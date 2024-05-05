26 Beauty Products With Before And After Photos That’ll Make Your Jaw Drop

1. A Burt's Bees after-sun soother because getting sunburned sucks and the aftereffects aren't any better. Use this on your face or body after a day spent at the beach and watch the aloe and coconut oil work their magic on your sun-kissed bod. Plus, reviewers love that it's nongreasy and absorbs quickly into the skin.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" —Jessie Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $16.28 (also available in a three-pack).
2. A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips. Come through filler qualityyyy. 👏 This stuff morphs your lippies into Angelina Jolie's. Ooh-la-luscious.
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
Promising review: "I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" —Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler! I'm obsessed!! —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
3. A MakeUp Eraser cloth that you can wash and reuse! And get this, it can remove your makeup with JUST WATER! This'll def save you some shmoney since you won't have to constantly buy makeup wipes.
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Get it from Amazon for $18.44+ (available in 16 colors).
4. A Maybelline eyebrow tint to get a professional look from the comfort of your own home. If your brows have thinned out or lightened and you've wanted to microblade them or something but aren't too sure about that kind of commitment (or price cuz, expensive!) this is an awesome alternative! You'll get up to three days of not needing to fill in your brows, which means 10 minutes of not having to perfect your brows in the morning.
Promising reviews: "I want to start off by saying I’ve been to professional salons and had my eyebrows 'tinted' before — two separate salons and the results were awful. No sign of tint on my brows. The salons say 'I’m not a good candidate for brow tint'. But this tint is AMAZING. I’m literally shocked at the results. Only bad thing I could say about this is that I wish the tint lasted longer. But it lasted about two days, what more can I ask for." —T
"I was paying $60 every 2–3 weeks to get my eyebrows tinted so this stuff has saved me so much money. Never going to get my eyebrows tinted again." —Iris
Get it from Amazon for $12.90.
5. An eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit that'll make putting lashes on way WAY easier. Simply apply the magnetic, smudge-proof liner like you would any liquid top liner, place the magnetic eyelashes right on top, and *voila*! Easy peasy and no messing with lash glue.
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!
Promising review: "Tried these for the first time and they are awesome! I need a little practice with liquid eyeliner because I'm used to a pencil, but it wasn't as hard as I thought it would be. I let the liner dry first and the lashes went right on. Turned the fan on and they did not blow off my eyelids. They're so light, I can't even tell that I'm wearing them. I previously had lash extensions and did not like that I could not wash my eyes properly. I'm very impressed with these!" —Christine Frries
Get an eight piece set from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in a 22-piece sets).
6. A jar of Brazilian Bum Bum body cream made with a caffeine-rich guarana extract formula to help smooth and tighten skin. Over 36,000 people are in loooove with this stuff, myself included, and some reviewers even just use it as, like, a perfume. Yeah, it smells that good.
Promising reviews: "Y'all. This stuff smells like heaven. Somehow this scent is appropriate for summer and winter at the same time. It absorbs quickly with no sticky feelings afterward. The one thing that might deter some people from buying it is that there is a shimmer to it. Once I've used it on my hands, I notice that in sunlight, my skin has a bit of a glimmer. I personally love this and can't wait to use this lotion during the summer. I think it's 100% worth the high price tag. When I can summon up the will to spend the money, I'll be buying the body wash, spray, and full-sized lotion as well but for now, the mini lotion stays in my purse." —Elizabeth
Get it from Amazon for $22+ (available in three sizes).
7. A color corrector — a 4-in-1 eye, lip, and cheek multistick that'll neutralize dark spots and circles in case you've felt like NOTHING will cover up the fact that you're exhausted lately. Put this over any areas with hyperpigmentation, then put your foundation or concealer over the top and boom: tired under-eyes will be gone quicker than AD left her wedding on Love Is Blind.
Live Tinted is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones.
Promising reviews: "I'll admit, I was totally skeptical of these Huesticks. I am 34-years-old, of Sri Lankan descent (medium to deep tan skin) and I've NEVER been good at makeup. I was excited to try these Huesticks, made by and vouched for by a fellow South Asian, but was worried it would look like I was ACTUALLY wearing makeup. I was pleasantly surprised after using Rise under my eyes and around my mouth, blending with a Beauty Blender and then using my same amount of cc cream and powder foundation. You really still can't tell I'm wearing makeup. I even asked my BF if he could see the orange 'glow' under my eyes before I put on the cc cream and he couldn't see it! It really was color correcting!" —Reviewer
Get it from Ulta (available in six shades) or Amazon (available in four shades) for $26.
8. A hydrating setting spray that'll leave you looking glowy, dewy, and just 😍😍😍. Total baddie vibes in three seconds.
9. A styling mousse to help define your curls without flakes and crunch, keeping them soft to the touch and as bouncy as Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. Calm the frizz, up the lightweight moisture.
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products.
Promising review: "I originally purchased this product to do a rod set, but the way my laziness is set up, my go-to is a puff cause I haven’t gone anywhere. When I tell you this product moisturized my hair and activated my 4c curls. I will never use gel again and no residue either. I’m hella sold and will buy more." —Alyssa Brown
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
10. A roll-on waxing kit because you def prefer waxing over shaving but you hate spending all that money at the salons. It's lightweight and portable, making it perfect for traveling so you can get a nice little wax from literally anywhere.
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.
Promising reviews: "Worked like magic! The pain is not bad at all!! Worth your money in my opinion! (:" —Elizabeth
"I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient. They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip several times. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self care in the comfort of your home. 💕" —Alisa Garza
Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
11. An outrageously popular Differin gel with over 56,000 *glowing* ratings raving about this magic treatment. It's a prescription-strength retinoid that targets clogged pores and inflammation to restore skin texture and tone. It'll get all up in those pores helping prevent new acne from forming. Now doesn't that just sound lovely?
Promising reviews: "Magic in a tiny tube. Has lasted over a month so far and my 30-year-old skin is clear for the first time in my life. Nothing else has worked, and I've tried it all. I wish I could give this 10 stars." —LC
"This product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple of months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin!" —Karthick Ravi
Get it from Amazon for $13.10+ (available in two styles and four sizes).