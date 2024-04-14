1. A cabinet painting kit to give your kitchen that update you've been dying for but resisting because holy cow, it's expensive. If you're in your Sam from Holes era and feel like "I can fix that," throw this in your cart and give yourself basically brand-new cabinets without dropping a ton of money.
It comes with two 31-oz. cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and a 2-inch angled paint brush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Check out this TikToker's kitchen transformation!
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on. This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —T.J. Sarnese
Get it from Amazon for $65.80+ (available in 10 colors).
2. Orrrr some peel-and-stick faux-wood wallpaper because the paint thing seems like too much work for you. No worries! You can transform any space in your home without glue or sticky residues. Anddd you can go ahead and tell everyone that you got your home professionally renovated — it'll be our little secret that you did it yourself for under $100.
And check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: "This was even better than expected. It is thin, which makes it easy to work with and looks more authentic. I tried other wood grain contact paper and it looked cheap. This is a whole damn makeover and I am happy. I still have some leftover if I want to cover other things or redo parts if I want. Peels off with no residue. Easy to fix placement or change mind." —Robyn Franzen
Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in eight sizes and two colors).
3. A beautiful metal platform bed frame that'll add a nice little Victorian touch to your bedroom. You won't need a box spring and it's perfect if you don't have much space cuz it sits high enough for you to store stuff underneath it. And I mean, Victorian style is just another excuse for you to try and talk in a British accent all day.
Promising review: "We purchased this frame to replace our old one not really expecting much, but we were pleasantly surprised by the quality. The box arrived well packaged, and nothing was damaged. The whole thing took about an hour and a half to build with two people and was very straightforward. It's a very sturdy frame, and we haven't had any issues with squeaking. I will say that even though it is sturdy, it is very lightweight so it slides easily. This isn't a problem for us because our bed is in the corner, but if your bed isn't up against a wall, I would highly suggest getting grippy pads for the feet to prevent sliding. The gold color is not too shiny or yellow which I really like. Overall, we are extremely happy with this purchase and would recommend this product to anyone looking for a simple and affordable bed frame." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $43.88+ (available in sizes twin–California king and in six colors).
4. A lawn repair formula made with a *salt neutralizer* because your lawn has a LOT in common with the walking dead...and that's the dead part. 🧟♂️ Time to resurrect your grass like Frankenstein and repair any damage caused by dog urine. It's aliiiiiiiive!
Check it out on TikTok!
Promising review: “We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes and in multipacks).
5. A cord hider because all the cables behind your mounted TV are just ruining the aesthetic, so that means they gotta go. You can plug up to two devices into it and then tuck up to three cords into a little pass-through. It comes with everything you'll need for an easy-peasy install and even a 6-foot extension cord with a low-profile plug that'll help you power the whole kit.
You'll get a top power box, a bottom box, an install bracket, a template, a drywall saw, install screws, and a 6-foot extension cord.
Promising review: "This is a great product for the DIYers. Very easy to install. I was extremely impressed with the kit. It even comes with a high-quality drywall saw. No special tools are required. I did not need to hire an electrician or a handyman for this installation and my work looks just as professional as the guy I hired a couple of years ago to do this for me in another room. That saved me a couple hundred bucks. The work only took me about 30-40 minutes (while taking my time to make sure I got it right and did not have to have any 'do-overs'). I highly recommend this product for anyone confident in taking on fairly easy DIY projects. I definitely rate the product 5 out of 5 stars." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three colors).
6. A totally gorgeous wine rack that'll hold up to 14 bottles — it has 11 slots for normal bottles and three for larger ones. The modern geometric design will surely hold guests' attention as well as your lovely wine selection.
Promising review: "Stunning and the quality was better than I expected. Really levels up my counter space in my kitchen and makes my wine collection look a little more sophisticated, even though I’m rocking with Yellowtail sometimes, haha. Awesome wine rack, would make a great gift as well." —Gregory Armistead
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in four colors/styles).
7. A modern waterfall faucet because you *could* settle for your regular degular faucet ~orrrr~ you could give your sink the upgrade of a lifetime and make it look like a room at a 5-star resort. I vote the second one!
