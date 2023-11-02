26 Beauty Products With Results That’ll Have You Picking Your Jaw Up Off The Floor

1. A Burt's Bees after-sun soother because getting sunburned sucks and the after effects aren't any better. Use this on your face or body after a day spent at the beach and watch the aloe and coconut oil work their magic on your sun-kissed bod. Plus, reviewers love that it's nongreasy and absorbs quickly into the skin.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" —Jessie Patterson
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. Come through filler qualityyyy. 👏 This stuff morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
3. A Makeup Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
4. A Grande Cosmetics brow enhancing serum for anyone who may have been a victim of early 2000s thin eyebrow trends. I was too young to participate in those, but still, I was not blessed with thick, perfect, Zendaya brows. This tube of bottled magic will help promote the appearance of fuller, bolder eyebrows so before you know it, you'll be giving Cara Delevingne looks.
Promising reviews: "Like many people, I started with the Gwen Stefani 2000s trend of really thin eyebrows. Honestly, they hadn’t grown back since, no matter what I used. Until I found this product. I’m on my second bottle. It’s absolute sorcery, I don’t understand how or why or what’s in the formula but it does work." —Michelle
"Y'all. This stuff actually works. The first couple of months I felt like I was applying this clear magic liquid to my brows wondering if it's actually doing anything. Then one day, I got home and washed my face and for some reason, I couldn't get the rest of my eyebrow pencil off — IT WAS MY ACTUAL EYEBROW! I didn't realize how full they had gotten. I feel so much more confident without any makeup on and don't use nearly as much brow filler as I used to. I use it on my eyelashes too and they grew faster than the brows. Wish I would've taken before and after pictures. It's worth the money!" —Alyssa Glenville
5. Or a Maybelline eyebrow tint to get a professional look from the comfort of your own home. If your brows have thinned out or lightened and you've wanted to microblade them or something but aren't too sure about that kind of commitment (or price cuz, expensive!) this is an awesome alternative! You'll get up to three days of not needing to fill in your brows, which means 10 minutes of not having to perfect your brows in the morning.
Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hours (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." —Robin Thomas
6. A lash lifting kit so you can wake up already looking like you're wearing mascara. Your lashes will be lifted to the heavens as if little magical fairies worked overtime to do so. Perfectly curled and can last up to a month! Hey, curl, heyyyy!
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
Promising review: "Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed and will definitely be buying this again! —Ryan
7. Or an eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit to make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!
Promising review: "Tried these for the first time and they are awesome! I need a little practice with liquid eyeliner because I'm used to a pencil, but it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. I let the liner dry first and the lashes went right on. Turned the fan on and they did not blow off my eyelids. They're so light, I can't even tell that I'm wearing them. I previously had lash extensions and did not like that I could not wash my eyes properly. I'm very impressed with these!" —Christine Frries
8. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine and guaraná extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 28,000 people are in loveeee with this stuff and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Side note, totally random but I have a Brazilian coworker and if you haven't tried Brazilian guaraná soda, you're reallyyyyy missing out, and I don't like soda! I only will drink this.
Promising review: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well, as the current, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
9. A color corrector — a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover your tired under eyes lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom: tired under-eyes will be gone quicker than Irina left Zack on Love Is Blind.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a Beauty Blender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
10. A hydrating setting spray that'll leave you looking glowy, dewy, and just 😍😍😍. Total baddie vibes in three seconds.
11. A styling mousse to help define your curls without flakes and crunch keeping them soft to touch and bouncy as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. Calm the frizz, up the lightweight moisture.
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products.
Promising review: "I originally purchased this product to do a rod set, but the way my laziness is set up, my go to is a puff cause I haven’t gone anywhere. When I tell you this product moisturized my hair and activated my 4c curls. I will never use gel again and no residue either. I’m hella sold and will buy more." —Alyssa B.
12. A roll-on waxing kit because waxing is better for your skin than shaving. Waxing also helps your hair grow back thinner and it doesn't grow back as fast. The most magical part? Avoiding wax salon prices!
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.
Promising reviews: "Worked like magic! The pain is not bad at all!! Worth your money in my opinion! (:" —Elizabeth
"I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient. They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip multiple times. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self care in the comfort of your home. 💕" —Alisa G.
