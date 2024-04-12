BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    26 Super Useful Products To Get If You Want Life To Get Easier As You Get Older

    *Sips my riesling knowing I won't get a headache cuz Drop It has my back.* Speaking of backs, mine is killin' me.

    by
    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    ,
    Mallory Mower
    by Mallory Mower

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A moisture meter so you can avoid over- or under-watering your plant (*stares at my dead succulent). If you reaaaally wanna be a plant parent but your green thumb is black, this will help out so so much. Just stick it into your soil to test out the moisture and water accordingly!

    amazon.com, Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "This item is great. I can check how wet my plants are down where the roots are. So no more overwatering! It is very accurate. This works great!!" —Terri Carlson

    Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in three colors).

    2. A garlic rocker that'll easily mince or crush up your garlic because your other one seems to make your hand cramp slightly more every year with age. It also comes with a silicone peeler and a scraper to help you quickly get the job done annnnd it's dishwasher safe!

    reviewer&#x27;s rolling grated rocker with crushed garlic on it and surrounded by veggies
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I like garlic very much so I use this garlic press every day. It works very well, is easy to use, and easy to clean. Compared with the garlic press I used before, this is more labor-saving and comfortable." —Jessica

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in two colors).

    3. A stainless-steel "soap" to help you get rid of the fishy smell on your hands after cooking cod for dinner. Use it like a regular bar of soap, with or without water, and if it starts getting funky, pop it in the dishwasher for an easy clean!

    metal shaped like soap bar
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This little bar of 'soap' does exactly what it is intended to do. Do you have a sponge or rag that has that.....odor? Simply wash your hands under the sink with this little guy and suddenly, your hands smell like hands again. I've used it after handling several smelly items that have a tendency to make an odor stick with you. It's worked consistently every time." —Jeremy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98+ (available in four styles and in a two-pack).

    4. A silicone clip-on strainer that'll make draining pasta, veggies, and everything else a total breeze. Dishwasher safe, check. Transferring process eliminated, check. Easy to use and store, check. What's not to love?

    reviewer using strainer to drain grease from meat
    gif of reviewer straining water out of pasta pot with white clip-on strainer
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is easy to use and now that I’ve had it a few weeks, I don’t know how I have lived without. Makes draining anything in water so much easier! Highly recommend." —Melissa L.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors). 

    5. A window fly trap since the demon bugs are beginning to crawl out from hell for the summer. Ughhh, running around the house trying to get the pesky fly that snuck in is never fun, *especially* when our knees are starting to crack. So let these little traps get rid of those buggies for ya.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gross yet effective. We live in the country with animals so we have lots of flies. I did not want to hang a fly trap but caved when I saw this. I feel it’s not as noticeable as others and is easy to hide and works very well. Easy to hang and does not leave a sticky residue when removed." —Tina

    Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in more multipacks).

    6. A lock bag that's both water- and fire-proof, making it the perfect spot for important documents because your scattered mind can forget where you put something two minutes later. If you randomly think, "Where's my birth certificate?" at 3 a.m. or can never find your passport days before a trip, this will give you peace of mind that everything's in one designated place.

    a grey case surrounded by fire and water with passports in the mesh pockets
    Amazon

    SO, this baby has three layers, four passport mesh bags, 16 card slots, four U disk pockets, seven folder layers, and one main pocket.

    Promising review: "I am loving my new safe storage for important documents. I now have a place to keep passports, my wedding license, car titles, mortgages, and wedding photos. If disaster happens I can have my mind at ease. I love that it has a fireproof zipper, a code lock design, and a strong handle that adds storage security and carrying safety." —Jenn A

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors). 

    7. A fridge deodorizer to keep your fridge smelling fresh for up to six months and *not* smelling like last week's collard greens. Put it anywhere in your fridge or freezer and it'll de-funk it in hours without using any fragrances or perfumes.

    The deodorizer on a kitchen fridge shelf
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is an awesome product. Despite our refrigerator’s filter, the ice in the open bin in the freezer was developing odors. This is so much better than baking soda. I can’t believe the difference. The product itself doesn’t seem to have an odor; it just neutralizes the freezer smell so that there is no smell at all. We had even purchased a new ice bin thinking the old bin was the problem. I wish I had figured out this cheaper solution first. I hope it’s still available when it’s time to replace!" —Marell

    Get it from Amazon for $11.67+ (available in multipacks).

