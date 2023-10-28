34 Little Treats From TikTok To Cheer You Up If Life Has Been Giving You Lemons Lately

1. A JW Pei pouch bag you'll want in every color they make because, I mean, jaw on the floor, this bb is a beauty. Sure to give classy, high fashion looks and be a total serve.
JW Pei is an Asian- and family-owned small biz with minimalist accessory designs made with sustainable and vegan materials.
Pstttt, if you have Amazon Prime Wardrobe you can try this bb before you buy!
Promising review: "I'm OBSESSED with this bag. The color is absolutely gorgeous! I was very surprised to see it come in such a lovely box and dust bag. The quality is fantastic!" —Aleasha
Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in 34 colors).
2. A Govee neon rope light that's bendable so you can shape it in whatever funky shape you'd like! It has an app that'll let you program it to different color combos and lighting effects and it'll add some seriously aesthetically pleasing decor to your plain walls. How freakin' cool is this? Andddd you can sync it to music — like, seriously, it just keeps getting better.
This baby includes 10 clips and 10 screws so you'll have everything you need to hang it up!
Promising review: "These lights are literally amazing!! Not only are they super vibrant and bright, but there are also so many ways to customize them. The app has a ton of settings and colors to choose from, and they work great with my Google Nest. They come with metal bracket-type things that adhere well to the wall without needing screws or nails, although they are provided if you need extra support. Installation and setup were so easy. I definitely recommend these and can't say enough good things about them!!" —Stephi
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in two lengths).
3. A set of versatile and aesthetically pleasing can-shaped glasses to sip your iced coffee, iced tea, or whatever your bevy of choice is. This cup will make you wanna take an IG pic of it for your story every morning and it can easily be customized if you're artsy fartsy like that.
Oh, and since the clear straws in the reviewer's pic above are so darn cute, grab yourself some here!
Promising review: "I bought these because I kept seeing them on TikTok, and I wanted to decorate them with cute designs. I did decorate them with my Cricut, and I just love them! They feel a bit thin to the touch, but are definitely durable! I’m so shocked I haven’t broken one yet, because I’m so clumsy, but they are definitely going to scratch that TikTok-buying itch! I love drinking iced coffee or beer out of them, it’s just a great shape glass! Thanks!" —Sara B
Get a set of six from Amazon for $24.93.
4. Urban Decay All Nighter setting spray that'll make sure your makeup isn't going ANYWHERE. IDK what's in this bottle, but my guess is some sort of witch's potion because there's no other explanation for how well this spray works. *Chefs kiss 🤌*.
This is personally one of my absolute favorite setting sprays — a holy grail i've sworn by for years. My skin is soooo so oily some days it looks like I rubbed Popeye's chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL 👏 DAY 👏. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a matte girly!! My oily skin and I can not live without this. 10/10 recommend.
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
5. A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle because cozy nights + fall + candles = a verrrry happy you. The blend of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood has reviewers totally obsessed, plus, the throw that this baby has is absolutely amazing.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" —Melissa I.
Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in four sizes, in gift box options, in multipacks, and in a variety of scents).
6. A snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
Promising review: "I heard about this brand from TikTok and I decided to give it a try. I naturally have combination skin, but my skin tends to get stripped easily and dry throughout the day. I've tried the hyaluronic acid serum from The Ordinary and I don't have any complaints about it, but this Cosrx was by far so much better for me. I have really sensitive skin so adding newer products to my routine scares me. I had no problems incorporating this stuff into my skincare, and I didn't get any bad reactions or breakouts from it at all. The texture is definitely slimy (but in a good way) and makes your skin feel so smooth and so glowy! After about two months of using it, my skin has much more of a glow to it and is less dry. It has already made my skin feel less tight than normal!! —Ana
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
7. A migraine relief cap because this was a heck of a week, wasn't it? Just freeze this in the zip bag that it comes with and whip it out when you need it. A little cold therapy will help and the cap makes your world pitch black. It also is completely gel — no Velcro, no hard inserts, nothing but gel — to avoid adding any extra pressure. Ahhhh-mazing. One reviewer even said to "bury" them in it.
