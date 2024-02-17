27 Beauty Products Under $20 That Give Expensive Vibes And Results

1. A Maybelline highlight that'll have you basically outshining the sun. It'll give you this gorgeously intense shine for under $10 and reviewers are raving that it's an affordable alternative to the Becca Champagne Pop highlight!
Promising review: "Okay this highlight is so good! Like, Becca Champagne Pop good, maybe even better? The pigment is amazing. Such a great highlighter and for $8? Even better! Totally recommend if you’re looking for a blinding highlighter." —Maria
Get it from Amazon for $7.97+ (available in five sizes and four shades).
2. An outrageously popular Differin gel with over 56,000 *glowing* ratings raving about this magic treatment. It's a prescription-strength retinoid that targets clogged pores and inflammation to help restore skin texture and tone. It'll get all up in those pores and help prevent new acne from forming. Now doesn't that just sound lovely?
Promising review: "I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade." —Catattack
Get it from Amazon for $14.49+ (available in four sizes, four styles, and a multipack).
3. A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment. It contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes! Keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Reviewers with all hair types recommend this treatment mask.
Promising reviews: "Hair has never been this soft and smooth before. Another gem off TikTok. This stuff is way better than Olaplex for real. Especially for the price. I have used it only a couple of times and my hair is already super soft and doesn’t get as tangled. My hair was super thin and dry from color and heat damage. It feels amazing now." —Tiffany
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok and decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and i couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. My hair is sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. It now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. And you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product." —Eline
Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
4. A pack of Cosrx pimple patches because although your skincare routine is top-notch perfection, you still get the occasional, annoying, random zit that makes you wanna burn the house down. These things will suck all that gross gunk out and help speed up the healing process so that zit can get the heck outta here. Someone get these things an MVP award.
For persistent or bigger pimples, put a pimple patch on overnight for 2–3 days to help the pimple diminish.
Promising reviews: "This product works! It stays on until you remove it and honestly, you can wash your face and forget it’s there and still it holds up to a lather without falling off. I had a few hormonal acne areas on my chin that were painful to the touch. This patch seemed to alleviate the discomfort and I forgot about it and wore them overnight. It took a few days for the spot to go down in size but it works. As for blemishes after threading, single treatment and by morning…the blemish is gone." —LaTisha Taylor
"I used to use the Hero Cosmetics patches, but these are much cheaper and come with so many patches in a variety of sizes! I definitely prefer these to the Hero patches. They work just as well as more expensive pimple patches." —Kat Marsh
Get a three pack of 24 patches each from Amazon for $11 (available in four sizes).
5. A bottle of Maybelline Fit Me matte foundation that covers pores and will give you that *I woke up like this* finish. My oily friends, I see your eyebrow raising butttt good news! This little bottle of magic is perfect for oily skin.
Promising review: "I've been buying Dermablend, Jane Iredale, It Cosmetics, Clinique, Estée Lauder, and Lancôme — I'm always trying to find a foundation that works for my skin. I have oily skin with yellow undertones. I was browsing Amazon and saw this foundation. I thought 'I don't lose anything by trying a $7 foundation.' I bought 220 [Natural Beige] & 228 [Soft Tan]. I really like the formula — it goes on easy, stays on the whole day, and controls my oily skin just like some of the expensive brands if not better than some of the expensive brands I've used, I'm impressed. I'll definitely be buying it again, I've already set up Subscribe & Save for the 220 shade of this foundation. Not only does it work well for me but I'll also be saving money on my foundation now. 👌 —Nena
Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in various shades and sizes).
6. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
Promising review: "Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on. This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely. You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping. I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!" —Very Dissatisfied !!
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in multipacks).
And check out our full Essence Lash Princess Mascara review for more details.
7. Phytosurgence Toasted Blushes, aka the most gorgeous, earthy, unique shades your makeup routine will ever meet. They look good on literally everyone so you *may* wanna drop this in the group chat so the whole squad can enjoy these gems.
These literally stunning shades are described as lavender oat latte, brown sugar milk tea, fortified wine, and spiced chocolate bar.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Phytosurgence is a queer- and Asian-owned, Canada-based small biz.
