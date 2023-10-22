32 Decor Products That’ll Make Your Home A ~Vibe~

Glam Globes is a UK-based small biz that sells adorable disco ball home decor pieces!

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer has one herself and loves it! Here's what she has to say about it:

"This is the best product I bought this year, actually! It's from a small biz based in the UK and while it did take a while to arrive (as I expected), it was *well* worth the wait. The light bouncing off the mirror fragments and onto my walls is just dang beautiful. Between the bottom tray and the space inside the globe (yes, the globe OPENS UP!), there's a nice amount of storage for bottles and glassware. And unlike regular bar carts, the things you keep inside the globe will actually stay dust free. I bought the 'champagne' color (which is a nice neutral cream-beige) but it comes in tons of colors that'll go perfectly with your home decor."

Get it from Glam Globes on Etsy for $280.15 (available in six colors on the brand's website and in five colors on Etsy).