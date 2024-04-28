"After Having It For A Week, We Never Want To Be Without It": 30 Products Under $20 Reviewers Swear You Need

1. A ~handy~ grooming glove for easy, gentle grooming for your fur babe. They'll love getting pets and won't even realize they're being groomed and you'll certainly love not having your furniture covered in cat hair. Look, see how everybody wins?
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor AnaMaria Glavan swears by this thing. She says, "The glove is super comfortable and using it couldn’t be more foolproof: Just put it on and run your hands through your pet’s fur. That’s it! The silicone grooves pick up so much fur with ease. Like, my dog looks close to hairless. HOW is he shedding so much!?!? After a few runs, I found that I would have to remove fur from the glove before continuing (you can pick up the fur with your other hand or run the glove under some water — either works), but it’s no biggie. The silicone actually makes it really easy to keep this clean. We got Rockie when he was 5, and he’d been riddled with skin issues and allergies, so I was pretty nervous to use anything that could potentially aggravate his conditions. However! Not only does this *not* bother his skin, but he…loves this. A lot. He starts snoring after exactly two run-throughs on his back. Also, his coat looks SO shiny after each use! TL;DR: This is one of those inexpensive add-ons that any pet owner should have on hand."
Promising review: "The cats are in heaven!!! We have four cats and bought this to try to cut down on shedding and hairballs. After having it for just a week, we never want to be without it. Even our antisocial cat comes up and begs for a pet when the glove comes out. The only thing that is not perfect on this glove is that I have smaller hands, and the glove is a little big, so my pinky doesn't stay where it should. But hey, if that's the only downside, we aren't going to complain. Long story short, if you love your pets, you will buy this glove as soon as possible." —Doad64
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2. A must-have, keychain-friendly car escape tool that'll keep you prepared for any emergency you could (but hopefully don't) run into. Plus, you'll be able to help others who are caught up in scary situations. This has a seatbelt cutter *and* a window breaker so you (or others) can escape the car ASAP.
Check out this review from an actual firefighter with tips on how to use this tool!
Promising reviews: "Just had to use one of these that I keep on my keychain. I was first on the scene of a nasty wrong-way crash. The driver and a passenger were stuck inside the vehicle. The doors could not be easily opened (on the driver side) so I pulled out my keys and used this tool to pop out the window. It instantly caused the tempered glass to shatter, and I knocked the excess away with my flashlight before using a knife to cut away at the airbags. The woman survived, and it was incredibly comforting for her to see me face to face and know that she had a way out and that she wasn't stuck. We waited for a little, and paramedics arrived and were able to give everyone the care they needed. This was a real-life scenario, and this product worked. Would absolutely recommend." —AmazonShopper949
"Everyone you know needs one of these. Put it on your keychain. First responders are required to carry it — that should tell you something. Never leave home without it. You may never need to rescue yourself, but you may need to rescue someone else. Don't regret not having one." —OlyBabs
Get it in orange from Amazon for $10.92 (available in more colors here).
3. A set of denim button pins because you have a tiny waist and a booty like Beyoncé and every pair of jeans you own is too big in the waist. Simply attach these to your jeans, no sewing required, and boom — you can get rid of all the extra room in your waistband and *finally* have a pair of jeans that actually fit you perfectly.
These button pins are also discreet so you'll barely even notice they're there.
Watch a reviewer test them out on TikTok.
Promising review: "You need these, you don’t know it yet, but you do. Very easy to use. They work similar to a pin that you would use on a push pin board. Easy to adjust and move if you want and does not leave any noticeable damage to the jeans. I have a curvy body where if it fits my thighs it’s too lose on the hips, a couple of inches makes all the difference between wearable and worrying my pants will slip down. Just make sure to remove before throwing in the wash." —Rileigh Elizabeth Welsh
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in six styles).
4. An encouraging daily planner to get you organized and keep you thriving. It's undated so you can use it whenever, and it has an appointment tracker, a priority list, meal planner, water intake tracker, and so much more. Literally they thought of everything. What's not to love?
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based small biz that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
Promising review: "How did I live without these? Since I began working from home, these sheets are the best. They keep you accountable and I can go back to see what I accomplished each day, since you have to report your daily tasks. About to order more...thanks for making life easier! —Pame66
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in nine styles and two sizes).
5. A tub of The Pink Stuff that's totally worth ALL the hype. Your jaw will be on the floor once you see what this cleaner can do. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy.
