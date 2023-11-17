28 Beauty Products That Basically Blew People's Minds On TikTok

1. A jar of E.l.f. poreless primer putty so you can kiss your pores buh-bye! This primer will help you get a super smooth canvas to put your foundation on and will have you looking like your makeup was professionally airbrushed while helping to keep your beat in place. Say sayonara to your oily makeup looks and say hey boo heyyyy to a matte look.
Promising reviews: "Highly recommend. I learned about it because several influencers use it on TikTok. Tried it and it’s my favorite, better than all the expensive brands I've tried before. Smooth application and does an excellent job! Excellent." —Binnyx1
"WOW!!!! I've been looking for a pore-filling primer for some time now — I am very, very picky and usually try to use super lightweight primers because my skin is sensitive, so I was a tad bit skeptical of this because it looks so thick in the package photos. However, I'm a BELIEVER now, y'all. It's much less thick than it looks and spreads super easy and evenly. My pores are getting smaller thanks to a new skincare routine, but I've been SO frustrated trying to find a primer that will actually conceal my pores so they don't completely suck up the foundation and make me look awful. This. Is. IT! I wear the primer with Missha BB cream cushion foundation, usually I don't go for super heavy coverage because of said pores but I was able to build to a fuller coverage than what I normally would, and my skin looks smooth and moisturized. Of course if you get super up close pores are still visible but MUCH less so than they are with other primers. You can't beat this for the price. I've even tried the Maybelline Baby Skin pore filler primer and this blows it out of the water. Can't beat it, especially for the price!!!!" —Jody Ferguson
Get it from Amazon for $10.
2. Olaplex No. 3 hair perfector, which is TOTALLY worth it if your hair is broken or damaged. This bad boy strengthens and protects your hair from within and reduces breakage so your split ends can't stop you from feeling ~FAB~.
Promising reviews: "My hair had so much breakage from coloring it so much over the years and I was on the verge of completely shaving it. I saw one of God’s favorites on TikTok with the hair of a goddess suggest this stuff. All I can say is wow! This cream must have been dropped from Heaven because it has saved my fried hair. Worth every penny, with this stuff, you too can be one of God’s favorites." —Kirstin
"I have used this product three times so far and have noticed a significant difference in my hair. I had my hair colored and experienced dryness and breakage. This product was recommended by a YouTuber so I gave it a try and am pleased. Initially, I used it every three to four days and will now use every seven days. I feel this product has made a huge difference with shedding, tangles, dryness, and breakage. I finally found something that works for my coily, 4c hair." —Tasha
Get it from Amazon for $30.
And check out our full review of Olaplex No. 3 here.
3. Orrrr for a cheaper but just as effective option, a bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment. It contains ceramides and collagen that'll give your hair shine and make it smooth in just five minutes! Keeping you flawless even if you don't have much time or don't feel like doing your hair.
Promising reviews: "I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished. My bleached rats nest now looks and feels like virgin hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair and you know it's a GOOD product when the boyfriend notices :D I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage; now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair. <3" —Eline
"I was skeptical. I’ll admit it. I wasn’t sure this would work on my 4c hair but it made my hair so soft! And I didn’t need to use a tremendous amount of product. It made it easy to comb out and blow dry my hair. It even made it smoother after the flatiron. You can’t beat it for the price." —Niki D.
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
Check out BuzzFeed's full review of the Elizavecca hair treatment for more deets!
4. A bottle of Paula's Choice Salicylic Acid Exfoliant to unclog and diminish large pores. This leave-on, fragrance-free exfoliant is gentle enough for all skin types and exfoliates dead skin cells, leaving your skin looking fresh and hydrated.
Promising review: "OMG the first time I used this I did not have high hopes, it looks and feels basically like water. I was thinking what a waste of money, but I put it on and tried it anyway because all of the super beautiful TikTok-ers told me to.......well I got out of bed the next morning and was like who dis??? My face was as smooth as a baby's butt... yes I kid you not this stuff is amazing." —sebrina
Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes).
5. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer with a sponge on the end for covering dark circles with ease. You'll look well-rested and refreshed even on days that you...uh, aren't. Nobody will even be able to tell!
Promising review: "I personally like this product. Throughout high school (I recently graduated in June), I never knew how to do makeup. But then I heard this product was the absolute best on TikTok, and trust me, they were not lying. It has really good coverage and hides my 'raccoon eyes' and the beat part is that a little bit goes a long way. So if you’re starting out or want to try something new, I definitely recommend trying this out .<3" —Liela Lee
Get it from Amazon for $6.22+ (available in 14 shades).
6. A Dior Lip Glow Oil for dreamy lips that don't feel sticky or greasy. This stuff reacts to the moisture level in your lips to give you a custom-colored shiny lip AND constant moisture.
