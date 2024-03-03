Stop Complaining About Your Home’s Eyesores And Try One Of These 25 Fixes Instead

1. A pumice stone for your toilet so you can ~finally~ get rid of that unattractive ring in the bowl. Keep your throne squeaky clean and looking brand new! And you can use it on other surfaces like sinks and tubs!
2. An eight-pack of clear organizing bins to get your fridge as organized as all those aesthetically pleasing Pinterest pics. And you don't have to just use them for your fridge — they're perfect for organizing your desk, pantry, cabinets...use it for whatever you need boo! Then, just stare at how pretty it is to easily see your water, yogurt pouches, and juice boxes.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it, highly recommend it though. They are very sturdy and did not fade over time. These little things hold so many products and are also a great price." —Britney
"I absolutely love these! I was a little hesitant but they really do make a difference inside the refrigerator! I love opening my fridge and seeing everything organized and colorful. It just gives a different vibe!!! Going to buy some more for my kitchen cabinets." —Crystal T.
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.99 (available in five other package quantities and four sizes).
3. A faux-marble surface cover because new furniture is expensive, but your current desk is an eyesore. We're leveling up and saving money with this glossy, peel-and-stick, easy-to-clean surface.
Check out our marble adhesive surface cover deep dive to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product.
Promising review: "I do not have the money for a new vanity right now. Insert DIY project to cover my ugly pink bathroom vanity with marble contact paper. It looks 100% better and it’s super durable. It’s a little tricky to work with at first and then you get the hang of it. I’m buying more for my half bath! My vanity looks so great that I decided to do the tabletop in my laundry room, and that looks great, too!" —Natalie Lamb
Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in five sizes).
4. A complete cooktop cleaning kit so you can get all that burnt-on grease off of your stovetop. Fry up that chicken without regretting it when you have to clean up later!
This kit includes a 28-oz. ceramic cooktop cleaner, a scraper, 10 cleaning pads, and a 2-oz. bottle of burnt-on grease remover.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!! I cannot believe what it took off our stovetop! We bought a house and the electric stove was left and I had tried everything to get it looking new and clean, EVERYTHING. I'd seen this on TikTok and figured I’d give it a shot and WOW am I glad I did. Hello new clean stove." —Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.54+ (available in two styles).
5. A wood scratch cover that'll cover up all of those nicks and scratches on that one door frame. Don't be surprised if you go into a frenzy covering up dings and restoring just about every wooden surface in your home.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (also check it out for light woods).
6. A three-piece drill brush cleaning kit you can attach to a drill for some serious scrubbin'. Danny Tanner would have a field day. Your back will thank you, your bathroom surfaces will sparkle, and you will be so thankful it took half the time it usually does.
The kit includes a 2-inch scrub brush, a 4-inch diameter flat brush, and a power scrubber brush. If you need a drill, here's a good Black & Decker one.
Drill Brush is a New York-based small biz.
Oh! And each color of the Drill Brush attachments corresponds to the type of bristles they have, and each one is for a specific type of cleaning job (like the yellow brush has medium bristles, best used for bathroom cleaning — bathtubs, showers, tile, and porcelain). Make sure to check the listing for which color is best for what you wanna clean.
Promising reviews: "So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'Heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." —A. givens
"My shower has never been this clean! I have tried so many scrubbers, been sore from trying to remove soap scum, and just left disappointed. This product was easy to use and cleaned dirt I didn’t even know was dirt in my shower!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors/bristle types).
7. And a super affordable, game-changing power scrubber to make you feel like you're wielding some sort of magic wand because of the sorcery that this baby delivers. If you need to do a deep clean to get up all that grout grime, grab this and let it do all the work. If this thing were a group project, you'd be the person in the group who does none of the work.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown put this to the test, and here's what she thought about it: "This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. I literally sat on the floor, dipped the bristles in a Castile soap dilution (2–3 drops of soap + 1/2 cup of water; but you could use almost any cleaner of your choice), then lazily ran the scrubber back and forth over a 6-inch section of grimy, dark-gray grout — and it only took about 30 seconds for that grout to go from dingy to bright. I started by using the specialty grout brush, but then I decided to try it with the default brush and that seemed to work just as well, IMHO!" Check out her full power scrubber review.
Get it from Amazon for $22.21. You can also get a special grout-cleaning brush head that can be swapped in for the regular one for $11.58.
8. A stain and odor eliminator for those unfortunate times when your furry friend uh...goes...on your carpet. Works anywhere stains happen! That one stain you've been trying to get out for, like, forever and pretty much gave up on is no match for this stuff.
Promising review: "Initially, I bought this because I’m potty training a puppy and it’s not going great. This product really worked well on my carpets for the dog messes! However, I’m writing this review because my jerk cat decided one evening that my new comforter was a great potty spot. Thankfully I noticed the mess immediately so I was able to get this product on it immediately as well. I did let it sit overnight to really penetrate the stuffing even tho that isn't in the directions. I was certain the comforter was a goner. I tossed it in the wash the next morning and I am BLOWN AWAY by the lack of smell or stain. Cat urine is so stubborn and it can easily feel overwhelming when trying to eliminate the smell but this product 100% has my support. I’m buying more the second I’m done with this review. I love it." —lexi
Get it from Amazon for $19.31+ (available in two sizes).
9. A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner that parents and pet owners are totally loving. It'll help remove tough stains from grass to mud to pet accidents using warm water and a special formula. That lasagna stain? *Poof* so long lasagna stain!
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula, which is also available on Amazon for $16.99!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing, for certain, it's simply magic. We had a stain in the house for YEARS that refused to come up no matter what cleaner you used on it and it was removed in a couple of minutes with this bad boy. Super easy to use, there are lines in the clean water tank that show how full to put the cleaning solution vs. clean water, then you simply hook it back into place and flip the machine on. Suction is constant and there is a trigger pull to help spray the fluid or just focus on suction. What's extra neat is there's a self cleaning nozzle that simply circulates the clean water through the hose into the dirty tank so you don't have to take everything apart to clean when you are done. The dirty tank is locked in so you don't spill everywhere. Bing bang boom, super easy. The water that came up from that old stain was so dark, it was disturbing, haha. The only problem now is that the spot where the stain was is now so clean that it makes the rest of the carpet look dirty, lol. Definitely 100% would recommend!" —Collin M.
Get it from Amazon for $98.
10. A customizable storage "book box" to get rid of some of the clutter that you can't stand to look at. Hide your modem, cable boxes, and more with this clever little design. Each one has different books and you can select certain lengths, color schemes, and even preview the books chosen for your custom box in advance.
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-owned small biz that specializes in storage products made out of upcycled books.
You can customize the length and color so it can match the rest of your house!
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this!!! I ordered to conceal our modem and router and it looks so perfect. They are real books and it’s wonderfully built, and the shades of blue are beautiful together. Shipped quickly and love to support a family biz!" —C.R.
11. Or a sleek ventilated box that'll hide those cables and make your home more aesthetically pleasing. Keep the mess both organized and hidden and prevent children and pets from touching hazardous wires.
Promising review: "I love this. It looks nice and keeps your cords and cables organized. So much better than having them all over the floor collecting dust and making it difficult to sweep around." —wesley carriere
Get it from Amazon for $15.79.