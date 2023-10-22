32 Decor Products That’ll Make Your Home A ~Vibe~

1. A gorgeous bar cart that'll be the center of attention in your home and make all of your guests go "oooh, where'd you get that?! 😍"Plus you'll have a fabulous new place to store all of your wine and spirits. You'll receive tons of compliments and you can decorate it for the holidays!
Promising review: "When I tell you this bar cart is so nice, it looks like pure luxury and will brighten up any room. I love this and everyone compliments it when they come over. I also purchased a wine rack from Amazon as well. Great quality and easy to assemble." —Kesha Shade
Get it from Amazon for $98.99+ (available in five colors).
2. Or a disco ball bar cart because it screams party time and pulling out a bottle of wine from this bb will put you in the best mood. Everyone who comes to your house will be totally impressed, I mean, how could you not be?! It even opens up so you can store more wine and glasses in it. I need one in pink, stat.
Glam Globes is a UK-based small biz that sells adorable disco ball home decor pieces!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer has one herself and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:
"This is the best product I bought this year, actually! It's from a small biz based in the UK and while it did take a while to arrive (as I expected), it was *well* worth the wait. The light bouncing off the mirror fragments and onto my walls is just dang beautiful. Between the bottom tray and the space inside the globe (yes, the globe OPENS UP!), there's a nice amount of storage for bottles and glassware. And unlike regular bar carts, the things you keep inside the globe will actually stay dust free. I bought the 'champagne' color (which is a nice neutral cream-beige) but it comes in tons of colors that'll go perfectly with your home decor."
Get it from Glam Globes on Etsy for $280.15 (available in six colors on the brand's website and in five colors on Etsy).
3. Some fancy knobs that'll give your cabinets a makeover to take them from ehh to ehhh-xpensive looking. Oooh la la!
They come with 1-inch and 1.57-inch mounting screws and fit most cabinets and drawers. Contact the brand if you need larger screws!
Promising review: "Really love these. They were inexpensive but look top notch. We used them in both of our bathrooms. Can be used either direction for a sharp look." —Kelsey Fangupo
Get a set of five from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four finishes and various quantities).
4. A 10-piece bartender kit because being the host with the most is the title you love to claim especially for the holidays. Impress your guests with some ~fancy shmancy~ cocktails for Thanksgiving.
The kit includes a spoon, jigger, muddler, corkscrew, strainer, shaker, ice tongs, two liquid pourers, and a mahogany display.
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband's birthday. He had an old stained tarnished one, and I happened to see this one while shopping through Amazon for a shaker for our bar. This is such a stunning set and so much fun to use. We love mixing different cocktails for our friends and family. I love how it looks sitting on top of the bar. It is very easy to clean and makes a great gift for anyone you know who enjoys a fun or classy cocktail." —Mike
Get it from Amazon for $58.99 (available in four colors and two stand materials).
5. A welcome mat to let everyone know that the vibes in your home are def Kenough for everyone to enjoy. If your entire personality has been the Barbie movie since you saw it in July, you know you totally need this.
Wood By Stu is a Tampa, Florida-based family-owned small biz that specializes in personalized 3D wood signs, doormats, and wedding gifts.
Promising review: "Love this doormat! Such a fun little addition to our front door. Gives me a giggle every time I come home." —Emily
Get it from Wood By Stu on Etsy for $25+ (originally $50+; available in four sizes).
6. A set of geode bookends that'll have all your guests staring in awe of their beauty. And they'll keep your book collection in place, but like, in the most gorgeous way possible. They've also got little rubber bumpers on the bottom of them so you don't have to worry about your furniture being all scratched up by these.
Promising review: "Love it — the rocks are BEAUTIFUL and they're great book holders. I have them on my fireplace mantle and have gotten nothing but compliments. Highly recommended for the crystal quality and I’ll definitely be ordering more in other colors. Thanks." —GH
Get a set of two from Amazon for $26.98+ (available in seven colors and four weights).
7. A peppy smiley face bathroom rug because the only thing better than walking on sunshine is walking on a cute little flower rug. Starting your day with smiles — I think yes.
Promising review: "I’m so in love with this bath mat! It absorbs water so it dries fast and its soft to stand on. I love this cute design! Cheery for my bathroom! Makes me smile!" —Drhonda fitzroy
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A Govee neon rope light that's bendable so you can shape it in whatever funky shape you'd like! It has an app that'll let you program it to different color combos and lighting effects and it'll add some seriously aesthetically pleasing decor to your plain walls. How freakin' cool is this? Andddd you can sync 'em to music — like, seriously, these just keep getting better.
Reviewers are comparing these to the popular Hue LightStrips and say these are even better, especially for such a great price! Check 'em out on TikTok — the reviewer shows how easy they are to put on your walls.
This baby includes 10 clips and 10 screws so you'll have everything you need to hang it up!
Promising review: "These lights are literally amazing!! Not only are they super vibrant and bright, but there are also so many ways to customize them. The app has a ton of settings and colors to choose from, and they work great with my Google Nest. They come with metal bracket-type things that adhere well to the wall without needing screws or nails, although they are provided if you need extra support. Installation and setup were so easy. I definitely recommend these and can't say enough good things about them!!" —Stephi
Get it from Amazon for $55.99+ (available in two lengths).
9. Or a custom neon sign because LED lights are always a total ~vibe~. Plus, you can personalize yours so it can say whatever you want!
Crafthut Gifts is a small biz that specializes in custom neon signs.
*Contact the shop before placing your order. They will provide a mock-up of your sign and accurate pricing. The price will depend on what you want!
Promising review: "Beautifully crafted and exactly as described. The seller was very communicative, they made me a couple of mockups so I knew what my sign could look like and made my decision easy. It arrived well packaged and looked just like the pictures." —afoolsdeath
Get it from Crafthut Gifts on Etsy for $22.50+ (originally $70+; available in 12 colors, 36 fonts, and three acrylic shapes).
10. A chic amber glass incense holder to perfectly hold your incense sticks and look like a work of art on your shelf. Cue the "ooohs and aaaahs" because this baby is a beauty.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $28 (available in four colors).
11. A letter board you'll be able to customize for whatever you need. Having a party? Put your Wi-Fi password on there. Or put funny sayings and jokes on it, and just have it for a cuuuuute little touch to your home.
Felt Like Sharing is a small biz on Amazon. The smaller frames come with 150 letters and symbols while the larger frames come with 300.
Promising review: "This board is PERFECT! The yellow is gorgeous, letters go into it very easily, and it adds such a cute touch to any room you put it in. It comes in adorable packaging, making it super giftable. This is my second one — I bought one as a gift and my friend loved it so much that I had to have one for myself! Highly recommend!" —Meghan
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in four sizes and 27 colors).
12. A canvas painting to tie in a splash of color and add something to that one bare wall. You can never go wrong with adding some beautiful artwork to spruce up your space.
13. An arched full-length mirror with a gold frame to make your space look bigger, get a full view of you OOTD, andddd take pictures in, of course!
Promising review: "I never write Amazon reviews but this mirror just arrived and it’s honestly a game changer. It’s giant and beautiful, and the mirror isn’t warped or like a fun house mirror at all. I just leaned it up against the wall, but we’ll likely install an anchor at the top just to be safe. It’s heavy and feels sturdy and solid. 10/10 recommend." —Megan
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in eight sizes and 18 styles).