    8. A set of chic airtight glass canisters complete with bamboo lids to give your kitchen that aesthetically pleasing Pinterest look you've been trying to achieve.  

    Reviewers spices in the canisters with labels on them
    another reviewers labeled spices in the clear canisters
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Psst — these come with black round labels you can write on, but a lot of reviewers got minimalist spice labels like this version you can get on Amazon for $12.95 (they also come in other styles)!  

    Promising reviews: "These jars were exactly what I was looking for to redo my spice rack! They are simple and have a nice modern look to them and, in my opinion, are the perfect size (I don't need any more spice than what these jars hold at one time). Perfect buy!" —Sophie Brandt

    "I actually saw someone on TikTok who had them and I had to get them. I love them." —jessica ybarra

    Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes). 

    9. A pair of outlet lights that'll look all fancy-shmancy and be totally practical night-lights so you aren't stumbling around in the dark for that little midnight snacky-snack. (The older we get, the worse our eyesight in the dark becomes, am I right?) No batteries, mounts, or bulky night-lights! Perfection.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't like night-lights because they take up the wall outlet, so this was the perfect solution. I put it in the guest bath and at night with the bathroom door open this provides just enough light to guide a person to the bathroom without blinding them. I ended up putting two on my hallway switches as well. What a great product." —LMK

    Get it from Amazon for $22.98 (available in three sizes and four colors).

    10. A bidet to keep your tush nice and clean after a nice little number two. It uses *fresh* water like your sink or shower, not toilet bowl water, because gross — who wants to be shot in their booty with toilet water? You'll feel much better and super fancy after doing your business.

    Bidet on toilet seat with a bamboo knob
    Tushy

    Promising review: "I am loving my Tushy! It is powerful and so easy to install! Not gonna lie, I wish my sink was on the same wall so I could do the warm water option but it is super effective and definitely wakes you up! I believe this is the best way to keep things happily clean and, coupled with my Squatty Potty, I think this is going to be the year of the happy BM!" —Natalie D.

    Get it on sale from Tushy for $99+ (available in bundles/multipacks and 10 colors) or from Amazon for $114.95.

    11. A utility market cart that'll help so so much on grocery shopping day when you have a car full of bags and no one to help get them up to your fourth-floor apartment. Instead of taking three trips inside, load this baby up and get those groceries unloaded lickety-split. You always see older people with these and, honestly, they're doing life right.

    Metal cart with groceries inside
    Amazon

    Promising review: "My mom used a folding cart similar to this one, to carry bags of groceries and I always wanted one. I have bad knees, so using this cart saves me extra steps carrying the grocery bags from the car into the house. It is lightweight but sturdy enough to hold heavy bottles, cartons and canned goods. The cart is easy to fold and fits right into the trunk of my car." —M. Comstock

    Get it from Amazon for $44.32.

    12. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner to wipe up all those pesky fingerprints on your fridge. (We're *literally* our parents, what the heck — I can still hear my mom yelling about fingerprints on her fridge and 15-year-old me thinking, Is it that serious? Yes, yes it is.) It also leaves a protective barrier to help prevent future fingerprints and smudges, keeping your stainless-steel appliances cleaner for longer. 

    BuzzFeeder before and after photo showing a stainless steel fridge, with one door covered in streaks and fingerprints and the other looking streak-free after being cleaned
    BuzzFeeder holding a bottle of stainless steel cleaner
    Britt Ross / BuzzFeed

    This also comes with a microfiber cloth.

    Therapy Clean is a family-owned and operated small biz that specializes in cleaning products to make your home shine.

    Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross LOOOOVES this cleaner: "I'm gonna cut right to the chase and say that if you have so much as a stainless steel toaster in your house, you NEED this cleaning spray. [After] hearing nothing but rave reviews about it for months and months, I ordered it to prep my kitchen for Thanksgiving hosting — nothing like having your family point out all of the streaks on your fridge! 🙃

    "I'd been hesitant, because everything else I'd tried up to that point hadn't been effective — either the streaks and fingerprints would be back the second I touched a handle, or the so-called "cleaners" would create even ~more~ streaks as I wiped. That being said, I don't know what kind of fairy dust this plant-based spray is hiding inside, but it made my mucked-up fridge sparkle within a MINUTE! I was skeptical when I first sprayed it onto my fridge because it took a second for the streaks to start fading, but lo and behold, there was *zero* residue left behind after a super brief wipe sesh. Once I saw how downright dazzling my fridge looked, I decided to put it to the ~real~ test — my filthy dishwasher. Again, a minute of buffing with a microfiber towel was enough to make it look like a brand new appliance, and it worked wonders on the greasy stainless steel edges of my oven, too. Oh, and it legit smells like lavender, which makes me look forward to cleaning! I can now confidently say I cannot bear to live without at least two bottles of this magic spray in my house at all times."