HuffPost Shopping writer Haley Zovickian says: "I stumbled upon Phytosurgence one day and I have never looked back. All of their products are meticulously formulated with natural ingredients and rich, unique shades that you won't be able to find anywhere else — trust me, I've looked lol. My sensitive skin loves these blushes and the blush geek in me (or fully embodying me) is SCREAMING. My personal favorite is Condensate, a cool-toned muted dusty rose, but Evaporate, a neutral smoky peach, is a crowd favorite of the bunch. Plus, they're so affordable for such high-quality. A million chef's kisses."
Get it from Phytosurgence for $15.55 (C$21; available in four shades).
8. An illuminating moisturizer to help enhance your skin's natural ✨glow✨. A perfect, lightweight alternative to heavy foundations — this is definitely calling your name.
Promising review: "Ok so last summer I took the plunge and bought that $50 Drunk Elephant glowy tan drop stuff. I used it a fair amount, it was okay, but in my opinion, not anywhere near the price I paid. It had to be mixed into my foundation to look remotely normal, which defeats the whole point of the product, which was supposed to be for an 'effortless no makeup glow'. I bought this stuff instead in the Deep shade this summer after a beach trip. This is not only an alternative for Drunk Elephant, it’s a better product. It doesn’t make you look like a glowing orange Oompa Loompa. It’s a very natural ACTUAL skin shade and sinks into your skin as you blend it in. As my tan fades, I will combine it with moisturizer but that’s all that’s necessary. If you were between this and just finally spending the money on the Drunk Elephant, get this. I wish I found it a summer sooner and saved myself the moolah." —Emily W.
Get it from Amazon for $11+ (available in three shades).
9. Mane Club One Hit Wonder — a 10-in-1 spray that LITERALLY does it all, but won't cost you the price of 10 products. Like, you know how the witches in AHS Coven had to pass all of the Seven Wonders tests to become the Supreme? Yeah, this stuff is the Fiona Goode of hair products. It'll detangle, take care of frizz and split ends, and provide heat protection (up to 445 degrees).
Mane Club is a California-based small biz that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.
Check out how one user transforms their straight hair into waves using One Hit Wonder in this TikTok!
Promising review: "I have A LOT of hair, but it’s super fine, so anything 'moisturizing' makes me a grease pit all day. LOL, this stuff is magic! So lightweight, I ALWAYS get compliments when I use it. It makes me feel like I just walked out of a hair commercial. The smell is also divine. Will be my new holy grail." —Shannon Jaffee
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
And check out our Mane Club 10-in-1 spray review for more deetz!
10. And a smoothing hair mask if you need a good deep condition and want some shiny, smooth hair quick. This baby is here to deliver just that without parabens, sulfates, or other junk. Just apply to clean, wet hair, leave it in for five minutes, rinse, and that's it! Simple and won't take you forever.
You'll get 2–3 uses per pack.
Promising review: "Really nice and hydrating hair mask with a generous portion in each pouch. I will be purchasing again." —Philippa D.
Get it from Mane Club NYC for $3 (also available in a six-pack on Amazon).
11. A jar of E.l.f. poreless primer putty so you can kiss your pores buh-bye! This primer will help you get a super smooth canvas to put your foundation on and will have you looking like your makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep your beat in place. Say sayonara to your oily makeup looks and say hey boo heyyyy to a matte look.
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend. I learned about it because several influencers use it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite, better than all the expensive brands I've tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
"WOW!!!! I've been looking for a pore-filling primer for some time now — I am very, very picky and usually try to use super lightweight primers because my skin is sensitive, so I was a tad bit skeptical of this because it looks so thick in the package photos. However, I'm a BELIEVER now, y'all. It's much less thick than it looks and spreads super easy and evenly. My pores are getting smaller thanks to a new skincare routine, but I've been SO frustrated trying to find a primer that will actually conceal my pores so they don't completely suck up the foundation and make me look awful. This. Is. IT! I wear the primer with Missha BB cream cushion foundation, usually I don't go for super heavy coverage because of said pores but I was able to build to a fuller coverage than what I normally would, and my skin looks smooth and moisturized. Of course if you get super up close pores are still visible but MUCH less so than they are with other primers. You can't beat this for the price. I've even tried the Maybelline Baby Skin pore filler primer and this blows it out of the water. Can't beat it, especially for the price!!!!" —Jody Ferguson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots because this bad boy rivals the ABH Brow Wiz. This super skinny pencil will allow you to create hair-like strokes to sculpt and fill in any areas that are sparse. One side has a little spoolie anddddd it's like $15 less than the ABH one.
