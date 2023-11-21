43 Small Home Upgrades That'll Make A *Big* Difference

1. A wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil — it'll impressively hide those nicks and scratches making your floors, doors, furniture, and other wood surfaces look old and dingy. Now you can put off replacing them and save some $$$!
2. A dual under-the-cabinet trash system that'll keep your trash hidden away so it isn't an eyesore in your kitchen. It'll also free up some much-needed floor space!
3. Some new cabinet pulls — they're a breeze to install and look much more modern than the ancient handles making your entire room feel dated.
4. A cabinet painting kit so you can stop complaining about how your cabinets don't go with anything else in your otherwise flawlessly styled kitchen. This'll make it look like you fully replaced them!
Includes two 31-ounce cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and a two-inch angled paintbrush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on. This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but was well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out, as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —TJ Sarnese
Get it from Amazon for $79.95 (available in five colors).
5. Some vinyl faux-marble gloss contact paper for adding a glossy finish and extra character to desks, counters, photo frames, and other surfaces that'll make them look way more expensive than they actually are.
Promising review: "This wrap completely transformed my desk! I had to order two to cover everything, but nonetheless, my desk looks amazing, and everyone who walks into my room notices. It's not a super-thin vinyl, so if there are tiny imperfections/scratches where you want to place it, it will be covered! I've never used a vinyl wrap before so I was a little nervous, but surprisingly, it was super easy to apply and I finished up in less than 10 minutes." —Shan
Get a roll from Amazon for $6.49+ (also available in multipacks).
6. Or some fake wood contact paper that's sure to improve any surface you use it on.
Promising review: "Needed to cover up damage on an imitation wood cabinet door. Replacement for the door was $40, but figured I would try this out first. The color is almost almost an identical match and the contact paper went on smooth and easily. You honestly can't tell it's not part of the original door. I even tried pulling it off to see if it would reset without issue, and it did just as expected. So if you make a mistake or apply it crooked, there is a good chance you can pull it back and reset with out any issue." —Ashton Humphrey
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
7. A woven pendant light with enough breezy charm to transform the vibe of an entire room.
Promising reviews: "Love it! Easy to install, looks beautiful when lit or off, and puts pretty patterns on ceiling when lit." —Courtney Gott
"LOVE love love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
8. A set of removable stair riser tile decals so you can ~step~ up your home decor and make your otherwise unexciting stairs much more fun to look at.
Quadrostyle is a woman-owned small business based in Indonesia! The shop offers a variety of DIY home decor upgrades. Check out all the other stair riser stickers here.
Promising reviews: "Easy to install and love my updated stairs!" —Jamie
"My staircase looks sleek now. Love, love, love it!" —Amie Espiritu
Get a set of six from Quadrostyle on Etsy for $16.55+ (available in six heights and two finishes).
10. A hanging tool organizer you can use to hang brooms, mops, ironing boards, and more so you can free up some floor space for all of the *other* things that need storing.
11. Some LED cloud lights that prove ~the sky's the limit~ when it comes to lighting options that can totally transform your space.
12. Some prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and, when the sun peeks out, gorgeous rainbow reflections that'll make your space feel a little more magical.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 12 sizes).
13. A plant stand so you can proudly display your leafy friends, stunning ceramics, favorite books, and other decor pieces with as much style as they deserve — even if your small apartment's running a little low on surface space.
14. A cable organizer box because, let's face it, piles of tangled cords are not very aesthetically pleasing, and you didn't put effort into making your room cute only to have it marred by your quenchless thirst for electricity.
15. A jar of front door paint that comes in a variety of bold *and* subtle colors to ensure that your door meets your exact style preferences.
16. A set of thick velvet slipcovers — they simply slip over sofa cushions so you can feel like you have a whole new couch without breaking the bank or having to go down a complicated DIY route. They come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find the perfect look for your space!
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five styles/sizes and a variety of colors).
17. A hidden bookshelf that'll turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of one or three).
18. A grout paint pen you can use just like a regular marker to easily cover up the years and years of dirt and grime that are keeping your tile floors from ever looking truly clean.
19. A hard water remover to remove the cloudy film from your once-clear glass surfaces.
Promising review: "When we moved into our new place the shower doors looked like they had never been cleaned before. I tried at least 10 different products and methods to remove the hard-water spots but nothing even made a dent. Bioclean, however, was like a magical eraser! I scrubbed each door for about 10 minutes and it was incredible! I’ve never written a cleaning product review before but this one is worth every penny." —Shane B
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.