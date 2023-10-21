Chop Chop — These 36 Products Will Help Make Cooking *Much* Faster

1. A Souper Cube so you can store soup or sauce in convenient single-serving portions. With this, it'll be easy to defrost *only* the amount you need! Each tray has four spaces that fit one cup of liquid each. Now when you don't feel like making an entire meal from scratch, you can say "WAIT — we have soup!"
Souper Cubes is a US-based small business that specializes in bake-and-freeze storage products.
Promising review: "So happy that I found these. I’m the only one in my household who enjoys soup year-round. Have you ever tried to make homemade soup for one? I say it’s impossible! But no longer. I can brew up the stock pot with bone broth or my favorite home soup. Fill up my Souper Cubes, freeze, pop out, store my goodies in a freezer bag, and I’m ready for the next batch!" —Debbie R. Texas
Get it from Amazon for $19.95 (available in four colors/patterns and as a pack of two).
2. A jalapeno corer – it makes it faster and simpler to get rid of unwanted seeds while making it *harder* for you to accidentally slice your hand open in the process.
Promising review: "Where has this thing been all my life?? Omg, it makes making poppers so fast! And they look great! It even works on the small sweet peppers too. Use this thing to seed your peppers. Then place your filling into a pastry bag or even a Ziploc bag with the tip snipped off. Fill your peppers, and it makes it go so fast! Love love it! I’ve ordered one for my FIL too, as he also loves making poppers!!" —PotsyZebra
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. And a bell pepper corer if you want a handy tool that'll make it quick, easy, and mess-free to remove the stem, seeds, and core from your bell pep too!
Promising review: "I love eating raw bell peppers, and this handy gadget has been a real time-saver. Removes the core to make slicing up peppers much more efficient. Two thumbs up for this ingenious kitchen gadget." —I love Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. A clip-on silicone colander for taking the ~strain~ out of straining noodles. It's flexible, cleans up easy, and can be attached to cookware of almost any size!
Here's why BuzzFeed market editor Abby Kass loves this:
"I recently picked one of these up, and it is such a game changer. I have hated using a colander so much. It's so bulky, hard to use, and takes SO much time to clean. This solves all those problems. I've clipped it on various pots and pans, and it's fit every single one. It makes it ridiculously easy to strain the water out of the pasta and even the excess fat from ground beef. I'm throwing my old colander away because it will never be used now that I have this genius tool!"
Promising review: "Love, love, love this pasta strainer!!! My husband and I hate cleaning out the strainer, so I ordered this to make life easier. OMG, does it make life easier!!! If this ever breaks, I’ll be ordering another! It’s very sturdy and easy to use. Absolutely love it!" —Freyja
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors).
5. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit here to simplify your meal prepping! Forget chopping your veggies one by one and having to clean a cutting board when you can just toss 'em in this device! And when you're done, just pop out the interchangeable blades and throw 'em in the dishwasher!
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in four sizes and colors).
6. A set of reusable toaster oven bags for when you're craving grilled cheese, pizza, chicken nuggets, and lots of other foods, but can't imagine turning on the stove or dirtying a pan. Now you can toast your entire meal at once in a matter of minutes!
Reviewers say these are also great for anyone with a gluten allergy who needs to keep their bread separate in the toaster.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this!! I do not regret it. :) Great purchase for the grilled cheese lovers. It's easy to use, easy to clean, and easy to store. Highly recommend." —Gloria Nunez
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99 (also available in a 6- and 10-pack).
7. An egg bite maker if you want a quick and easy snack... without overpaying at Starbucks and Costco! You can even take the silicone molds out and use it as a grill for sandwiches and other foods!
A lot of people also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites!
Promising review: "I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks, and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it several times and have had excellent results each time. I followed the recipe in the booklet, and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." —April124
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three colors).
8. A food thermometer so you can stop wasting time hemming and hawing over whether or not your chicken is cooked enough and quit losing precious juice from your steaks every time you cut them open to check on the middle. Just stick this lil' guy in and get an instant temperature reading!
Promising review: "I can't believe how easy this thing is to use! I had a thermometer, but this digital one gives you the results immediately. No trying to hold the thing in place for a long time while waiting for the temp to show. I wish I had bought one sooner." —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $15.21 (available in three colors).
9. A genius tofu press — say goodbye to fussing with towels and heavy objects trying to get *all* the liquid out of your tofu. This makes the process much faster, simpler, and less messy — resulting in the perfect taste and texture!
BTW locals, TofuBud is a small biz based in San Fransisco!
Promising review: "I was resistant to getting a tofu press. Another kitchen gadget! But this little guy does not disappoint. It saves time and is clean, fast, and easy. I thought I would want something made of wood or metal — but really this is just the thing. It’s cute, rinses out lickety-split, and gets the job done without messing up towels or having to boil off extra water. My countertop stays clean. I’ve been a vegetarian all my life and this little gadget is already indispensable." —Maria Lewis
10. A nonstick, food-safe baking mat because cooking in the oven is even faster and easier if you can avoid spending time scraping a baking pan clean after.