Promising review: "I got this because I kept seeing it all over TikTok and I chose the Universal Clear 000. I absolutely love it. I’m the type of person that can’t stand when my lips feel dry and I’m constantly wearing ChapStick. I also prefer more natural low-key makeup looks so the clear option was absolutely perfect! I love the way it applies to my lips and how it feels while wearing it. I’ve applied it over a Merit lipstick and it looks amazing. The fiancé hasn’t complained about it either. 10/10! If you’re on the fence about getting it, this is your sign to just try." —PValeska
Get it from Sephora for $40 (available in eight colors).
7. An exfoliating scrub mitt to scrub-a-dub-dub that dead skin off. It'll seriously look like you shed a layer like a chameleon by the time this thing is done removing any self tanner, old skin, and whatever else could be caked on. Plus, your skin will be soooo smooth. Like, baby butt smooth.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance-free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." — Kat
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a set of two).
8. A gorgeous Juvia's Place bronzer duo that'll give you a beautifully blended contour. So good, people *maaaay* just ask you if you've gone to Dr. Miami to get your cheeks done. An angled, chiseled face. Like handsome Squidward but like, less creepy looking.
Watch TikTok makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira review and apply the bronzer here!
Juvia's Place is a Black woman-owned small business dedicated to inclusive beauty for all genders and skin tones, and their vibrant products celebrate founder Chichi Eburu's African heritage.
Promising reviews: "It's hard finding a good contour and bronzer shade that aren't too orange on my skin tone — so happy I found this on TikTok and ordered it!" —Avery
"I was looking for a contour and bronzer light enough for my fair skin and let me tell you it took me a very long time. This set is perfect! The contour looks like a shadow as a true contour is supposed to. The bronzer is not orange 🍊 like so many others I've tried! The bronzer is beautiful and blended into my skin beautifully. Thank you 🙏 Juvia's Place for finally making this perfect set. I would recommend this to all my fair-skinned friends." —Suzanne
Get it from Juvia's Place (available in five duos) or Ulta (available in three duos) for $20.
9. A Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home for waaaay less money and that are waaaay less time consuming. This kit comes with 10 little lash pieces, an applicator, and a mascara-like bond and glue. STUNNING lashes that everyone will think you paid hundreds for, right from the comfort of home.
Watch TikTok makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lashes here.
Promising review: "I am 25 years old and I don’t use false lashes mostly because I can’t figure out how to wear them without making them look awful. My hands shake a lot and my eyes water a lot so it’s difficult for me to wear lashes. I saw a TikTok video about these and decided to give it a shot. Although the smaller pieces were slightly difficult to manage, they stuck to the bond on my lashes with EASE! I love the way these look and now I’m going to test how long they can really last. The box states if you apply double the product, they could last about 10 days. We will see about that! Edit: I’ve tried a few times now and these last me two to three days. (I also have watery eyes)." —Desi
Get it from Amazon for $17.85+ (available in two sets).
10. Orrrr if fake lashes aren't your thing, try Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara so you can have the long, full lashes you've always dreamed of. Infused with bamboo extract, this ahhhmazing mascara will have your lashes reaching for the stars and soaring ~sky high~.
Promising review: "I saw this mascara on TikTok (I know I know) and I thought I'd try it out. I was skeptical of course, but maaaaaaan even my boyfriend was like WHOA your lashes are so LONG right now, did you get extensions again? LIKE NOPE BABYYYYY THIS IS NAT-UR-AL! Easy to apply (I do wish the applicator was a smidge more stiff but that's fine) and definitely a noticeable difference!" —Irene S.
Get it from Amazon for $8.96+ (available in seven shades and in multipacks).
11. A jaw-droppingly gorg Ghostface palette to create the most flawlessly stunning shadow looks. With 18 shades and amazing pigment, no need to *call me* and thank me for how much you looooove this palette.
Spoiled Lips Cosmetics is a Florida-based small business that specializes in the cutest of cute makeup.
Watch TikTok makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira review and apply this palette here.
Promising reviews: "I purchased this palette after seeing it on Mikayla Nogueira's TikTok account. I needed blue eye shadows to match a bridesmaid dress in August. I've been playing with the shadows and they look so good on my pale skin and are so buttery smooth. I'm glad I've been turned onto your brand." —Amy M.
"I am so impressed!! The mattes are so soft yet so pigmented, and the duochromes??? BEACH. I was not prepared. They are stunning! Not to mention this packaging/theme is so perfect. A must-have for makeup collectors and/or anyone who wants a more colorful palette. But even then, the nude shade in the top/center spot is a new go-to for me. One last thing, I was skeptical of the magnetic lid, but it has not been a problem for me at all! I actually kinda like that I can hold the mirror and leave the shadows sitting on the counter while I work. Thanks for a great first experience with your brand! I’ll be back!" —Hannah N.
Get it from Spoiled Lips Cosmetics for $36.
12. A 24-hour wear foundation by L'Oreal, a full-coverage powder — yes powder — foundation that blurs redness and acne, has a matte finish, and will stay in place so you can slay all day. Reviewers with al types of skin — dry, oily, etc. — are LOVING this little baby.
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with, I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don’t need to blot and I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in 13 shades).