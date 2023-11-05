29 Products That’ll Fit In Your Carry-On If You Do *Not* Trust The Airlines Enough To Check Your Bag

1. A set of compression packing cubes — these work similarly to a vacuum sealer to save you a *shocking* amount of space...even if you always pack more clothes than you actually end up wearing. They come in different sizes ideal for everything from jackets and sweaters to socks and underwear, and there's even a spot to put a little card on the front so you can label what's in what!
Just be sure to look up any weight restrictions on carry-on luggage!
Promising reviews: "I'm a flight attendant. Great for my 4–5-day trips when I need to pack extra!" —Amazon Customer
"These bags are amazing! Everything fits, and the compression keeps everything in order and leaves space for last-minute additions. No more emptying the suitcase looking for an item. So easy and organized. My travel life just became 100% easier! Highly recommend them." —LYNN vT
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99 (available in a variety of colors and as a pack of two or four).
2. A 4-in-1 makeup brush set that takes up the same amount of room as a *single* makeup brush if you wanna maximize the space in your carry-on bag.
3. Tide sink packets so you can pack lightly without worrying about running out of clean clothes, even on longer trips. If your hotel or Airbnb doesn't have laundry machines, these make it easy to wash your clothes in the sink so you don't have to trudge around in sweaty clothes on day eight of your vacay.
Each pack comes with three packets. And because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag.
Promising review: "I was determined to travel carry-on only, and these were my saving grace. Perfect small package with no issues with leakage. No overwhelming smell and perfect for cleaning my clothes in the hotel sink." —K. P. Vautour
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.92.
4. A reusable collapsible coffee cup if your gigantic travel mug hogs wayyy too much of your carry-on.
It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy has this and loves it: "This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a midday pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too."
Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and in 24 colors).
5. A popular, nonaerosol dry shampoo powder in case you'd rather avoid the possibility of your bulky liquid shampoo shampoo container leaking in your bag and getting everything else you packed all sticky. Gently rub it in to absorb excess oil and add instant volume!
The bottle is tiny, but reviewers also note that a little goes a long way, so even a small bottle can last for a long time!
Promising review: "OK so I never leave reviews for anything, but I have to for this dry shampoo! I stopped using aerosols several months ago, and I have tried so many dry shampoo powders since then that have done absolutely nothing and are also really annoying to apply. This one actually works and is just as easy as an aerosol. I usually can get maybe three days out of a hair wash with other dry shampoos, but I got to day five with this one and my hair still looked freshly washed. I never thought I would find anything that worked for me as well as my beloved Batiste, but I think I like this one even more!" —Kennedy
Get it from Amazon for $16 (also available as a pack of three).
6. A universal travel adapter — it'll work in 150+ countries and charge up to five devices at once so you don't have to worry about packing different converters, especially if you're gonna be hopping from location to location.
It's available with up to five USB ports (including a USB-C port!) and works with outlets in over 150 countries, including Australia, China, the UK, Ireland, Japan, Germany, France, and most of Europe. Check the listing for the full breakdown of countries!
Note: This isn't a voltage converter.
Promising review: "I've been using this power plug adapter in China and it works like a charm. I’ve been charging two iPhones, a Mophie and a Dell XPS13 all at the same time. I highly recommend it!" —Gary Matsumoto
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in five colors, and with or without a USB-C port).
7. An impressively effective Hairbrella that allows you to keep your hands free while protecting your flawless vacay hairdo from sudden downpours. It folds up super small, making it a great thing to toss into your bag if you don't have room for an actual umbrella. Plus, it's satin-lined to help avoid dryness and frizz when the time comes to free your locks!
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that specializes in hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather.
Promising review: "Works like a charm! So...of course, the day I get my hair done, an unexpected torrential downpour occurs, and I have NO umbrella. But...I DID have my Hairbrella in my bag! This was the first time I would get to try it out since I purchased it, so I was REALLY hoping it would live up to its hype. I loosely pinned my hair up with a few bobby pins, secured that sucka in place, and took off! While I looked like I just exited a dunk tank after my valiant sprint to my car, my hair was BONE DRY!!! 🙌🏾 Not a drop of moisture hit my hair. Hairbrella is the TRUTH!!!" —Lina
Get it from Amazon for $44 (available in five colors).
8. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply press against the nozzle of your favorite perfume to pump it full of a travel-size portion of your signature scent! Now you won't have to find space to pack your larger perfume bottle and worry about it leaking the entire time.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly loves this: "That's me [above] pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
9. A pack of mini disposable pre-pasted travel toothbrushes that'll easily fit in your carry-on. Plus, they'll let you say goodbye to traveling with leaky toothpaste bottles and toothbrush cases that just get grosser and grosser the longer your trip goes on.
They're also great for freshening up after meals and for folks with braces.
Promising reviews: "PERFECT for travel. When I travel, I always keep a pack of these in my purse/backpack. There is nothing worse than stinky/gritty breath after a long travel day and you can use these super easily and non-conspicuously. I always feel weird brushing my teeth at the airport, so this is a great alternative if you need something quick." —Berea Janzen
"I do lots of traveling and keep a pack of the disposable mini toothbrushes in my backpack and carry-on luggage. Perfect size and I can use them use about anywhere." —Saving4Retirement
Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $17.92.
10. A popular (over 44,000 5-star ratings) and inexpensive pair of flexible ballet flats you can literally fold up and toss into your bag without taking up much room at all! They're super comfy (making them great to bring on trips), easy to slip on and off (a game changer at TSA), and come in a variety of cute colors and styles so you can find the perfect ones to match your aesthetic.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "I normally cannot wear flats because they give me terrible blisters on the back of my feet. These didn't! Bought these in nude for a city vacation with a lot of walking, but where sandals aren't necessarily worn, and these were perfect! They obviously don't have the support of sneakers, but I am so happy to finally have a cheap pair of flats that don't give me blisters. I did break them in with thin socks on around my house before wearing them out and when possible, I wear them with little sock liners. Also — I was able to fold these in half and fit them in a semi-small purse to change into to dance at a wedding! Score!" —Kate
Get them from Amazon for $23.70+ (available in women's sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and a variety of styles).
11. A 2-in-1 hair tool — now you only have to pack one tool instead of two! Plus, it's dual-voltage, making it great for international travel!
Promising review: "The international traveler's BFF. Don't be fooled by the tiny price or size, this little baby is serious. If you are looking for a small travel option rather than lugging your big straightener and giant curling iron around the world, then I think you'll love this. It performs really well, turning my frizzy, wavy hair into a smooth and sleek style. The curling iron option also creates shiny, silky lasting curls! It's easy to transition between both. I also like the grippy handle and the fact that the curling iron clip is a different color than the straightening bars because that helps me see how I should be maneuvering it around. The voltage goes up to 240 so you are good using it internationally without a converter (but you will need an adapter just to fit it into various foreign outlets). At this price, definitely give it a try and flaunt your tresses abroad." —Christine
Get it from Amazon for $59.95 (available in black or white).
12. Some rain sneakers available as both high-tops and low-tops if you don't have enough room in your carry-on to pack full-on rain boots. Even if rain *isn't* in the forecast wherever you're headed, it's still good to be prepared just in case.
They're also a popular pick with people who have jobs where waterproof shoes come in handy (like working at a restaurant or dog groomers).
Promising review: "I absolutely love these shoes! I originally bought them for a trip to Washington D.C where it was going to rain most of the time. I have Hunter rain boots, but knew we would be walking a lot and didn't want to be 'weighed down' on the trip. I was four months pregnant and wore these for two of the days where we walked over 9 miles each day (ugh!) and these were SOO COMFORTABLE! My feet didn't have any blisters or sore spots (which I am very prone to) and handled the rain/puddles like a champ! I love that they looked like normal shoes, but wiped clean with a baby wipe!" —AmazonFamily
Get them from Amazon for $31.99+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and 13 styles, including low-top and high-top options).
13. A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger that takes up barely any space in your bag or even your coat pocket. If you're traveling with your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, this is an easy and compact way to get them all charged up on the plane or hotel nightstand before you're back on the go.
See it in action on TikTok.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —Sbreddy
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).