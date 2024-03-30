I Came Across These 24 Random Products That Are *So Cool* I Just Have To Share Them With You

1. A pet DNA test because you love your rescue buddy but when people ask you what they are you have no idea what the answer is. If you tell people "uhh, I think my dog's a Pomeranian but I'm not really sure" and you've been dying to know what the heck he actually is, you won't regret grabbing this. The test will also screen your pet for potential health risks so you can take preventitive measures *early* to make sure your dog or cat stays as healthy as possible.
The test for dogs will screen your pup for 280+ health risks and potential generic healed conditions, 300+ breeds, and 30+ genetic traits. The one for cats will screen them for 21+ breeds, 25+ genetic traits, and 64+ health markers.
Promising review: "We've loved using this on our cats (we've done the dog one too). All of our pets are rescues and I was curious about their breed. However, we got much more than that! We learned about some important health issues we need to have on our radar and even got results that answered a question about one of our cats that our vet couldn't even figure out. People complain about the wait, but DNA sequencing takes time...all the tests (even for humans) require wait time. My results were always available within the predicted window. Highly recommend this for folks who are curious about their pet's background and want to be proactive with their health." —MS Mama
Get it from Amazon for $99.99+ (available in versions for cats and dogs, a cat two-pack, and as a cat genome sequencing test).
2. An insulated yogurt container from BuzzFeed's Goodful collection that's leakproof, comes with a reusable plastic spoon, and is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe. If you fully agree with Donkey that parfaits may be the most delicious thing on the damn planet, you'll fully appreciate just how amazing the little lid compartment is for storing your granola. Parfaits are delicious *in my Donkey voice* — darn right, my friend.
Promising reviews: "I love this little thing! Today I packed fruit and yogurt in the main container and granola in the top. I love that it is microwave-safe, too, since it’s soup season and I love to pack oyster crackers with my soups. Perfect size. It’s cute and functional!" —Steph
"Silly I know, but this snack container makes me happy. I like to have yogurt parfaits for lunch so I put yogurt and fruit on the bottom and granola in the top section. It’s sturdy, easy to use, and I like that the double wall construction helps keep the items in the bottom cold. It’s also a plus having the handy little spoon attached." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $7.51.
3. A jar of chili onion crisp that you can basically throw on everything. Veggies, noodles, meat, even ice cream — you won't be able to eat without this savory, spicy, umami flavored, crunchy goodness drizzled on top. Don't be surprised when this stuff has you in an absolute freakin' chokehold. I won't judge you if you keep a jar in your purse.
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in sauces, dumplings, and spices.
Check out a TikTok of the chili crisp in action.
Here's what former BuzzFeeder Britt Ross says about this chili crisp: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this life-changing condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy sauces. That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!"
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes, a two-pack, and an extra spicy version) or Fly By Jing for $17.
4. A decorative rainbow window film because you walk around naked 80% of the time and always worry that you're giving your neighbors a free show. These will make sure that no one can see what you're doing in your home while also reflecting some seriously beautiful rainbows that'll also make your space a total vibe.
Psst — for more deetz you can check out BuzzFeed's write-up of this decorative window film.
Promising review: "This product was very easy to install by myself! It is so nice to use because I live in an apartment that faces the parking lot. You can barely see inside my window, and it looks so pretty! It doesn’t block any light and when the sun shines through it, it’s so gorgeous! Definitely worth the money and it’s reusable!" —Miya
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
5. A pasta maker attachment for your KitchenAid stand mixer so you can make all the ravioli, spaghetti, and linguine your lil' pasta lovin' heart desires. If you've got a passion for fettuccine, this will bring you eternal happiness.
You'll get a pasta roller, spaghetti cutter, and a fettuccine cutter with eight thickness options. Aside from classic noodles, you can even make dumplings and wontons! It's a 3-in-1 attachment so you don't have to worry about constantly switching it out.
Promising reviews: "OMG, this is fantastic! Why didn't I buy this before now? It rolled the dough out perfectly, I made lasagna noodles, fettuccine noodles, and spaghetti noodles. Perfect! Easy to use, easy to clean, and makes my life easier! Price was a lot cheaper than the KitchenAid brand and it fit and worked very well on my KitchenAid mixer! BUY THIS! You won’t be sorry!!!!" —Tres B.