Promising review: "Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the Brow Wiz in the shade Soft Brown and I bought this pencil in the Taupe shade and I love it. I did a quick swatch and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day. So glad I found this product!" —Dianna B
Get it from Amazon for $8.10+ (available in 12 shades).
13. A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design perfect for its cooling and calming effect. It'll help reduce dark circles, lines, and puffiness while delivering moisture without oils. Sensitive skin friends, this one's for us. Watch out, Tula, this bb is comin' for ya!
Promising reviews: "I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9. Do yourself a favor and buy it." —Jasmine Deatherage
"Better than Tula! I love this cooling stick!! It’s super easy, affordable and smells lovely." —Heather
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14. A Cosrx snail mucin serum to help get rid of dark spots, improve skin vitality, and soothe damaged skin. Yep, snail mucin is a Korean skincare product made from snail slime. Sounds ick but your skin will totally fall in love the second you use it. Hmm, wonder if this is why SpongeBob had Gary the pet snail — skincare benefits.
*All Cosrx products are dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free, and have no parabens, sulfates, or phthalates.
Alright friends, I am here to confirm that the hype surrounding this stuff is SO real. I've had acne since I was literally 8 years old (don't ask, my cousin was a face painter and practiced on me so I broke out BAD) and I'm JUST now starting to get it together. My skin this past year has completely changed, I have gotten super serious about my skincare routine, and I am now ✨ pimple-free ✨. Now, I am grateful that my skin has cleared up, but it was still kinda dull, uneven, ya know, the little nitpicky stuff. That is until I cracked and bought this little miracle worker. My skin is now ra-di-anttttt! It's never looked better. My only regret is not taking before and after pics but glass skin, I know her. I haven't gone out in public without makeup since I was like 12 because I was so insecure about my skin. Now, chiiiilld, I go out all the time free of makeup. I also bought this for my cousin for Christmas, she's obsessed, a friend slept over and I let them use this, they're now obsessed, I guarantee you'll fall in love after your first use.
Promising review: "I have bought and repurchased this already a few times. I replaced my SK-II, which is extremely expensive, with this and it works even better. It’s a staple in my skin care and will be from here on out. My skin looks amazing. I would use a facial spray before you use this to help it absorb and glide over your skin. Honestly, my skin loves it as much as I do!! Anyone who tries it won’t regret it, that is for sure. If you love SK-II which is a couple hundred dollars, then you’ll definitely love this cheaper alternative." —Brooke & Jason Wood
Get it from Amazon for $17.
15. A TikTok-famous Makeup Revolution super hold setting spray that'll give you the matte look you want without fading away by midnight, like the magic that made Cinderella's dress and carriage. Coming home, looking in the mirror, and seeing that your face hasn't budged sounds like the kinda sorcery I wanna be involved with. TikTok even praises this for being a budget-friendly swap to the popular One/Size setting spray.
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I've worn it to axe throwing, boat parties, brunch, and it's survived 'em all, but the real test came when I wore it to two back-to-back funerals in the same week (seriously one on a Tuesday, the other on a Thursday; 2023 kicked my butt y'all). I sprayed my face reaaaally well before both services and after the first funeral, after a full day of crying, I got home around 9 p.m. and began getting ready for bed when I realized — omg, my makeup never moved. I wasn't even thinking about testing this spray or if my makeup would last and I expected my makeup to be a mess but to my surprise, my makeup looked exactly as it did when I applied it at 7 a.m. So for the second funeral, I literally sobbed the entire day, there was probably an hour total that I didn't cry and after the burial, I looked in the mirror and to my surprise, no streak marks from tears, no running mascara, NOTHING. My makeup did not move in the slightest. I had to have proof (gif above) cuz although I was sad, honey, I was SHOOK! I wasn't even oily and I am the definition of an oily gworllll. Get this stuff, friends, you will not regret it, I sure don't. It's def my new favorite.
Promising review: "I am an OILY girl. I sprayed this on twice during my application as I normally do with any other setting spray. I got home six hours later and only the tiniest (and I mean THE TINIEST) bit of shine only on my nose. Usually after 3–4 hours I have to blot. Im so glad I got this to try because I'm never going without this. To me, it's better than the O/S matte spray everyone has been comparing it to." —Bri
Get it from Ulta for $15.