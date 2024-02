If Pretty Much Everything In Your Home Needs A Revamp, Take A Look At These 34 Products

How do you do a DIY vanity mirror you may ask? It's actually way easier than you'd think. The gif above is mine! My mom gave me a nice, huge, frameless mirror for Christmas a few years ago (mine is from Home Depot) *so* I bought these lights, arranged them how I liked, attached 'em, taped the wires behind the mirror, and attached the mirror to the wall using mirror clips. *Voila* the most perfect (and affordable) vanity EVER. Oh! And watch some TikTok videos to see how to do it.

Promising review: "I love this product! Added them to my mirror to give it that vanity look on a budget and it sure did! Super bright and it's so cool that the lighting can be adjusted! I’ve had this product for a long time now and none have popped off so they're definitely durable. Would 100% recommend." —Izzy Braddy

Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in a 10-pack).