"I really like to cook but had never made fresh pasta. I read some good reviews for this product and it works with my KitchenAid mixer so I decided to try it. I'm totally hooked on fresh pasta now and will never buy or use box pasta. SO much better, and this product makes it SO easy! And, dare I say it, even FUN? This will get a lot of use at my house. I will mention that the first one I got worked, but the cover over the rollers was slightly bent so I had concerns about it being secure. I reached out to the seller, who responded within just a few hours and immediately sent me a whole new replacement unit. Excellent product and really great customer service make this a big win. One of the best things that I've purchased in a while." —Doni
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in three sizes).
6. A Danny DeVito Cheeto magnet or a Danny DeCheeto, if you will. It'll speak to your love of odd things ANNNND it'll get a ton of laughs and weird looks but either way, it'll look great on your fridge. Admit it, it's strange and perfect.
Pats Prints 3D is a veteran-owned, Severn, Maryland-based small biz that specializes in 3D prints and laser engraving.
Promising reviews: "Danny DeVito in any form is excellent, as a fridge magnet...top notch." –Andrea Mazzella
"It looks exactly like the picture. Definitely bigger than a standard Cheeto puff but that allows for the detail in Danny’s face. Hilarious." —Mary Ehlers
Get it from Pats Prints 3D on Etsy for $9.
7. A collapsible shopping cart because there's, like, nothing worse than having to take 30 trips to your car to grab all your groceries, ESPECIALLY if you live alone. It can hold up to 120 pounds, the shopping crate is removable, and the whole thing folds down flat to fit into your trunk. This thing is the definition of multifunctional.
Promising reviews: "I've lived in a high rise for over 10 years and I am so mad at myself for living this long without having one of these! It is so lightweight, holds a TON, folds down easy, and I can maneuver it with one hand. I used it yesterday and unloaded a trunk load of groceries AND packages from the mail room AND I had my dog with me, holding his leash, and maneuvered this around with one hand with no problem. It folds down easy and small and fits perfectly in my trunk. I use it when I need it and it just stows away when I don't. I'm a believer, this is worth its weight in gold." —Michelle A
"I know, I know, it’s expensive. But I’ve been using mine for about two years and I’m still obsessed. Grocery shopping, picking up large packages, even as a trolley for moving heavy furniture — I literally use it several times per week and when I’m not using it, it folds up and fits inside my hall closet. People have literally stopped me on the street to ask about it on my way home from the grocery store. It’s amazing." —Lux
Get it from Amazon for $219+ (available in five colors).
8. A Ninja Creami that's probably taken over your FYP on TikTok and ever since, you've kinda been dying to try making a milkshake or some gelato. Darn you TikTok for seducing us with yummies again. Take whatever ingredients you like, whip up a treat, and then add your toppings in. Delish.
Check out a TikTok of the Ninja Creami in action.
All you have to do put your fave foods into the containers and freeze them. After 24 hours in the freezer, hook up your machine, select the appropriate preset, and you'll have a yummy treat. Oh! And the containers, lids, and paddle are top-rack dishwasher safe.
Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping Writer Jessica Hall thinks of it: "As a wannabe fitness girly, I have started paying a bit more attention to the foods I eat, specifically in terms of how much protein I eat. I find it to be somewhat difficult to consume my full day's worth of protein, and I am not a huge fan of protein bars or protein shakes. I decided to give this thing a try after seeing it literally all over TikTok and how people were making lower calorie protein ice cream in it. The TikTok influencers are *not* lying, you should absolutely get this thing. It comes with little pints, you mix up all your ingredients, pop it in the freezer for 24 hours and then put it in the machine. It legit makes a delicious treat with such a ~creamy~ texture. I have found my best recipe so far is a vanilla protein shake, a little bit of sugar free pudding mix (the fats in it help the texture…at least that's what the Internet told me, so obvi I believe it), and a dash of vanilla extract. Once that's all mixed, I'll throw in some Oreos or M&Ms to have myself a high-protein version of a McFlurry. You can also make delicious smoothie bowls, sorbets, milkshakes, and more. I definitely imagine I'll be using it even more often in the summer when it's hot and I want something cold and refreshing."
