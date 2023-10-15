27 Problem-Solving Products Because You’re Only Human, And Crap Happens

1. A meat thermometer because whenever you cook chicken it isn't totally cooked throughout or it's super dry because you overcooked it. Well, no more guessing games! This thermometer is unique because it has a temperature chart on it that'll be a guide for all your meat cooking. Plus, it's waterproof so it's soooo easy to handwash!
Oh, andddd its got an internal magnet so it can be stuck to the fridge!
Promising review: "I've never used a more accurate or easy to use/clean meat thermometer. This takes the guesswork out of grilling and my family grilled the best steaks we've ever cooked. Get this thermometer!" —Katie Chapman
2. A set of bedsheet fasteners since you sleep kinda wild and have had to adjust your sheets 13 times this week. These babies keep your fitted sheets in place so it no longer has to be an Olympic sport, ya know?
Promising review: "These work really well! I have a 14-inch mattress, so keeping the fitted sheet well secured has been a struggle until now. One of the best purchases I've made. I followed someone else's advice here of turning the sheet inside out, putting the fasteners on, then putting the sheet on the mattress. Made them very easy to use." —Jayne Voyt
3. A set of Energizer jumper cables for when you forget to turn off your headlights. It's always awful when the car battery dies, but what's more awful is having no cables to jumpstart it back up. These are a total must-have.
Promising reviews: "Praise the LORD! It was a gift for my niece that came very in handy. Her trunk light was left on and drained her battery. She was able to use the cables right away to get a jump. It surprised her to see how easy they were to use." —Delia
"These are great jumper cables — plenty long enough to jump cars or trucks that are beside, behind, or in front of the vehicle you’re trying to jump. I got the 20-foot heavy gauge cables." —MJ32
4. A Take-n-Slide medication tracker so you can easily remember if you took your meds in the morning. Stick this thingy on and simply slide the little indicator over after you take your pills. It's also reusable so, scoreee, you can peel it off and stick it to your next medication bottle, easy!
Promising review: "How did I live without these? If pill boxes are just not working for you or your loved ones, and the automated dispensers are prohibitively expensive, do give these a try! I’ve been using them for a week now and have a lot of relief in seeing for certain whether the pill has been taken." —GingerSnap
5. A pair of extra-long oven mitts because you're famous for burning yourself every time you bake a pie. No worries, these oven mitts were dropped from the kitchen gods to let you get your baking on without, ya know, third-degree burns.
Promising review: "There is nothing to dislike about these oven mitts. They arrived quickly and I use them every day. I've baked cookies and bread and roasted meat and veggies without a single burn, which is a first for me. These long mitts protect way up on my arms and they are very flexible. No more pans slipping out of my hands because of padded cotton mitts that are too bulky to allow for a good grip. I will never use anything but these mitts, and I'm buying some for my daughter as well!" —Georgia grandma
6. A pair of two oven liners that'll get ahead of baked-on spills before they can even happen. Baking a cake and then watching it overflow and bake onto the bottom of the oven — literally the worst every single time. Avoid avoid avoid with these heaven-sent liners, then toss 'em in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.
These mats are heavy duty, reusable, and can be cut to fit your oven. They're also dishwasher safe, and safe for temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Promising review: "I love these oven liners. We moved into a house a few years ago with liners in the oven and I am amazed that I did not know about these before! They have literally saved me from EVER cleaning my stove. They protect the bottom of the stove from spills and are so easy to clean. We just replaced our stove and my first purchase was a new set of liners. They should last for years. These were so easy to trim to fit. Very thick and nice quality. I ordered two so I could also line my toaster oven." —anonymous
7. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment since you decided to try and dye your hair at home and are totally regretting it now. It contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
Promising reviews: "A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair and burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good so I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moments notice. After one treatment my ends felt soft!! After the second it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier. Like seriously, idk, how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser. 10/10 for less then $10." —Beth
8. A 20-pack of silver polishing wipes that'll take your tarnished jewelry pieces that need lots of TLC and make them shine more than Tamatoa from Moana. All your necklaces will be so ready to sparkle in the sun since all the swimming, sticky weather, and sweaty activities this summer has made your jewelry more tarnished than normal.
Promising review: "Seriously, I was so impressed with this cleaner that I actually WANTED to leave a review. I bought these wipes and within two seconds, the tarnish was coming off. I followed up with a warm water rinse as suggested on the packaging and then I used another polishing wipe to finish it off. I was so impressed. Legit. I thought that I would’ve been polishing the bits of the bracelet for hours but it took me less than five minutes to clean completely. 1,000% recommend this product for tarnished jewelry." —Lt6680
9. A bottle of drywall repair putty because when you were trying to hang that aesthetically pleasing painting and get it in ~juuust~ the right place you ended up putting 45 holes in the wall. WHOOOOO wants to pay those extra fees or *not* get their security deposit back when moving out? Oh, no no no, honey! Use this thing to fill any holes you put in your wall. Your landlord won't know a thing!
