26 Super Useful Products To Get If You Want Life To Get Easier As You Get Older

This also comes with a microfiber cloth.

Therapy Clean is a family-owned and operated small biz that specializes in cleaning products to make your home shine.



Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross LOOOOVES this cleaner: "I'm gonna cut right to the chase and say that if you have so much as a stainless steel toaster in your house, you NEED this cleaning spray. [After] hearing nothing but rave reviews about it for months and months, I ordered it to prep my kitchen for Thanksgiving hosting — nothing like having your family point out all of the streaks on your fridge! 🙃



"I'd been hesitant, because everything else I'd tried up to that point hadn't been effective — either the streaks and fingerprints would be back the second I touched a handle, or the so-called "cleaners" would create even ~more~ streaks as I wiped. That being said, I don't know what kind of fairy dust this plant-based spray is hiding inside, but it made my mucked-up fridge sparkle within a MINUTE! I was skeptical when I first sprayed it onto my fridge because it took a second for the streaks to start fading, but lo and behold, there was *zero* residue left behind after a super brief wipe sesh. Once I saw how downright dazzling my fridge looked, I decided to put it to the ~real~ test — my filthy dishwasher. Again, a minute of buffing with a microfiber towel was enough to make it look like a brand new appliance, and it worked wonders on the greasy stainless steel edges of my oven, too. Oh, and it legit smells like lavender, which makes me look forward to cleaning! I can now confidently say I cannot bear to live without at least two bottles of this magic spray in my house at all times."

