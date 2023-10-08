Neuer Geist is a small design firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their Etsy shop has risograph prints, apparel, and tarot cards with their one-of-a-kind artistic style.

Promising review: "These are amazing! I am completely speechless. I really cannot express how awesome these tarot cards are. Plus, the note inside the package thanking me for the order also goes a long way! I will definitely be ordering more things in the future!!" —Tucker Walden

Get it from Neuer Geist on Etsy for $20.