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two sizes and in a two-pack).

    13. A rapid egg cooker that'll make you the best eggs everrrrr. Like 'em scrambled? This can do that. Boiled? Not a challenge. Omelet? Easy peasy. 

    reviewer's light blue egg cooker with eggs in it and boiled eggs in front of it on a plate
    Reviewer images of an omelette and two poached eggs on avocado toast
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This little baby comes with a poaching tray, omelet tray, six-egg holder tray, measuring cup, and access to a recipe database.

    Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).

    14. An aromatherapy spray made with lavender, vetiver, and chamomile to help you relax as you drift off to sleep. Spray this on your pillow to help you easily doze off and avoid counting sheep until 3 am.

    Spray bottle of product
    Anthropologie

    Promising reviews: "This REALLY works! Be ready to fall asleep once you spray your pillows and sheets! It smells great!" —HappySleeper

    "This product is amazing! I look forward to using it every single night as part of my bedtime routine. This product is great for the entire family — overworked fathers, exhausted mothers, 'zoomed out' teenagers, and high energy toddlers. Simply spray your favorite pillow and top portion of bed sheets, wait a few minutes for the mist to dry and then prepare yourself for a stress lifting night and deep sleep!" —TaraJo

    Get it from Anthropologie or Amazon for $30.

    15. A mesh washing bag that'll protect your delicate clothing and make transferring your wet clothes from the wash to the dryer so much easier. Fill your bag up loosely, wash on gentle, and keep your garments in tip-top shape.

    Closeup of mesh bag
    Tani USA

    Promising review: "This isn't one of those cheap clothing garment washing bags. It is made of very strong material and has plenty of room for 4–5 briefs or other clothing articles." —Erick M.

    Get it from Tani USA for $9.99 (originally $15).

    16. A budget planner so you stop unnecessarily spending money...if you do it, I'll do it. (Ugh, we're such grown-ups, because why does budgeting sound fun?) That $10 you're spending daily on fast food breakfast could pay for a whole trip later. Annnnd you can work things out so you're not living on $5 for the week after you unnecessarily buy any and every thing you want. 

    reviewer's budget planner with gold and green detail and sticker sheets
    www.amazon.com

    It has space for income, spending, monthly budgeting, and comes with two sticker sheets!

    Promising review: "This budgeting planner is the bee's knees. I love how many details it has to make your budget work for you. The little cubby in the back is so perfect for cash envelopes and stickers! It’s neatly laid out and there are so many places to take notes and really break it down. And the price *chef's kiss*" —.be.bop.

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99.

    17. An air purifier that'll help remove pet dander, mold, dust, pollen, and odors lingering in your home. It's suuuper quiet because who wants some machine keeping them up all night with noise? You might even start going into your home for fresh air rather than outside.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, two or three times daily and general cleaning, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at wits end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10×10, and I use it on the 2 setting. I also enjoy the night-light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen

    Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in two colors).

    18. A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools you might recognize from Shark Tank that'll make laundry day a bit easier on you. Reduce drying time and prevent clothes and sheets from getting all tangled up in each other. Being an adult is literally finding loopholes to making life easier, and these certainly do the job. Don't let another laundry day go by without these, you'll thank me later. 

    the wad free pads attached to a bed sheet
    Amazon

    Wad-Free is a small biz founded during the pandemic by Cyndi, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions so she created her own!

    Promising review: "I have a love/hate relationship with my bedsheets. I love them when they are clean and hate them when laundry day rolls around. I’ve had these ingenious little clips for six month and wondered how I lived without them. THEY WORK! The time (not to mention expense of running the dryer longer) saved is well worth it. I no longer have to stop the dryer (or washer) mid load to unwad (is that even a word?) sheets. Now that the problem of wadded up sheets is solved, can someone invent a way to fold fitted sheets?" —Cheryl G.

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in packs of two or four).