Promising reviews: "Completely beautiful and modern. It was very easy to install; I did so in a matter of minutes. This was a really nice upgrade to my bathroom." —ca mom
"TikTok made me buy it and I love it! Easy to install, very pretty!" —jovanna
Get it from Amazon for $37.10+ (available in four finishes).
8. A jar of the TikTok-famous Pink Stuff, which is totally worth ALL the hype. This paste plays no games when it's time to get tidy. That one wall your kid drew on, like, three years ago that wouldn't come clean with any other cleaner? Psh, kiss that crayon wall art GOODBYE.
Promising review: "My 3-year-old recently decided to channel his inner Van Gogh on our stairwell wall, and red crayon was EVERYWHERE. I tried every possible cleaning solution, and nothing was getting it off. I heard about the Pink Stuff on TikTok and decided it was worth a shot. This stuff is a miracle worker! With a sponge and some elbow grease, I was able to remove all the crayon within 10 minutes. There’s absolutely no trace of the crayon left, and it didn’t ruin my paint! One thing to note – it seems to work better on certain colors than others. I recently used it to try and remove blue crayon from our white art table, and while it got most of the blue off, there’s definitely still a faint stain where the crayon used to be. But hey, it’s worlds better than before!" —Casey Blaine
Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in two sizes).
9. A set of magnetic decorative garage accents because your fave thing to do is randomly drive around neighborhoods with super nice houses and marvel at 'em. And their garages all look chic as heck with these little details. Well, now your garage will look just as fancy as theirs do with these super easy to install, super cheap little accents.
They're made out of durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic so any worries you have about rust can get outta here.
Promising reviews: "If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rainstorms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." —SG
"Are you kidding me? These were (yet another) TikTok made me buy it product and they might be my favorite!!! I wasn't sure about how sturdy they would be but they're flat with several magnets so they're not going anywhere. I mean, if this doesn't kick the look of your garage door up I don't know what will. Worth every cent. Don't have a need to buy again but will tell everyone I know about them!" —Julie
Get the set of four hinges and two handles from Amazon for $10.99 (also available in four other styles, including sets of faux windows).
10. A gorgeous dimmable gold LED light that'll have your home looking like absolute goals. Put it anywhere you'd like to add a super elegant touch to your space and make everyone think you spent hundreds on fancy sconces.
Check it out on TikTok (along with other RH swaps on Amazon).
Promising review: "These lights are spectacular! Amazing materials and build quality. Beautiful lines and design. They look far more expensive than they are. So gorgeous, we are trying to figure out another place to put them in the house." —Cheryl
Get it from Amazon for $56.99+ (available in 13 sizes, a cool white lighting option, and six colors/styles).
11. A set of peel-and-stick floor tiles because you're sooooo tired of looking at your current floor situation because it's throwing off the aesthetics. Get it the heck outta here without needing an entirely new floor. We love a $15 upgrade.
And check 'em out on TikTok!
Promising review: "These are so easy to install! We sold our house and moved into a mobile home on our land while we build a house. We wanted to do a little updating but we didn't want to spend a lot. We decided to use self adhesive flooring and I fell in love with these! The pattern and color were perfect for my bathroom theme! Installation was easy and quick. They stick great and it's been a few weeks and we've had no issues. I love the texture and they're so easy to clean! Definitely recommend!" —Heather Wine
Get a set of 10 tiles from Amazon for $14.50+ (available in two patterns/colors, two sizes, and in a two-pack).
12. And a set of peel-and-stick tiles to give your kitchen that little extra bit of ~ooh la la~. Fancy renovations for under $30 — oh heck yes. Drew and Jonathan Scott may just hit you up to join them on their home makeover adventures.
Each pack comes with 10 11.8" x 11.8" self-adhesive sheets. They're also textured and water resistant!
Check them out on TikTok!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this backsplash!! It was easy to install and looks like real tile once it’s on the wall! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking to add backsplash to an area of their house while staying on a budget. It will turn out looking great! JUST A NOTE: we used an adhesive spray to to make sure the tile stays in place. Better safe than sorry!" —Anna
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $24.99+</