40 TikTok-Approved Home Products That’ll Give You Magazine-Worthy Results At Thrift Store Prices

1. A fabric defuzzer to remove the super annoying lint and fuzz on your sofa. You can also use it on socks, sweaters, and *most* household fabrics. It's adjustable for a variety of fabrics and has a detachable lint catcher so cleaning it up is easy peasy.
The battery-operated model does need two AA batteries to work!
Promising reviews: "This is a great TikTok buy! It's a really fun and easy way to clean the lint off of anything. The cleaning is also very simple. It might slow down sometimes when I do a big piece of cloth, which means that the spinning blade has lint tangled around it. You can remove that with tweezers. It’s really easy and satisfying. All in all, it's a great buy." —Edita
"This is amazing!!! I have a chair that when my cats were kittens, they shredded. It was brand-new, and they destroyed it within six months. I live alone and no one ever comes over, so I just deal with the chair with dreams of reupholstering it someday. I've seen articles for defuzzers but never used one and always thought they were for sweaters or things that have just balled up, not that had entire threads ripped out. A few days ago I saw someone's review for this one, used on loose threads, so I immediately bought it. It arrived today, and I used scissors to trim the threads. It was so easy to use and did an amazing job! I spent probably 90 minutes total doing my entire oversized chair and then spot-cleaned it. It looks brand new! I have my awesome chair back! I almost donated this chair a hundred times over the last four years but didn't want to part with it. Now I'm so glad I didn't. $12 and less than two hours of my time, and my favorite chair is restored. I'm so happy!!" —StormyMorning
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in six colors and in a rechargeable version)
And checkout one BuzzFeed writer's full Conair fabric defuzzer review!
2. A lawn repair formula — a salt neutralizer formula because your lawn has a LOT in common with the walking dead...and that's the dead part. 🧟♂️ Time to resurrect your grass like Frankenstein and repair any damage caused by dog urine. It's aliiiiiiiive!
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: “We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and in multipacks).
3. A gorgeous dimmable gold LED light that'll have your home looking like absolute goals. Put it anywhere you'd like to add a super elegant touch to your space and make everyone think you spent hundreds on fancy sconces.
Check it out on TikTok (along with other RH swaps on Amazon).
Promising review: "These lights are spectacular! Amazing materials and build quality. Beautiful lines and design. They look far more expensive than they are. So gorgeous, we are trying to figure out another place to put them in the house." —Cheryl
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in 11 sizes, a cool white lighting option, and five colors).
4. A modern waterfall faucet because you *could* settle for your regular degular faucet ~orrrr~ you could give your sink the upgrade of a lifetime and make it look like a room at a 5-star resort. I vote the second one!
Promising reviews: "Completely beautiful and modern. It was very easy to install; I did so in a matter of minutes. This was a really nice upgrade to my bathroom." —ca mom
"TikTok made me buy it and I love it! Easy to install, very pretty!" —jovanna
Get it from Amazon for $37.10+ (available in four finishes).
5. A cabinet painting kit to give your kitchen that update you've been dying for but resisting because holy cow, it's expensive. If you're in your Sam from Holes era and feel like "I can fix that," throw this in your cart and give yourself basically brand-new cabinets without dropping a ton of money.
It comes with two 31-oz. cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and a 2-inch angled paint brush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Check out this TikTokers kitchen transformation!
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on. This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —TJ Sarnese
Get it from Amazon for $65.80+ (available in seven colors).
6. Orrrr some Peel-and-stick faux-wood wallpaper because the paint thing seems like too much work for you. No worries! You can transform any space in your home without glue or sticky residues. Anddd you can go ahead and tell everyone that you got your home professionally renovated — it'll be our little secret that you did it yourself for under $100.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "This was even better than expected. It is thin, which makes it easy to work with and looks more authentic. I tried other wood grain contact paper and it looked cheap. This is a whole damn makeover and I am happy. I still have some leftover if I want to cover other things or redo parts if I want. Peels off with no residue. Easy to fix placement or change mind." —Robyn Franzen
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in nine sizes and two colors).
