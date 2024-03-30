I Came Across These 24 Random Products That Are *So Cool* I Just Have To Share Them With You

Check out a TikTok of the Ninja Creami in action.



All you have to do put your fave foods into the containers and freeze them. After 24 hours in the freezer, hook up your machine, select the appropriate preset, and you'll have a yummy treat. Oh! And the containers, lids, and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe.

Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Jessica Hall thinks of it: "As a wannabe fitness girly, I have started paying a bit more attention to the foods I eat, specifically in terms of how much protein I eat. I find it to be somewhat difficult to consume my full day's worth of protein, and I am not a huge fan of protein bars or protein shakes. I decided to give this thing a try after seeing it literally all over TikTok and how people were making lower calorie protein ice cream in it. The TikTok influencers are *not* lying, you should absolutely get this thing. It comes with little pints, you mix up all your ingredients, pop it in the freezer for 24 hours and then put it in the machine. It legit makes a delicious treat with such a ~creamy~ texture. I have found my best recipe so far is a vanilla protein shake, a little bit of sugar free pudding mix (the fats in it help the texture…at least that's what the Internet told me, so obvi I believe it), and a dash of vanilla extract. Once that's all mixed, I'll throw in some Oreos or M&Ms to have myself a high-protein version of a McFlurry. You can also make delicious smoothie bowls, sorbets, milkshakes, and more. I definitely imagine I'll be using it even more often in the summer when it's hot and I want something cold and refreshing."



Promising review: "Everyone needs a Ninja Creami. We love ours! I have made cherry, banana, raspberry, and blueberry sorbets plus churro and chocolate ice cream. The recipe book is full of easy-to-make recipes. Easy to clean and simple to use. Just push a button and then a minute later you have ice cream!" —julie krueger

Get it from Amazon for $199.99.