"These Transformed My Outdated Lights": 48 Things To Make Your Home Feel Brand New

1. Some classy-looking peel-and-stick tile that'll trick visitors into thinking you hired a pro to give your walls a fancy makeover.
Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this product. They are very shiny and look beautiful in natural light. They are textured and look very real. Honestly, I didn’t do the best job installing them, but you can’t see any mistakes unless you really stare at them up close! So even if you don’t have a DIY thumb, you can do it!! The white 'grout' on the white tile helps hide mistakes as well! Definitely would recommend. :)" —lauren porter
2. A grout paint pen you can use just like a regular marker to easily cover up the years and years of dirt and grime that are keeping your tile floors from ever looking truly clean.
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! After over 10 years of the grout not being cleaned, and a botched repair job, the bathroom floor in this house looked horrendous. Two pens covered the entire bathroom floor, with plenty left over in the second pen, even with applying two to three layers (which you will definitely need as the paint is a bit thin and also absorbs into the grout). Super easy to apply, works exactly like a regular paint marker. Be sure to press the pen tip on a separate (thick) cloth to activate it before actually using on the grout so you don't end up with a huge mess on the tile when the paint floods out at first. If you see the first side of the tip is getting frayed, just pull it out and turn it around to the other side." —regalle
3. Some vinyl faux-marble gloss contact paper for adding a glossy finish and extra character to surfaces, photo frames, and more that'll make them look way more expensive than they actually are.
Promising review: "This wrap completely transformed my desk! I had to order two to cover everything, but nonetheless, my desk looks amazing, and everyone who walks into my room notices. It's not a super-thin vinyl, so if there are tiny imperfections/scratches where you want to place it, it will be covered! I've never used a vinyl wrap before so I was a little nervous, but surprisingly, it was super easy to apply and I finished up in less than 10 minutes." —Shan
4. Or some fake wood contact paper that's sure to improve any surface you use it on.
Promising review: "Needed to cover up damage on an imitation wood cabinet door. Replacement for the door was $40, but figured I would try this out first. The color is almost almost an identical match and the contact paper went on smooth and easily. You honestly can't tell it's not part of the original door. I even tried pulling it off to see if it would reset without issue, and it did just as expected. So if you make a mistake or apply it crooked, there is a good chance you can pull it back and reset with out any issue." —Ashton Humphrey
5. Pre-made wall panels so you can impress everyone by telling them you installed professional moulding yourself, when in reality, you did no such thing.
Reviewers attached these in different ways, with some just using mounting tape in apartments for no damage to walls. Others installed them on doors and kitchen islands!
Promising review: "I loved these panels so much, I bought three in my first order, then two more to mirror the other side of the room. They add sophistication to my apartment instantly. I used mounting tape to attach to the wall since I want minimal damage. The panels are light, so maneuvering them was not an issue. They’d break under extreme force, so don’t be reckless. I also used a panel to frame my makeshift mirror for my vanity corner. They’re very handy." —OU
6. A Baseboard Buddy, which is a four-foot extendable cleaning tool that makes it easy to reach those spots that would otherwise require a ladder or you kneeling uncomfortably on the floor. Now you can stop avoiding cleaning your baseboards, moulding, ceiling fans, grates, and other tough spots, and finally make any room look truly spotless.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl
7. Cute magnetic garage handles to add some serious charm to your plain ol' garage door for wayyy cheaper than the price of *actual* fancy doors.
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand new door!" —MrsPirate
8. A prismatic window film — it's easy to stick on any glass surface for an extra layer of privacy *and* some gorgeous rainbow reflections when the sun peeks out that'll make your space feel a little more magical.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
9. A pet urine stain–removing spray perfect for pet owners who are desperate for a borderline magical solution to remove spots and smells both old and new.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken, and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents.
I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes, then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and, more importantly, the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
10. A curved shower curtain rod that'll make your shower feel bigger without having to, you know, remodel your entire bathroom. It's also super adjustable, making it easy to fit in a wide variety of bathroom layouts.
Promising review: "I am in love with this perfect matte black curved shower curtain rod! Semi easy to install. Because it’s curved, it does take some time to install both sides and make sure it’s lined up. Comes with everything you could need to install. Other than that, this shower rod is a dream." —Siarra
11. A cabinet painting kit so you can stop complaining about how your cabinets don't go with anything else in your otherwise flawlessly styled kitchen. This'll make it look like you fully replaced them!
Includes two 31-ounce. cans of Nuvo cabinet paint, one roller arm, two roller covers, and a two-inch angled paintbrush. Each covers 100 square feet of cabinet surface.
Promising review: "This product was super easy to use. We went with the tips in the reviews and bought nicer foam rollers specifically for cabinets and I’m so happy I did, it made it so we barely had to use a brush because of how the foam rolls over the side. We also took the doors and handles off, which I recommend also. It definitely wouldn’t have turned out as nice if we left them on.
This took four coats and five in the larger areas (i.e. next to the fridge, etc). Our kitchen took two kits, but well worth it and still way cheaper than the quotes that we got from professionals. It totally changes the feel of the kitchen and it looks SO MUCH BRIGHTER! I would say give yourself a few days to knock this out as it took us several nights to finish. But would highly recommend." —TJ Sarnese
12. The Pink Stuff, which has reached cult-favorite status for being great at removing stains, rust, discoloration, and other stubborn marks from metal, ceramic tiles, saucepans, barbecues, and much more without leaving behind any scratches!
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
13. A set of thick velvet slipcovers — they simply slip over sofa cushions so you can feel like you have a whole new couch without breaking the bank or having to go down a complicated DIY route. They come in a variety of sizes and colors so you can find the perfect look for your space!
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