7. A pack of shoe organizers so you can easily and beautifully organize all your shoes. Stacking 'em will take up less space in your closet and putting one shoe in the bottom compartment and the other on top will make them easy to see. Is this your closet or a high-end shoe store?
They're also adjustable so they can fit all kinds of different types of shoes, from heels to flats to sneakers.
And check them out on TikTok
Promising review: "I love these! Love, love, love them! I am so happy to be able to SEE MY SHOES!! They had been hiding in the bottom of a closet or under the bed or piled on top of each other for years. Now I can see every pair! And I have BIG feet! 10.5 wide. And I have HIGH heels! Some are 3.5 inches high. And while you kinda have to finagle the larger, taller shoes a bit, they DO FIT. When the heels get that tall though, they have a tendency to slip, so I just turned them toward the wall. Works great!" —DVA7118
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $33.99 (available in three colors and also in packs of 12 and 36).
8. A set of magnetic decorative garage accents because your fave thing to do is randomly drive around neighborhoods with super nice houses and marvel at 'em. And their garages all look chic as heck with these little details. Well, now your garage will look just as fancy as theirs do with these super easy to install, super cheap little accents.
They're made out of durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic so any worries you have about rust can get outta here.
Promising reviews: "If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rain storms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." —SG
"Are you kidding me? These were (yet another) TikTok made me buy it product and they might be my favorite!!! I wasn't sure about how sturdy they would be but they're flat with several magnets so they're not going anywhere. I mean, if this doesn't kick the look of your garage door up I don't know what will. Worth every cent. Don't have a need to buy again but will tell everyone I know about them!" —Julie
Get the set of four hinges and two handles from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in four other styles, including sets of faux windows).
9. A Bissell steam cleaner for hard surfaces so you can *finally* get that grime up from your floors and see them sparkle without having to pay someone to do it. This powerful bad boy requires NO HARSH CHEMICAL CLEANERS. Say it with me friends, *add to cart.*
Check it out on TikTok! This reviewer used it on all kinds of areas you'd never think to clean.
Promising reviews: "I love this machine so much that I have gone over to two friends' houses and cleaned their kitchens and both loved it!! One friend ordered one for herself before I even left the house." —Gianna
"I couldn’t clean out the bathroom wall for years! I tried many cleaning supplies and brushes, even bleach — none of them helped me. With this, after five mins of cleaning, it’s just AMAZING, THAT'S ALL I CAN SAY !!! The best cleaning tool ever!!! You can clean everything in your house with it without needing cleaning supplies!!!! Even use it in your car, inside and outside, it'll make it look brand new!!!! LOVE IT!!!! This changed my life and made it much easier!!!! Highly recommended this to everyone!!!!!" —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $41.03.
10. And a stain cleaner so you can *finally* tackle those moldy shower walls that have been haunting your dreams for months. It'll cling to the thin areas around your shower head and in between your tiles so that mildew can be banished for good. I fully support you saying "I banish thee" while you use it.
Promising reviews: "You guys. I’m embarrassed to even show you this. The grout around our tub was DISGUSTING. It was never caulked right and it got gross very quickly. I would scrub. The cleaning lady would scrub. It would get worse. Well, I came across this in a BuzzFeed list, and this stuff made me curious. I don’t know why it doesn’t have 10,000 good reviews. Seriously. All I did was squeeze it on and walk away. I let it sit overnight. Check this out. Buy it. Like today." —KarynB
"Bro, TikTok made me buy this and like, honestly, it's incredible. I had bleached and scrubbed and done everything and nothing compared to this." —Punx Bby
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
11. Or a waterproof grout pen to get your floors looking all sparkling clean without even cleaning. If you'd rather skip the scrubbing, use this pen to recolor the grout between any of your tiled floors for a dazzlingly bright appearance.
See it in action on TikTok!
Promising review: "I just bought my first house and because of COVID I have not had the funds I wanted to fix it up. This was cheap and the backsplash in my new kitchen was an eyesore. I wasn't expecting much because of the price and I am absolutely stunned. My kitchen looks so much better! It was easy to use, no odor, and quick! I did two coats because the color was dark brown. Some places I did more but I didn't mind doing it because it was actually really satisfying. Definitely recommend this product!" —Kim
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes).