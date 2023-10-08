1. A trio of Hocus Pocus tarot cards you can display for some throwback charm that'll delight fans of this Halloween classic!
Neuer Geist is a small design firm in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their Etsy shop has risograph prints, apparel, and tarot cards with their one-of-a-kind artistic style.
Promising review: "These are amazing! I am completely speechless. I really cannot express how awesome these tarot cards are. Plus, the note inside the package thanking me for the order also goes a long way! I will definitely be ordering more things in the future!!" —Tucker Walden
Get it from Neuer Geist on Etsy for $20.
2. A faux-wood tea light candleholder perfect for zhuzhing up non-functioning fireplaces or other parts of your home that could use a cozy touch.
Promising review: "We do not use our fireplace and we were tired of the bare look. We decided to give the fireplace area a little glam, and this piece looks amazing in it. We are using LED tea lights until we purchase some tea light candles in glass holders. The LED lights still look great though, and we LOVE it!" —TM
Get it from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in birch and oak designs).
3. A set of natural wood leaf-shaped serving spoons — you won't be-LEAF how cute they'll look on display in your kitchen!
Promising review: "This is a great host gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." —Linda V. Cassidy
Get them from Amazon for $28.50.
4. An adorable handmade ghost vase to instantly make any room less BOO-ring.
This small business is located in New Jersey. Browse around and check out all the quirky cute clay decor available!
Promising review: "I wish I could leave 100 stars, everything was so cute, the packaging was to die for and the shipping was so fast! I’m in love!!<3" —Lauren
Get it from Clayousomuch on Etsy for $18.50.
5. A cinnamon broom you can hang in your home to crank up the cozy cottage vibes while filling your space with a delightful seasonal scent.
Promising review: "Grab the broom! My broom arrived with the delightful smell of cinnamon that lit up the whole room. This product is great quality with decent sizing. The smell will fade within a week or so — just add a couple of drops of cinnamon oil to the broom to bring the smell back to life." —Amesha Ryan
Get it from Amazon for $23.96.
6. A pumpkin candle that'll look super a-GOURD-able, even if you're afraid of open flames and will never light it!
Le Bon Candles is an Etsy star-seller for a reason! Located in Liverpool, UK, these handmade soy wax candles are unique and downright lovely. They come in all sorts of themes, shapes, and (you guessed it) scents!
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love with these candles! I bought a candle plate separately which they fit perfectly on. They look so cute and smell absolutely amazing. They make my whole flat smell like autumn." —Crystal
Get it from Le Bon Candles on Etsy for $7.05+ (originally $7.84+; available in three colors or as a set of three and in three scents).
7. Or a handmade soy wax candle shaped like a section of spine if your favorite part of Halloween is transforming your home into a borderline haunted house.
The Blackened Teeth is a South Wales, UK-based small business making skulls, candles, home goods, and more that are perfect for fans of anatomy or gothic vibes.
Promising review: "Absolutely stunning candle — I couldn’t believe how beautiful it was when I opened the box. Smells gorgeous too." —Rebecca B
Get it from The Blackened Teeth on Etsy for $15.65 (available in four colors/scents).
8. A cute squirrel dish — fill it with nuts, jewelry, or other trinkets! Plus, now you'll have an adorable little squirrel friend to keep you company this fall!
9. A cozy cotton muslin throw with tassels you can get in a nice autumnal hue if you have a strict fall color palate to stick to this season.
Promising review: "It’s 6 a.m. and I am sitting outside on my covered patio. It is a lovely cool morning, so I am actually covered with the throw as I write this review. It is exactly what I had hoped for. The color is true and compliments all my accents perfectly. Although I have not washed it yet, I have no reason to think it won’t hold up. This is a quality product." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in 15 colors).
10. Or a witch's bookshelf throw perfect for snuggling up under during spooky movie marathons in case you wanna be able to bury your face during the *really* scary parts.
Frankie Print Co. is a small biz that features woven throw blankets, printable wall art, and pillows.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this blanket! The quality is amazing! I would definitely buy it again!" —Sarah Hensley
Get it from Frankie Print Co. on Etsy for $99+ (available in two sizes, with or without personalization).
11. Or a very fun skeleton throw to warm your chilly ~bones~ under once the temperatures start to drop.
Frankie Print Co. is a darling Etsy shop started by artist Diane, and it includes woven throw blankets, printable wall art, and pillows. This is a small business you don't want to miss!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this blanket! The quality is amazing! I would definitely buy it again!" —Sarah Hensley
Get it from Frankie Print Co. on Etsy for $79+ (available in three sizes).
12. A Flowerbar filled with dried harvest florals that'll add a natural touch to your fall decor.
Owner Tina runs Trockenblumen, a small business based in Paderborn, Germany. Each of the displays has different stem bouquets available. You can also buy all the hardware you need to hang these up straight from the shop!
Promising review: "I would totally recommend all of the pieces in this store. You will not be disappointed. Thank you!" —tgverdin40
Get it from Trockenblumen on Etsy for $22.58+ (available in four sizes and two wall mount styles).
13. A witchy print — it might cast a love spell on you the second you lay eyes on it.
Ryta's Art World is a small business owned by artist Margaryta. Along with colorful and fun prints, Margaryta has a collection of cottagecore prints for folks who (like me) wish they were living in autumn all year long.
Promising review: "I knew I had to have this as a staple in my Halloween decor! It's absolutely lovely and the quality of the print is great!!" —Kealey Branz
Get it from Ryta's Art World on Etsy for $24.99.
14. A decor-worthy woven bread basket great for displaying freshly baked bread (especially if you're using the oven more now that it's getting chillier outside). You can use also it to hold bundles of fall florals, hand-picked apples, seasonal pastries, and more!
Get it from our Goodful shop for $32.