Promising review: "I use these mats several times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.85+ (available in two styles and larger packs).
11. A Dracula-inspired garlic chopper named ~Gracula~ that — unlike the real Dracula — isn't afraid of garlic. Now peeling garlic will be a breeze *and* your fingers won't wind up reeking all day long.
They can also use it to chop nuts, fruits, and veggies!
Promising review: "I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer — Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily), and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her, which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,' but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." —L
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
12. A ridiculously easy-to-use Kitchen Mama electric can opener — it does all the work for you so you can focus on other meal prep while it opens a can of ingredients. Simply place the opener so the edge of the can is between the blade and gear, press the button, watch it spin around and cut the top of almost any can all on its own, press the button again to stop, and use the handy lid remover to seamlessly take the top off — leaving behind a smooth, nonsharp edge!
Promising review: "I bought this for my mother, who has some problems with arthritis, and when we gathered around to see if it worked, we were all pretty impressed. It left the edge of the can crimped in a way that avoids those sharp edges, which I personally have been sliced by several times. At first, it didn't seem like it was working, but then we lifted it, and boom! Open can. I might get one for myself, honestly." —Rachel C.
Get it from Amazon for $35.99 (available in seven colors).
13. A splatter guard — now you won't have to spend time giving your entire stove a deep clean every time you fry up some dinner. Plus, it'll help protect you from sizzling oil splashes that would just love to hop on out of the pan and land on your bare skin.
Frywall is a New York-based small business that specializes in protective kitchen accessories.
Promising review: "I was frying chicken with lard, and I put too much in the frying pan. A few minutes after putting the chicken in, the lard began to bubble up, and if I hadn't had the Frywall in place, it would have spilled all over my stove. The Frywall creates a seal around my frying pan, stopping spillovers. Splatters don't escape, it's easy to work around it (turning my chicken over), and when I'm done, I just throw it in the dishwasher. If you do any frying at all, you want the Frywall. Helpful." —Carl G Brown
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in four colors).
14. And a Kochblume spill stopper to avoid a mess if your pot boils over. It traps excess foam and liquid so they don't spill all over your stove. No more hovering anxiously in the kitchen while waiting for your water to boil (and say goodbye to having a huge mess to clean up all because you BRIEFLY turned your head).
Promising review: "Wow wow wow, I have no words to describe how great this product is. I'm a mom with a large family who cooks and bakes all the time, and there is never a time that something doesn't spill over even when standing and watching the pot. With this, life has just gotten easy. I think I'm throwing out all my pot covers after using this."—Rackel
Get it from Amazon for $20+ (available in three colors).
15. A rapid egg cooker that'll make it much faster and easier to prepare a delicious and nutritious breakfast! This impressive lil' device can make hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, and scrambled eggs in just minutes! It can even make an omelet if you wanna feel fancy without the extra effort.
See it in action on TikTok here!
Promising review: "If you are on the fence about getting one of these, GET ONE. It really is as easy as it sounds to have a perfectly cooked egg, no guesswork. Soft-boiled eggs took me about 11 minutes to make. Just have an ice bath ready next to the cooker, and let the eggs sit for a minute or two in there... peels come right off :) Makes healthy eating a breeze in the morning! Where has this been all my life!??!?" —rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).
16. A mind-blowingly brilliant Whiskware pancake batter mixer because making batter doesn't have to be a pain. Just add your ingredients, toss in the BlenderBall, shake, and pour the mixture out of the convenient spout designed to make it easy to drop the perfect amount out and even draw shapes or patterns.
All parts are top-rack dishwasher-safe!
Promising review: "I LOVE this thing! Breakfast has never been faster or easier! And it doesn't make a noise that will wake everyone up while I am mixing. The silicone tip is real silicone (for those wondering about the pinch test) and does well against cast iron. I have never been able to get my pancakes this fluffy until now! So great! Planning on buying more from this brand! It is also super easy to clean. The bottom comes off to fill it up and it turns into a holder for the bottle by setting the top into the bottom setting. It suggests putting in your liquid first then your mix, but if you're making a large amount, you might have to gently tap it a bit." —KC Hunter
Get it from Amazon for $13.44.
17. An air fryer to cook perfectly crisped french fries, veggies, chicken wings, and more in less than 20 minutes — no oil required!
Promising review: "I love this product! It makes cooking so much easier! I did not use the oven in this hot weather since I got it! It saves so much time! I love it! It’s my go-to when I don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Also, it does not make the whole house smell like food! It’s awesome. 😁😁" —Sam&Mez
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in four colors).
18. A set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets so you can stop wasting time googling how long you're supposed to cook chicken. This will take the guesswork out of using your favorite kitchen appliance and help you easily avoid winding up with over- and under-cooked food.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago, which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where the air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook, but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in two colors and multipacks).