26 Super Useful Products To Get If You Want Life To Get Easier As You Get Older

A garlic rocker that'll easily mince or crush up your garlic because your other one seems to make your hand cramp slightly more every year with age. It also comes with a silicone peeler and a scraper to help you quickly get the job done annnnd it's dishwasher safe!
A utility market cart that'll help so so much on grocery shopping day when you have a car full of bags and no one to help get them up to your fourth-floor apartment. Instead of taking three trips inside, load this baby up and get those groceries unloaded lickety-split. You always see older people with these and, honestly, they're doing life right.
1. A moisture meter so you can avoid over- or under-watering your plant (*stares at my dead succulent). If you reaaaally wanna be a plant parent but your green thumb is black, this will help out so so much. Just stick it into your soil to test out the moisture and water accordingly!
3. A stainless-steel "soap" to help you get rid of the fishy smell on your hands after cooking cod for dinner. Use it like a regular bar of soap, with or without water, and if it starts getting funky, pop it in the dishwasher for an easy clean!
4. A silicone clip-on strainer that'll make draining pasta, veggies, and everything else a total breeze. Dishwasher safe, check. Transferring process eliminated, check. Easy to use and store, check. What's not to love?
Promising review: "This is easy to use and now that I’ve had it a few weeks, I don’t know how I have lived without. Makes draining anything in water so much easier! Highly recommend." —Melissa L.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in eight colors).
5. A window fly trap since the demon bugs are beginning to crawl out from hell for the summer. Ughhh, running around the house trying to get the pesky fly that snuck in is never fun, *especially* when our knees are starting to crack. So let these little traps get rid of those buggies for ya.
6. A lock bag that's both water- and fire-proof, making it the perfect spot for important documents because your scattered mind can forget where you put something two minutes later. If you randomly think, "Where's my birth certificate?" at 3 a.m. or can never find your passport days before a trip, this will give you peace of mind that everything's in one designated place.
7. A fridge deodorizer to keep your fridge smelling fresh for up to six months and *not* smelling like last week's collard greens. Put it anywhere in your fridge or freezer and it'll de-funk it in hours without using any fragrances or perfumes.
8. A set of chic airtight glass canisters complete with bamboo lids to give your kitchen that aesthetically pleasing Pinterest look you've been trying to achieve.
Psst — these come with black round labels you can write on, but a lot of reviewers got minimalist spice labels like this version you can get on Amazon for $12.95 (they also come in other styles)!
Promising reviews: "These jars were exactly what I was looking for to redo my spice rack! They are simple and have a nice modern look to them and, in my opinion, are the perfect size (I don't need any more spice than what these jars hold at one time). Perfect buy!" —Sophie Brandt
"I actually saw someone on TikTok who had them and I had to get them. I love them." —jessica ybarra
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three sizes).
9. A pair of outlet lights that'll look all fancy-shmancy and be totally practical night-lights so you aren't stumbling around in the dark for that little midnight snacky-snack. (The older we get, the worse our eyesight in the dark becomes, am I right?) No batteries, mounts, or bulky night-lights! Perfection.
10. A bidet to keep your tush nice and clean after a nice little number two. It uses *fresh* water like your sink or shower, not toilet bowl water, because gross — who wants to be shot in their booty with toilet water? You'll feel much better and super fancy after doing your business.
12. A plant-based stainless steel cleaner to wipe up all those pesky fingerprints on your fridge. (We're *literally* our parents, what the heck — I can still hear my mom yelling about fingerprints on her fridge and 15-year-old me thinking, Is it that serious? Yes, yes it is.) It also leaves a protective barrier to help prevent future fingerprints and smudges, keeping your stainless-steel appliances cleaner for longer.
This also comes with a microfiber cloth.
Therapy Clean is a family-owned and operated small biz that specializes in cleaning products to make your home shine.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross LOOOOVES this cleaner: "I'm gonna cut right to the chase and say that if you have so much as a stainless steel toaster in your house, you NEED this cleaning spray. [After] hearing nothing but rave reviews about it for months and months, I ordered it to prep my kitchen for Thanksgiving hosting — nothing like having your family point out all of the streaks on your fridge! 🙃
"I'd been hesitant, because everything else I'd tried up to that point hadn't been effective — either the streaks and fingerprints would be back the second I touched a handle, or the so-called "cleaners" would create even ~more~ streaks as I wiped. That being said, I don't know what kind of fairy dust this plant-based spray is hiding inside, but it made my mucked-up fridge sparkle within a MINUTE! I was skeptical when I first sprayed it onto my fridge because it took a second for the streaks to start fading, but lo and behold, there was *zero* residue left behind after a super brief wipe sesh. Once I saw how downright dazzling my fridge looked, I decided to put it to the ~real~ test — my filthy dishwasher. Again, a minute of buffing with a microfiber towel was enough to make it look like a brand new appliance, and it worked wonders on the greasy stainless steel edges of my oven, too. Oh, and it legit smells like lavender, which makes me look forward to cleaning! I can now confidently say I cannot bear to live without at least two bottles of this magic spray in my house at all times."
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in two sizes and in a two-pack).
13. A rapid egg cooker that'll make you the best eggs everrrrr. Like 'em scrambled? This can do that. Boiled? Not a challenge. Omelet? Easy peasy.
This little baby comes with a poaching tray, omelet tray, six-egg holder tray, measuring cup, and access to a recipe database.
Promising review: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." —Gina
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in six colors).
14. An aromatherapy spray made with lavender, vetiver, and chamomile to help you relax as you drift off to sleep. Spray this on your pillow to help you easily doze off and avoid counting sheep until 3 am.
15. A mesh washing bag that'll protect your delicate clothing and make transferring your wet clothes from the wash to the dryer so much easier. Fill your bag up loosely, wash on gentle, and keep your garments in tip-top shape.
16. A budget planner so you stop unnecessarily spending money...if you do it, I'll do it. (Ugh, we're such grown-ups, because why does budgeting sound fun?) That $10 you're spending daily on fast food breakfast could pay for a whole trip later. Annnnd you can work things out so you're not living on $5 for the week after you unnecessarily buy any and every thing you want.
It has space for income, spending, monthly budgeting, and comes with two sticker sheets!
Promising review: "This budgeting planner is the bee's knees. I love how many details it has to make your budget work for you. The little cubby in the back is so perfect for cash envelopes and stickers! It’s neatly laid out and there are so many places to take notes and really break it down. And the price *chef's kiss*" —.be.bop.
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
17. An air purifier that'll help remove pet dander, mold, dust, pollen, and odors lingering in your home. It's suuuper quiet because who wants some machine keeping them up all night with noise? You might even start going into your home for fresh air rather than outside.
18. A set of two reusable Wad-Free tools you might recognize from Shark Tank that'll make laundry day a bit easier on you. Reduce drying time and prevent clothes and sheets from getting all tangled up in each other. Being an adult is literally finding loopholes to making life easier, and these certainly do the job. Don't let another laundry day go by without these, you'll thank me later.
Wad-Free is a small biz founded during the pandemic by Cyndi, who had a wadding problem and no available solutions so she created her own!
Promising review: "I have a love/hate relationship with my bedsheets. I love them when they are clean and hate them when laundry day rolls around. I’ve had these ingenious little clips for six month and wondered how I lived without them. THEY WORK! The time (not to mention expense of running the dryer longer) saved is well worth it. I no longer have to stop the dryer (or washer) mid load to unwad (is that even a word?) sheets. Now that the problem of wadded up sheets is solved, can someone invent a way to fold fitted sheets?" —Cheryl G.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in packs of two or four).