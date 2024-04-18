BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    40 Small Home Upgrades That'll Make A *Big* Difference

    Turning your home into your happy place doesn't require a ton of money and effort.

    Jonathan Mazzei
    by Jonathan Mazzei

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A wood polish and conditioner with beeswax and orange oil — it'll impressively hide those nicks and scratches making your floors, doors, furniture, and other wood surfaces look old and dingy. Now you can put off replacing them and save some $$$!

    reviewer photo showing a dramatic before and after of their front doors
    Promising review: "I never write reviews. This stuff is amazing. I tried to see if it could get rid of some watermarks on a table we frequently use. It turned into a wood-polishing party at 11 p.m. on a Saturday; three tables, a wooden trunk from the 1800s, and a carved hutch from the 1600s, and I’m absolutely blown away. It is honestly a miracle product. And it doesn’t have a nasty smell. I get migraines from certain scents and this stuff is a light citrus scent and nothing that’s too heavy. Seriously, I would give it 10 stars!" —K.O.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.98.

    2. A dual under-the-cabinet trash system that'll keep your trash hidden away so it isn't an eyesore in your kitchen. It'll also free up some much-needed floor space!

    Promising review: "Products by Simplehuman are like the Lamborghinis of the kitchen. Their functionality, ease of install, and years of use you’ll get is worth the spend. I installed mine at an angle so the cabinet door wouldn’t bang into it. My dimensions were spot on, not leaving lots of wiggle room. Word of caution: The liners that Amazon recommends as an add-on are 'D.' But the main garbage can is 'G' and your recycling is 'D.' The recycling liners should be blue, which at the end of the day isn’t a big deal, but I would’ve preferred having the corresponding color with the liner." —Monica Lafuente

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two sizes).

    3. Some new cabinet pulls — they're a breeze to install and look much more modern than the ancient handles making your entire room feel dated.

    A reviewer showing the old pull and the new pull
    Heads up that some reviewers recommend purchasing your own screws instead of using the included ones.

    Promising review: "Wow!! That's my first thought on opening these. I'm in the process of updating my master bathroom and saw these online. Of course, the bargain shopper I am, I checked my local stores. They had packs of 10 for $54...very lightweight. So I was scared of what I was getting here. These are almost five ounces each!! Very heavy quality, all individually wrapped with the screws for each. Definitely best quality and best price!!" —Margaret

    Get it from Amazon for $5.99+ (available in seven colors and multipacks).

    4. cabinet painting kit so you can stop complaining about how your cabinets don't go with anything else in your otherwise flawlessly styled kitchen. This'll make it look like you fully replaced them!

    reviewer image of their brown cabinets before
    same kitchen with white painted cabinets after
    Includes two 31-ounce cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and a two-inch angled paintbrush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.

    Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on. This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but was well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out, as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —T.J. Sarnese

    Get it from Amazon for $65.95 (available in five colors).

    5. Some vinyl faux-marble gloss contact paper for adding a glossy finish and extra character to desks, counters, photo frames, and other surfaces that'll make them look way more expensive than they actually are.

    The marble paper covering the outside of a photo frame
    Reviewer photo of a sink covered in the contact paper
    Promising review: "This wrap completely transformed my desk! I had to order two to cover everything, but nonetheless, my desk looks amazing, and everyone who walks into my room notices. It's not a super-thin vinyl, so if there are tiny imperfections/scratches where you want to place it, it will be covered! I've never used a vinyl wrap before so I was a little nervous, but surprisingly, it was super easy to apply and I finished up in less than 10 minutes." —Shan

    Get a roll from Amazon for $6.49+ (also available in multipacks).

    6. Or some fake wood contact paper that's sure to improve any surface you use it on.

    window sill looking fresh and convincingly wood
    black end table with wooden surface
    Promising review: "Needed to cover up damage on an imitation wood cabinet door. Replacement for the door was $40, but figured I would try this out first. The color is almost almost an identical match and the contact paper went on smooth and easily. You honestly can't tell it's not part of the original door. I even tried pulling it off to see if it would reset without issue, and it did just as expected. So if you make a mistake or apply it crooked, there is a good chance you can pull it back and reset with out any issue." —Ashton Humphrey

    Get it from Amazon for $11.47.

    7. A woven pendant light with enough breezy charm to transform the vibe of an entire room.

    three tiered woven pendant light cover made with rattan. the image shows a person making their bed underneath the light.
    Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Love it! Easy to install, looks beautiful when lit or off, and puts pretty patterns on the ceiling when lit." —Courtney Gott

    "LOVE love love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin

    Get it from Amazon for $79.99.