Just apply it in a circular motion over the hole or crack, dust off any excess, and paint over it when dry.
Promising review: "Does exactly what it says. Rather than getting spackle, waiting for it to dry, sanding it down, and tweaking as needed — this cuts the time/effort down! Just rub over the place in need of patching and wipe off the excess. The hardest part is not accidentally getting the product on parts of the wall that don’t need it, but that’s easy to clean up, so it’s not a problem. I used this to patch holes in the wall from a former Wi-Fi router and modem, other than the color difference from the patch to the paint, you’d never know it was patched. Great price, easy to use." —Amanda
10. A key alarm so that losing your keys is NEVER an issue again. If you're a bit forgetful and lose your keys pretty much on a daily basis, you'll think this alarm is heaven-sent. It is both iOS- and Android-compatible, is water-resistant, and can find your keys out of Bluetooth range by showing you — through an app — your last Bluetooth-tracked location. This is gonna be a life changer, friends.
Promising review: "I love this product, I'm always losing my keys and these help a lot. One time, I lost my phone at Target after putting it down but after walking around the store and pressing my Tile I was able to hear my phone go off from 50 feet away. These are lifesaving for people who constantly are looking for their things." —Lanelle
11. The Thaw Claw since you forget to take the meat out of the freezer just about, uhhh, every day. Attach it to the bottom of your sink and it'll keep your packages of protein in place while you thaw 'em underwater.
Thaw Claw is a Black-owned small biz that's been featured on Shark Tank, HSN, and Good Morning America!
Learn more about safe food thawing methods from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Promising review: "At first this looked gimmicky, but I saw a need for something like this. This device, with its suction base and spread design, keeps the food item under its fingers to allow the thawing process to complete in less than half the time by just putting it in the water. And before you object, 'that’s not safe, the temperature will rise too much and promote bacteria growth' — I have ServSafe certs. I know my time and temp levels and those are in no way even close to approaching the danger zone unless you leave it for hours before cooking. I recommend this item for anyone, but especially anyone who has time constraints for evening dinner prep or any other time for that matter." —mudhen7
12. A wood repair kit for making your scratched-up wooden furniture look like the day you bought it again. Restore the wood finish by simply drawing over the nicks/scratches, allow it to dry (in seconds) and *voila*. Be prepared to hear your partner ask if you bought a new dresser.
The kit includes six color markers (maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany and black), six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener.
Promising review: "While refinishing a china cabinet, I put a paint brush with furniture stripper on a tarp on the dining room table and forgot about it. The stripper bled through the tarp and took the finish off a 2” x 3” area of the tabletop. I thought the table was ruined. I ordered this product because I was desperate. I didn’t think it would help. I was wrong! The markers worked beautifully. Only I know the table was damaged." —Norasusan
13. A wine stain remover spray because red wine gets you all loosey goosey and sometimes you accidentally begin to spill. Happens to the best of us. Now, it's okay if you get a little clumsy, boo! This stain remover will get those stubborn spills up as if by, idk, *magic*?
This stain remover works on fresh and dried stains without forcing you to bleach anything. Plus, it also works on other tough stains like coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine stains, and even any "accidents" your pets might've left behind.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Just made a trip to Tuscany, got wine happy, put a boat load of bottles in my luggage, and prayed that all would be ok. All made it safe...except for one exceptional bottle of Primitivo. After mourning its loss, the next focus of my angst was my wine-soaked clothes, including some whites I was very fond of. My singular solace was I had a bottle of this magical stuff waiting for me. Y’all, even 24 hours after this tragic travel travesty (had to do my best to keep the stains wet, though), this stuff worked! All clothes saved! Follow the directions, and you’ll see the magic." —Travis Wayne Abadie
14. An outlet plug that has a timer because you ~always~ forget to unplug your flat iron in the morning. Give yourself the peace of mind knowing that whatever you left plugged in is totally taken care of. If you get halfway to work and think "Did I turn off the coffee maker?" this is 100% for you, babe.
This lifesaver of a gadget has six different timers (from 15 minutes to six hours) and is very easy to use. Just think about how convenient it'll be when you work eight hours but can still put your slow cooker pot roast on knowing that it'll for sure turn off in six hours. You hear that? That's the sound of your mind not convincing you that you left the space heater on again, because your timed outlet turns it off.
Promising reviews: "Perfect to limit the overnight charging of cell phones or other devices. It has single button timer settings for up to six hours, I use it all the time. Perfect, simple, straightforward! I got it for my parents and bought more for myself." —Snowdog