Promising review: "Truly a miracle. I am so irritated with Amazon and the world for not telling me about this sooner!! I have three kids and two of them are under 3-years-old. Their little fingers, messy foods, and crayons are all over the walls. I have tried scrubbing 'till I almost passed out, vinegar, dish soap, all kinds of cleaners, nothing ever got my walls clean. The crayon just wouldn’t budge. I accepted I would have gross walls for the next five years until we could paint and not have little people messing it up. In comes The Pink Stuff! There’s gotta be the power of the Holy Spirit in this because one wipe and everything just came off! No scrubbing!! It took me just a few minutes of applying the paste and wiping. No effort and no sweat!! If you are a living human, you need this. I would buy this even if it cost $100!" —Queen Jessica
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
6. An amazing automatic spinning makeup brush cleaner and dryer, because cleaning your brushes is super time consuming and every time you have to do it, you'd rather just get all new ones. Big event and need clean, dry beauty tools? Let this contraption wash AND dry 'em so you aren't panicking over still-damp brushes.
Get the required AAA batteries here.
Promising review: "I am in love with this brush cleaner. Before, it took me over an hour to clean all of my makeup brushes, not to mention tons of brush cleaner too! This is quick, easy, and my brushes look brand new when I am finished. You really need to buy this, you will not regret it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
7. And an eyeshadow color removal sponge so you can dig into the brighter colors you've been avoiding in your favorite makeup palette. If you stick to neutrals because cleaning your makeup tools is a pain, this'll let you experiment with the pinks, blues, and greens you've always wanted to play in. Pull up that Pinterest makeup board and get to work at recreating your saved bold look, cuz cleaning your brushes has never been easier.
Check out what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord thinks of this awesome little tool: "I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful) and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "YOU NEED THIS PRODUCT IF YOU USE MAKEUP. I love this. So quick. So easy." —Alexis Rose
Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in three styles).
8. Two incredibly helpful blind-spot mirrors to keep you safe and help you see the things you'd normally miss. If you have way too many *where the heck did that biker come from* moments, you should def snag these.
It comes with an optional adjustable swivel base!
Promising review: "Well, I never thought I needed one of these until I drove a car that had one. I cannot count how many times I have merged onto a highway only to find out I was about to merge into another car in my blind spot. Well, this little mirror solves that problem. It is easy to install and large enough that you can see what is reflected. Voila! No more blind spot. Safer driving." —Linda P.
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in four shapes and two multipacks).
9. A padded wire-free push-up bra because you *still* have not found a bra that gives you the exact cleavage look you want. It has adjustable drawstrings so you can achieve the vibe you were going for in that one top. This'll be your absolute favorite bra you've ever owned — reviewers are even saying they like it better than the Victoria's Secret bombshell bra.
Promising reviews: "OKAY, so tea, I lost like 20 pounds and my boobs got smaller as a result and I was really insecure about it. In some bathing suits, my boobs looked non-existent after losing so much weight but this bra GIVES ME A RACK LIKE NO OTHER! HOLY CRAP, if I had the money, I’d buy this in EVERY COLOR. MY BOOBIES LOOK AMAZING! I’m not even kidding, this bra is MAGIC! 🤩 You need it. If I ever get enough money I’m buying one in every color." —Erika
"No regrets! This bra replaced all of my Victoria’s Secret ones! Amazing feel and look, forget I’m wearing it half the time. Easy to sleep in with no underwires." —SceneCupcake
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D, and 11 colors).
10. A pack of dual-sided shower curtain hooks to address what a pain in the neck it is to hook shower curtains and liners. Easily hang both shower necessities SEPARATELY. I am shooketh. And they're easy to slide?! Honeyyyy.
Although they say that they're rust-resistant, everyone's experience is different. Many shower hooks do eventually rust and have to be swapped out. Still a pretty awesome and suuuuuper convenient option.
Promising review: "You don't know you need them, but you do! These are one of those things you could live without but once you have them, you never go back. I can easily change the liner curtain now or wash it without having to unhook everything. They also really slide so easy. Its the little things!!" —P. Simone
Get them from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A so cute plate that'll turn dinner into a good time. It's split into eight portions with a hidden dessert compartment at the end that'll motivate your kiddo to wanna eat their way through this little game and get to their treasure treat.
Promising review: "If you have a picky eater, you need this. I purchased three of these in three different themes. They are a big hit with all three kids ages 1, 3, and 9. These plates work better than I ever could have hoped. The small amounts in each compartment make it easy for them to finish and feel a sense of accomplishment. The treat under the tray at the end is genius. Great solution for picky eaters." —Kyla Van Kleeck
Get it from Amazon for $17.74+ (available in six themes).