Promising review: "I first saw this on TikTok. If you're anything like me, you've tried many different solutions and it's hit or miss with what will work on any given migraine spell. I used it cold (frozen) this morning after attempting to sleep away a migraine lasted through the night. I forgot I had purchased this and ran to my freezer to collect it. It was a bit too cold (instructions said it might be) so I placed it against my body (with clothes on) for about five minutes. I put it on and had immediate relief. The migraine was still there but the amount of pressure from this thing and the cold were doing something. I was actually able to fall asleep for a few more hours and woke up with a now lukewarm head thing still on my face but my migraine was gone. Can't yet say if this will work for the next migraine but definitely provided enough relief to try again." —SimLu
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
8. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. This stuff helps to morph your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff; it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok, and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes, but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
9. A candy-stuffed chamoy pickle kit since you're constantly seeing them all over your FYP on TikTok and you're super intrigued. I mean, ~what the heck~ you're having a bad day, grab one, grab two, treat 👏 ya 👏 self 👏 .
This kit includes one chamoy-covered pickle, a bag of Takis, one Fruit Roll Up, one pack of Gushers, a pack of Skwinkles spaghetti candy, Lucas Powder, and Lucas Chamoy. And if this kit isn't speaking to your tastebuds, you can check out other kits and treats here!
CandyMex Express is a Latine- and family-owned business that specializes in Mexican treats and candy. To see more of their videos on TikTok, check them out here.
Get it from Candy Mex Express for $19.99.
10. Or a 100-count Mexican candy assortment because just the thought of those spicy, sweet, and sour flavors makes your taste buds tingle with delight. If you've never had a mango lollipop covered in chili, you're absolutely missing out. Okay, now pass me a Malvabony, please! 🤤
Promising reviews: "This was for my daughter who likes to try things off TikTok. She enjoyed tasting different flavors." —laysa silva
"I was looking for Mexican Candy to share at the office with the staff but wanted a good variety, not just one brand. This mix bag was awesome. It was fresh and had a very good assortment of more popular brands, not just cheap fillers. It was a big hit! Everyone in the office loved them! Will definitely order them again. Cheers!" —sumgurl
Get it from Amazon for $24.95 (available in two sizes and styles).
11. A Lululemon scuba half-zip hoodie that has TikTok in a frenzy because it's just so dang cute. The perfect thing to wear for those days where you wanna wear sweats and be cozy but also look absolutely fashionable. It'll def be a wardrobe staple that you reach for again and again.
This bb is made with a naturally breathable cotton-blend fleece fabric to keep you warm without overheating. That in-between weather time is coming, you know, when it's super hot one day and then extremely chilly the next — this is like the perfect piece for those unpredictable weather days.
Promising review: "TikTok wasn't joking when they were hyping this up. I've wanted a scuba for years, and a cropped version PLUS a half zip was too good to pass up. I am so excited to wear this! It's so soft, cute, and baggy, which I am a fan of. I love me a comfy hoodie in the cold winter months. So excited to put this to use!" —macefaceee
Get it from Lululemon for $118 (available in women's sizes XS–2X and in 11 colors).
12. A split anti-soggy cereal bowl because when Boyz 'N Motion from That's So Raven said they didn't like their food to touch, you soooo felt that. If you can't stand crunchless Frosted Flakes or for the juice from your sautéed spinach to mix into your mac 'n' cheese, this bowl is calling, no, SCREAMING your name.
Reviewers also love using this for soup combos and chips and dips!
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors and in multipacks).
13. A set of durable matte hair claws that'll quickly give your hair a nice, secure, '90s-style updo. Anddd they're perfect for all types of hair! Can we all take a minute to praise the return of claw clips?!
Promising review: "I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." —Jessica
Get an them from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 13 sets, including four-, eight-, and nine-piece options).