Promising review: "Everyone needs a Ninja Creami. We love ours! I have made cherry, banana, raspberry, and blueberry sorbets plus churro and chocolate ice cream. The recipe book is full of easy-to-make recipes. Easy to clean and simple to use. Just push a button and then a minute later you have ice cream!" —julie krueger
Get it from Amazon for $199.99.
9. An indoor herb garden starter kit because last Sunday you had to go to three different stores to find some freakin' basil. 🙄 Picture this, fresh cilantro that you grew yourself in your guacamole. 😋😋 Chipotle will have NOTHING on you.
The kit includes detailed instructions, four packets of seeds for indoor plants (cilantro, large leaf Italian parsley, English thyme, and Genovese basil), gardening shears, four burlap grow bags, four potting soil disks, four bamboo plant markers, and a wooden box that doubles as a planter.
Promising reviews: "Worked perfectly. I moved them to a window with direct sun light and the results were amazing. I followed the directions and only watered when the soil was dry. The key is keeping the soil moist — not wet because you don’t want to create mold. Good luck, happy planting!!!" —Akhira Heru To
"My goodness, for real, they are growing. I planted these on Friday morning, it’s Monday morning and the basil is sprouting. All you have to do is follow the directions; super easy, super fast set up and *poof* you got herbs." —Laura Radford
Get it from Amazon for $26.99 (available in two styles).
10. A magnetic water bottle sleeve pouch since every time you go to the gym, your water bottle and keys refuse to conveniently fit in the little cup holder. It has a strong magnet that'll attach to metal surfaces in the gym and spaces to stash your keys, phone, cards, money, whatever's with you that you don't wanna keep in your hands.
Gym Mate is a small biz that specializes in magnetic gym accessories for water bottles and technology.
Check out a TikTok of the water bottle magnet attachment in action.
Promising review: "Hands down one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon. I can fit my iPhone 13 Pro with the case in the pocket and have plenty of room for my AirPods. Magnets are super strong and hold everything perfectly!" —Nalani
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
11. A 44-piece Mjölnir tool box because you've always wanted to know if you were worthy of lifting Thor's hammer and this is the closest you can get. I mean, a regular tool box is cool but this bad boy is sickkkk. Plus, you can tell everyone hands off because only you, Thor, and Steve Rogers can pick this baby up.
Promising reviews: "We bought this for my husband for Father's Day and it was a huge hit. We are a Marvel loving household so it fit right in. My husband is a contractor so he has all the tools but it is perfect to have in the house when I ask him to hang a shelf, a picture, or whatever. It has lots of handy tools inside, my husband was impressed with the quality of each tool and the variety. Plus he feels cool holding Thor's hammer, haha." —Monica Aldrich
"My husband is extremely difficult to buy for. I end up trying to buy him functional funny stuff. This was actually well made and he thought it was pretty clever. He drags it out when someone needs help. Gets a good giggle." —Tatorie79
Get it from Amazon for $99.99 (available in two colors).
12. An Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer for making you some crispy food without all the oil! This thing reaches up to 400 degrees and can air fry, broil, bake, roast, reheat, dehydrate, and ROTISSERIE. Yep, you can cook a whole rotisserie chicken in this thing. Since cooking every single day for every single meal honestly sucks, grab this. You'll use it several times a week to cook basically everything.
Check out our full review of the Instant Pot air fryer for more deetz!
Plus! If you download the free Instant Pot app, you can check out over 100 recipes that you can make in this baby.
Promising review: "I waited for way too long to dive into the air fryer game and I’m so glad I finally did. This device produces perfectly cooked foods with great flavor and texture. It cooks quickly and efficiently and is extremely simple to use and clean. So far, I've made chicken, french fries, burgers, roasted potatoes, and roasted mixed vegetables. All were great! Highly recommend!" —Chad Evans
Get it from Amazon for $99.95.