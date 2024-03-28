"My Favorite Decorating Item Ever": 41 Products That’ll Make Your House Guests Wonder If You’re An Interior Designer

1. Some faux pampas grass plumes here to turn an empty vase into the most scene-stealing decor in the room.
2. A set of two velvet mid-century lounge chairs that'll most likely get compliments from everyone that sets their eyes (and behinds) on them.
Promising review: "These are the 'wow' in my living room. I'd buy more if I had the space. The gray is so nice and elegant. The gold on the gray is stunning. I love these." —Ebony Michelle
Get it from Amazon for $184.99+ (available in seven colors).
3. A blanket ladder made from recycled and reclaimed wood for anyone whose space could use some rustic farmhouse vibes. The rungs are great for storing blankets and clothes, but are also wide enough for books, plants, pictures, and more!
Promising review: “Super cute! I used this barnwood ladder to store blankets in my living room. I am currently redoing my home in a cottage farmhouse style and this was the perfect addition! It's beautiful and has a rustic feel. Everyone who comes to my house compliments me on it! Would definitely purchase it again.” —LinSmith714
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in four heights and six finishes).
4. A stylish, handmade moon phase garland you'll be over the moon for every time it catches your eye.
Promising review: "I'm an incoming freshman this fall and I bought this to add some personality to my dorm. It has beyond exceeded my expectations! I placed it directly on top of my dorm bed as shown in the display photos and am so pleased with how it looks. It fits perfectly with the gray/white color scheme I was going for and, and I have received numerous compliments from both my friends and RAs when they've visited. I cannot stress enough how much of an 'aesthetic feel' it adds to my dorm." —jhsgf
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two styles and two colors).
5. An under-$30 runner that looks way more expensive than it actually is. If you have a hallway or space in front of your closets that feels like it needs a little extra something, this runner's a great way to add a little *fancy* without going over budget.
Promising review: "Beautiful rug! I purchased it in the black color, and I am absolutely obsessed with the pattern, color, and the way it could make any room look super classy! Honestly sometimes I just lay on it because it's so soft and comfortable." —Rae
Get it from Amazon for $25.89+ (available in 10 color combos and a variety of sizes).
6. A hidden bookshelf — it'll turn your prized book collection into a bookworm's dream display so you can admire them daily and show them off to all your guests.
Promising reviews: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
"These are my favorite decorating items ever. I purchased them four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." —Susan Giampalmo
Get it from Amazon for $15.80+ (available in two sizes and in sets of one or three).
7. A beautiful and lightweight patchwork curtain panel to give your windows a breezy-boho look while letting the warm sunlight pour into your room.
Promising review: "These curtains are so lush! They are a beautiful saturated color, and I love the patchwork construction. They go beautifully with my boho decor, and they bring lovely warm light into the room. I'm definitely going to buy another pair!" —Chrissy12345
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $49 (available in four colors).
8. A cute tissue box cover because the secret to having a cool-looking home is turning even the most boring household items into something fun to look at! Plus, you'll wanna keep this box stocked at all times because of how fun it is to pull tissues out of the chimney.
Here's why BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves these:
"I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting.
"Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full. For now, it’s filled with a square box of tissues I unearthed from my old apartment’s closet while packing; it's presently neatly housed inside the tissue box cover, providing the 'smoke' for the tiny chimney. The only downside to committing to this box is that I'll have to buy square-shaped tissue boxes only now. But I can live with that. And with my not-snotty nose."
Get it from Amazon for $8.
9. Some LED stick-on lights that'll make any mirror look like it's straight out of a movie star's home! Plus, this lighting upgrade will make a *huge* difference when you're putting on makeup.
Promising review: "Best idea ever! I'm living in an old house with only one outlet in the bathroom, so I needed a lot of light with just one outlet. This is the perfect solution. You can arrange the bulbs as you wish, you can set the distance between them, and the dimming option is awesome! Dimmed for baths and super light for makeup. When it is on max it is really bright. The back of the bulbs are adhesive and they are sticking very well." —Annamarie T.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
10. A woven pendant light with enough breezy charm to transform the vibe of an entire room.
Promising reviews: "Love it! Easy to install, looks beautiful when lit or off, and puts a pretty pattern on ceiling when lit." —Courtney Gott
"LOVE love love! It was everything I wanted at a great price!" —Sarinna Martin
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.