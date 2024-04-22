31 Things That Must Have Been Designed By Geniuses

1. An avocado slicer to make it soooo much easier split your avo, remove the pit, and get perfectly even slices without a messy, potentially dangerous struggle with a knife.
It might even help you avoid a trip to the emergency room with a case of "avocado hand," which Healthline says "resembles a stab wound" — YIKES.
Promising review: "Makes preparing guacamole an easier, less messy task. I use it frequently and it makes preparation of avocados much less work and effort. Reduces mess on my hands, on counters, etc. It also slices avocados nicely for inclusion in sandwiches. The tool makes for nice, even slices for presentation, too, when I serve avocados plain. Avocados are good for you so anything to make them easier to prepare and serve is a win. I enjoy giving this product as a gift. Anything that promotes good health is a thoughtful gift." —Hippie Chick
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A waterproof notepad cleverly designed so you can stop forgetting your brilliant shower thoughts!
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. I'm an author and tend to get some of my best ideas in the shower. Since it's inconvenient to have a normal pad of paper and pen in the shower and dangerous to have anything electronic, these fill the gap perfectly." —NfRtB
Get it from Amazon for $15.
3. A waterfall hanger solution because nothing can stand in the way of you and new wardrobe purchases, even if your closet is begging for you to stop. Let's have a round of applause for this mind-blowing contraption.
Promising review: "Not sure why I didn’t expect them to work as well as it sounds...but they absolutely work as well as they sound! Makes MUCH more room in my closet. I used for purses, jackets, tank tops, dresses and has been holding very well. When I need something, just push the others aside and raise up the one I need. Very pleased with my purchase!" —Dennis A. Evans
Get a four-pack on Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five quantities).
4. A reversible baby play mat to help parents easily switch any room from ~baby-mode~ to ~adult-mode~ at any time!
This waterproof, cushioned mat creates a safe space for kids to crawl, tumble, and play on while stimulating them visually and helping them learn to identify numbers and images. It works great on both hard floors and carpet, is easy to move from room to room, and has a stylish print on the reverse side for when you wanna change up the vibe of your space.
Promising review: "This is by far the best baby purchase we've made. Guests think it's a beautiful carpet and are so surprised when they see the other side. It's so cute and fun for baby! I love how durable this is and how easy it is to clean. We just sweep it and wash it with dish soap and water. It even survived a red wine spill. The guests who marveled at the carpet-like appearance also marveled at how stain-resistant it is. This mat has made playtime much safer with our hardwood floors. I can't say enough about how great this thing is!" —Ann F.
Get it from Amazon for $114.95+ (available in four sizes and a variety of styles).
5. A pack of Pulleez hair ties for anyone who's tired of ripping out and damaging their hair every time they let down their ponytail. Forget playing the ~too tight...too loose~ game with scrunchies and other lesser hair ties — this brilliant ponytail holder features a patented sliding system that tightens the elastic without twisting, making it gentle on your hair and *much* faster and easier to use.
This handy invention was created by Diana Wright, who came up with the idea while working as a fashion producer in need of a quicker backstage solution for getting models' hair runway ready in no time. You can even wear it like a bracelet when it isn't in use!
Promising review: "I just love these!! No matter how careful I tried to be putting my hair in a ponytail with a scrunchy or regular ponytail elastic I would still end up pulling out or breaking off several strands of hair. I have not lost one strand of hair as a result of using this product. It does take a couple of tries to get the hang of holding your ponytail AND the barrel clasp with the same hand while you pull the ends to tighten, but then it becomes automatic." —K. Sparling
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $7.50.
6. A zipper puller so you can take control of your hard-to-reach zipper without outside assistance.
Promising review: "Finally, dealing with the zippers in the back of dresses is no longer a problem! The zipper pullert does what it claims to do and works very well, once you take the time to understand how it is designed to be used. Reviewers who claim the product doesn't work probably did not bother to learn how to use it. The instructional videos and detailed photography spell it all out. You just have to be a little patient while learning how to attach the clip to small zipper pulls that are behind your back. But the small effort is amply rewarded, as I no longer need anyone's help to zip or unzip dresses." —Savvy in Oregon
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two colors).
7. A Rubbermaid produce saver to help keep your berries and greens miraculously fresher for longer because there's nothing sadder than finding out the produce you swear you just bought is already wilting.
The containers are BPA-free and dishwasher safe. They feature vents to regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping your produce fresher for longer.
Promising review: "I bought my fruit on Friday and ordered this immediately because I’m so sick of throwing my fruit away if I don’t eat it in a few days. It’s been a WEEK now and my strawberries, pineapple, and blueberries (all in this one big container) are STILL FRESH! I’m going to start buying more fresh fruit now that I know it won’t be wasted and thrown away in a few days. Highly recommend this product if you’re like me and can’t eat a whole pineapple, strawberries, and other fruit fast!" —Sarah
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and multipacks).
Check out our full Rubbermaid produce saver food containers review for more info!
8. A clever corner page bookmark — now you can stop dog-earing all your favorite books.
The Bookmark Novelist is a small business that makes beautiful bookmarks and gifts, including these corner bookmarks!
Get it from The Bookmark Novelist on Etsy for $2+ (available in nine styles).
9. An apple slicer that makes preparing a snack almost absurdly quick and easy. Try drizzling some honey over your perfect slices and thank me later. You'll never cut an apple by hand again!
Promising review: "I didn't know that an apple slicer could be this amazing! I no longer have to fight to get the apple slices out of the slicer and rip them apart. The bottom of this slicer pushes the slices through which separates them. Mind blown! And as a bonus, the bottom protects the blade while being stored. It just keeps getting better!" —AZMom
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
10. A three-barrel curling iron wand ingeniously designed to give you the waves of your wildest dreams with barely any effort at all — even if you're a beginner.
It heats up in 60 seconds (up to 410 degrees) and has a nonslip handle and insulated barrel tips for safety.
Promising review: "I love my three-barrel curling iron. I'm one of those who cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, so this three barrel curling iron is a game-changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air-dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and this has made that possible! My waves are beach-y and I've received tons of compliments from friends and coworkers." —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $28.99+ (available in five colors).
11. A clever little PVC spiral you can wrap around a too-big ring to make it up to 1.5 sizes smaller! No need to deal with the hassle of taking the ring to an expensive jeweler to be resized, then having to go *back* to pick up when it's ready. Just slip this lil' $6 spiral overtop of the portion that goes under your finger for a discreet and simple fix!
Promising review: "I lost weight during my pregnancy (and after) and my wedding rings kept falling off. I didn't want to get them resized, have a little ball welded in, or wear one of those guards that slide around. I pretty much gave up on wearing them. I saw these in one of those silly BuzzFeed lists about Amazon products. I usually just read those things for a good laugh (really who needs a hedgehog shaped planter), bug I immediately put this item in my cart and I couldn't be happier! It comes with four sizes. I used the smallest size for my engagement ring. It was super easy to wrap around." —DMA
Get a set of four from Amazon for $6.49.
12. Some mimosa cubes that make INSTANT mimosas with no juice necessary! Just drop the cube into a glass of bubbly, watch it fizz, and enjoy your mimosa that literally didn't exist just seconds ago.
Get them from Uncommon Goods for $30 (available in three color combos).