, '90s-style updo. Anddd they're perfect for all hair types and will keep your mane up and out of the way! Can we all take a minute to praise the return of claw clips?!
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica Lynn
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in nine different colored sets).
13. A pair of totally adorbz fluttery running shorts to keep it cute and keep you cool on your outdoor workouts. They've got built-in spandex, they're high-waisted, ANDDD they've got pockets!!
Promising review: "I ordered these because I saw them on TikTok. I ordered an extra large and they are perfect! They cover everything and are not too short. I highly recommend them, especially for the price!" —MagnoliaBliss
Get them from Amazon for