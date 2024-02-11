If Pretty Much Everything In Your Home Needs A Revamp, Take A Look At These 34 Products

Be sure to put the rod ABOVE the window frame and measure the curtains correctly so that they skim the floor just the way you desire.

Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about eight degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with these curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" —Noname



Get one panel from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in five sizes and 25 colors).