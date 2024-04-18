40 Small Home Upgrades That'll Make A *Big* Difference

Includes two 31-ounce cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and a two-inch angled paintbrush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.

Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on. This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but was well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out, as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —T.J. Sarnese

