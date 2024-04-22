BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    35 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

    You *could* try to carry all your groceries alone and take four trips back and forth ~orrrr~ you could grab a Shark Tank-approved bag carrier to help you carry a bunch of bags at once.

    Jordan Grigsby
    by Jordan Grigsby

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. An innovative "Laundry Turtle" that'll help you grab everything out of the dryer easy peasy. Don't you just hate when you try to pull everything out of the dryer and walk with your arms full of clothes to your folding area and socks, undies, and sports bras keep falling behind you like the trail of breadcrumbs Hansel left behind? So annoying. This collapsible, flexible bb will scoop your laundry up without a problem. 

    gif of model using the Laundry Turtle to get clothes out of a dryer
    A model lifting clothes out of the dryer with the green carrier
    Amazon

    Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle in action.

    Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion, so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy! I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." —Jeril

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes).  

    2. Shark Tank-approved grocery bag carrier with a soft cushion grip because who the heck wants to take two trips to carry in the groceries? Throw this over your shoulder and get all your stuff in at once. 

    A model with a purple handle clinging to two heavy bags
    Reviewer using a pink handle to lift a bunch of grocery bags of a car
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Click & Carry is a small biz that specializes in hands-free carriers.  

    Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." —Hung

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in seven colors and in a two-pack). 

    3. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that'll clean your shower till it sparkles, but that's not all, friends. This baby also helps prevent future soap scum buildup. Spray it, let it sit for 8–12 hours (so probz spray before bed), then wake up to a totally new shower. 

    A dirty shower with a yellow floor
    The shower floor all clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo

    Get it from Amazon for $20.98+ (available in three sizes and in a two-pack).

    4. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles — regular firm bristles, and longer ones that are 10 times thinner to reach those places your normal toothbrush doesn't reach. Flossing is just another thing for you to do every day and if some days it slips your mind, this toothbrush has your back. It'll get all up in your gum line and between teeth to break up plaque and get rid of any food and residue. Your dentist will be proud! 

    A toothbrush with two layers of bristles, one long and thin and one shorter and thicker
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    Mouthwatchers is a small biz established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. 

    Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —AN

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $8.91

    5. "The Clean Ball," to throw into your bag and get up all those Doritos crumbs from that time you snuck snacks into the movies and ate them out your bag. Yeah, it's okay! Grab yourself one of these reusable babies (simply rinse under water to clean) and keep your purse as clean as the day you bought it. Toss it in your bag, shake it up, and *voila* no more crumbs.

    A small pink ball with holes at the bottom of a purse
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." —Wenhether

    "This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse, which I live out of. It picks up a lot of lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three colors and in a multipack). 

    6. An undetectable mouse jiggler so you can walk away from your at-home work station and make a snack or have a longer bathroom break without worrying about going "inactive" on your team Slack. Anddd without having to explain that you're making some Trader Joe's orange chicken really quick and will BRB. 

    A mouse on a white oval device that spins it slightly to keep the mouse active
    Reviewer holding up the power button on the device
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in eight colors). 

    7. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper to avoid getting home after a long, rough day, grabbing the onion you have to dice for tonight's dinner, and cutting a finger. Dinner = canceled, I'm eating crackers. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice, and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    Model pressing down on top to cut a cucumber
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and colors).

    8. A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel perfect if you've gotta make it to Target before they close but your hair is soaking wet. You'll love this so much more than having your hair wrapped up in a heavy towel on top of your head. It'll help your hair dry quicker without needing to use drying tools so, yayyyy, no heat damage! 

    Reviewer wearing microfiber towel scrunchie
    Reviewer wearing microfiber scrunchie
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." —Meghan

    Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.18+ (available in four colors).

    9. A Eufy robot vacuum so that your home can stay clean without, ya know, having to clean it. This thing is self-charging, slim, and quiet, it works on a variety of surfaces, and you can control it with a little remote. If you ever wanted Rosey the Robot from The Jetsons in your house, this'll satisfy that desire.

    reviewers robotic vacuum cleaner moving across a wooden floor cleaning
    reviewers open vacuum filter compartment filled with dust and debris
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We owned two Roombas, one for upstairs and one for downstairs. After our oldest Roomba finally gave up, I decided to try the Eufy. I had been peeking around at this brand due to the reviews and pricing but also the slim profile. Our Roomba would constantly get wedged under furniture. It was also picky on what rugs it would vacuum. I received the Eufy and immediately liked that the filter was washable and had two outer brushes versus Roombas one brush. We charged her up and let her go. We were impressed at how quiet it was and that Eufy worked on all of our surfaces. We have a large home and it went through every room and cleaned each one great. We are done with Roomba. We are buying a second Eufy for our downstairs. This was a fantastic buy. We are absolutely sold on this vacuum." —Kimberly

    Get it from Amazon for $249.99+ (available in three styles).

    10. An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner that'll swim around so much you'll wonder if it's looking for P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney. Dory — I mean, this little cutie — will work for up to 30 days to keep your humidifier ick-free and help you avoid having to wash it all the time. 

    the blue plastic fish filled white white balls that sanitize the water
    the fish swimming around a humidifier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew- and mold-free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.98