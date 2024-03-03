Stop Complaining About Your Home’s Eyesores And Try One Of These 25 Fixes Instead

Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!

Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing, for certain, it's simply magic. We had a stain in the house for YEARS that refused to come up no matter what cleaner you used on it and it was removed in a couple of minutes with this bad boy. Super easy to use, there are lines in the clean water tank that show how full to put the cleaning solution vs. clean water, then you simply hook it back into place and flip the machine on. Suction is constant and there is a trigger pull to help spray the fluid or just focus on suction. What's extra neat is there's a self cleaning nozzle that simply circulates the clean water through the hose into the dirty tank so you don't have to take everything apart to clean when you are done. The dirty tank is locked in so you don't spill everywhere. Bing bang boom, super easy. The water that came up from that old stain was so dark, it was disturbing, haha. The only problem now is that the spot where the stain was is now so clean that it makes the rest of the carpet look dirty, lol. Definitely 100% would recommend!" —Collin M.

