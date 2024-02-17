27 Beauty Products Under $20 That Give Expensive Vibes And Results

Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff — *THIS STUFF* it's witchcraft and I'm speechless. I've worn it to axe throwing, boat parties, brunch, and it's survived 'em all, but the real test came when I wore it to two back-to-back funerals in the same week (seriously one on a Tuesday, the other on a Thursday; 2023 kicked my butt y'all). I sprayed my face reaaaally well before both services and after the first funeral, after a full day of crying, I got home around 9 p.m. and began getting ready for bed when I realized — omg, my makeup never moved. I wasn't even thinking about testing this spray or if my makeup would last and I expected my makeup to be a mess but to my surprise, my makeup looked exactly as it did when I applied it at 7 a.m. So for the second funeral, I literally sobbed the entire day, there was probably an hour total that I didn't cry and after the burial, I looked in the mirror and to my surprise, no streak marks from tears, no running mascara, NOTHING. My makeup did not move in the slightest. I had to have proof (gif above) cuz although I was sad, honey, I was SHOOK! I wasn't even oily and I am the definition of an oily gworllll. Get this stuff, friends, you will not regret it, I sure don't. It's def my new favorite.

Promising review: "I am an OILY girl. I sprayed this on twice during my application as I normally do with any other setting spray. I got home six hours later and only the tiniest (and I mean THE TINIEST) bit of shine only on my nose. Usually after 3–4 hours I have to blot. Im so glad I got this to try because I'm never going without this. To me, it's better than the O/S matte spray everyone has been comparing it to." —Bri