    8. A set of removable stair riser tile decals so you can ~step~ up your home decor and make your otherwise unexciting stairs much more fun to look at.

    tan triangle with lines stickers on the vertical part of a set of stairs
    Quadrostyle / Etsy

    Quadrostyle is a woman-owned small business based in Indonesia! The shop offers a variety of DIY home decor upgrades. Check out all the other stair riser stickers here.

    Promising reviews: "Easy to install and love my updated stairs!" —Jamie

    "My staircase looks sleek now. Love, love, love it!" —Amie Espiritu

    Get a set of six from Quadrostyle on Etsy for $16.55+ (available in six heights and two finishes).

    9. A vibrant shag rug that'll make your living room look like it's straight out of a magazine.

    the shag rug with a colorful diamond pattern
    RugsUSA

    Promising review: "It looks expensive and really brightens up the room! It does shed, but after vacuuming a couple of times, it has definitely improved. The rug is very vibrant in person — it makes the room fun. It is thick and pretty heavy. Very happy with our purchase, especially for the price! Would definitely recommend this rug." —Ashley

    Get the 10' x 14' rug from RugsUSA for $89.99 (originally $151.99, available in three shapes).

    10. A hanging tool organizer you can use to hang brooms, mops, ironing boards, and more so you can free up some floor space for all of the *other* things that need storing.

    reviewer before and after of their broom and appliances on the floor, then held up by this organizer
    Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97+ (available in four colors and packs of two).

    11. Some LED cloud lights that prove ~the sky's the limit~ when it comes to lighting options that can totally transform your space.

    the clouds hanging in different shades of blue
    Dream Vibe Creations / Etsy

    Each cloud has eight different light settings (fade, flash, dim, etc.), is battery operated so there are no ugly cords to try to hide, and even includes a convenient timer.

    Dream Vibe Creations is a small business that creates a variety of these stunning cloud lights!

    Promising review: "This thing is super cool!! I can’t wait to hang it up over my bed! 10/10 would recommend!" —Rachelle hood

    Get it from Dream Vibe Creations on Etsy for $55

    12. Some prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy and, when the sun peeks out, gorgeous rainbow reflections that'll make your space feel a little more magical.

    A bedroom window covered in crystal-ish rainbow decorative film
    A reviewer showing rainbows refracting on their wall from the film
    Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 12 sizes).

    13. A plant stand so you can proudly display your leafy friends, stunning ceramics, favorite books, and other decor pieces with as much style as they deserve — even if your small apartment's running a little low on surface space.

    plant stand with three different tiers to display plants
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Super cute plant stand. Exactly as pictured and very sturdy. I have two 6-inch pots on each shelf and it’s steady. Assembled quickly and easily." —Mdodge

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99.

    14. A cable organizer box because, let's face it, piles of tangled cords are not very aesthetically pleasing, and you didn't put effort into making your room cute only to have it marred by your quenchless thirst for electricity.

    Before picture of an outlet strip with cables plugged into it; After image of the outlet strip and cables covered by a black cable management box
    Plus, now your kids and/or pets won't decide those cords are their new favorite dangerous toys.

    Promising review: "I'm so happy with this organizer box. I can't stand a heap of tangled cords going every which way. I've got two AC adapter boxes in there. Also in the box is a small power supply, the cord for the iMac I use, and a long USB cord plugged into my charging station. It's awesome." —Ben W

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99 (available in two colors).

    15. A jar of front door paint that comes in a variety of bold *and* subtle colors to ensure that your door meets your exact style preferences.

    Promising review: "WOW, this exceeded all our expectations. Easy to apply, dries very fast, and it's holding up very well. It's been over a year since we painted the front doors and they look great. They are easy to clean, too." —Rimfire

    Get it from Amazon for $33.24+ (available in 14 colors).

    16. A set of thick velvet slipcovers — they simply slip over sofa cushions so you can feel like you have a whole new couch without breaking the bank or having to go down a complicated DIY route. They come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find the perfect look for your space!

    reviewer's camel stretch velvet couch cover on a large couch with text overlaid that reads
    reviewer's blue stretch velvet couch cover on a large couch with text overlaid that reads
    Psst — check out more of the best slipcovers on Amazon!

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five styles/sizes and a variety of colors).

    17. hidden bookshelf that'll turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.

    reviewer's floating bookshelves on the wall
    reviewer's five floating bookshelves
    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get it from Amazon for $11.50+ (available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of one or three).

    18. A grout paint pen you can use just like a regular marker to easily cover up the years and years of dirt and grime that are keeping your tile floors from ever looking truly clean.