    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    36 Cool Toys That Basically Any Kid Will Love

    You may lose your "cool card" when you become a parent, but that doesn't mean you can't give your kids cool prezzies.

    John Mihaly
    by John Mihaly

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A Kanoodle Ultimate Champion game, which is an updated version of the classic and now has 500 2D and 3D puzzles *and* a timer. It's also a great screen-free option for keeping the kiddos occupied in the waiting room at the doctor's office.

    Hands playing with colorful Kanoodle game
    Target

    We love the classic version in our home, and it's been in heavy rotation since we got our hands on it. The object of the game is to finish a puzzle using all 12 Kanoodle pieces. The 2D version lies flat, while the 3D version (you can play both with this set) requires you to build a pyramid of pieces. Simple, fun, and challenging (harder puzzles reveal fewer pieces to start). 

    Get it from Target for $24.99.

    2. A three-pack of airplane launcher toys made from foam so they'll take a beating and keep on flying. Throw them by hand or use the launcher and set them to glide mode or loop mood. Plus, there's a built-in LED light for night flights!

    amazon.com

    For ages 3+

    Promising review: "Admittedly, I was not expecting a whole lot from this toy. After all, they are foam planes. I couldn’t have been more pleasantly surprised. The planes are sturdy, brightly colored, and very easy to assemble. Now, for the fun part, the launcher part that you load the plane into is easy, and it shoots the plane so far you would not expect something that, let’s just be honest, looks a little dinky to be so dang cool; our whole family has had a lot of fun with this." —Jaymi-Reigh

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99.

    3. An UpsideDownChallenge game (backyard edition) where players wear goggles that turn everything upside down and try to complete relatively simple challenges like jumping through rings, catching a ball, or relay racing. Fun for kids, and a potentially painful reminder of the college years for adults.

    Amazon

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "It's the weirdest game, but it's so fun! It comes with pre-made challenges and blank cards for you to make your own. You can also visit the makers' website and find more challenges there. Highly recommend!" —BWMrtnz

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99.

    4. A three-chord Loog Mini acoustic guitar so little punk kids can learn the entire Ramones catalog. Comes with flashcards of chord diagrams and full access to the Loog Guitar app. Hey! Ho! Let's go!

    Child model playing a red, three-string guitar with note codes scattered about
    Loog

    Promising review: "My daughter and I learning how to play the guitar together. Even if we don't become rock stars the quality time we are spending together is all the justification I needed to make the purchase. The strings are perfect for her little fingers." —JSpriggins

    Get it from Amazon for $98 (available in six colors).

    5. A 350-piece Lego Dreamzz Mr. Oz's Space Car building set from their newest line (which also has its own TV show) with two out-there building options. These sets are pushing the creativity level by producing some unique new parts. Plus, they're all really weird in the best ways possible.

    Amazon

    For ages 8+

    My 5-year-old son and I recently assembled a different Lego Dreamzzz set, and it was one of our most fun builds ever. You know how you build a Lego set and eventually, you take it apart and make it into something else? Well, these sets really are something else. The ideas are out there (like a crocodile + car = carcodile). I really hope this line continues and keeps pushing these dream-like ideas forward.

    Get it from Amazon for $29.95.

    6. A classic Bop It game where the objective is to, well, bop it, twist it, or pull it, depending on what the game commands (at three different volume settings). Kids can play it themselves in solo mode or challenge the adults in "pass it" mode.

    Smiling kid holding a Bop It! game
    Target

    For ages 8+.

    Promising review: "I had one of these growing up, so of course, I had to get one for my kids also. It brings back all the nostalgia of when I was young. It’s lightweight, easy to hold, and fun to play! My kids also enjoyed it, and as a family, we all tried to get the highest score. I like that it saves the highest score, so you always know what your new goal should be. Lots of fun." —Rin07

    Get it from Target for $15.79.

    7. A Craft-tastic "Make a Fox Friend" craft kit for kids to learn the basics of sewing while putting together a full wardrobe of clothes and accessories for this fantastic (and fabulous) little fox stuffie. No special tools or additional supplies to buy make this a great all-in-one gift!

    Amazon

    For ages 5+.

    Promising review: "This craft was a hit! The fox was very easy to put together and it turned out so cute! You have to make the tutu by tying a bunch of knots but other than that all of the clothes are ready to go and do not require sewing! The fox came with a little fabric bag to conveniently store it for travel. The materials in the craft are good quality and hopefully will last a while. My daughter loved this little cute fox!" —Olivia O.

    Get it from Amazon for $22.79 (also available in bunny and mouse and koala).

    8. A DinoMazing dinosaur egg decorating kit combining all the things kids love: dinosaurs, slime, markers, and decorating eggs. Just give the egg a spin and start adding creative designs before cracking it open.

    Amazon

    For ages 8+

    Promising review: "My children are 3 and 5. They got this for an Easter/birthday present. We also bought the extra eggs. I love how easy it is to use and how the dinosaurs snap together without much effort. The dinosaurs are soft, and the kids like to change out the parts and make silly dinos. It was fun 'hatching' the eggs, getting the dinosaur out of the slime, and putting it together. This toy has so many different elements, which is why my kids have stayed so entertained. It has a fun surprise in the egg, a puzzle of trying to figure out how to put together the dinosaurs, a variety of colors and textures, and ease of use so my kids can decorate for hrs (hard-boiled eggs work well in it too), toys/puzzle, slime, and an art project all wrapped into one. I'd suggest getting this for any children who love dinosaurs, slime, putting things together, and coloring." —Lyman Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99.

    9. A "Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek" game (from the makers of What Do You Meme?) that actually involves hiding a fake plastic poo that talks and gives clues to its whereabouts.

    A GIF of the multi-colored plastic Silly Poppy lighting up
    John Mihaly / BuzzFeed

    You know when your brain tells you, "This might be a bad idea!" but your gut tells you "Nah, this is going to be hilarious! Maybe." Luckily, my gut was right this time. Silly Poopy is beyond silly and not poopy at all. It is indeed a poop-ton of fun for the whole family thanks to its infectious song that sounds like it was taken straight from a 1970s game show. Best of all, my kid loves it and hopefully, this is the only poop he tries to hide around the house.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99.

    10. An adjustable Ninja Warrior obstacle course, which could be the most exciting (and affordable) alternative to a backyard jungle gym or swing set. Kids will climb, swing, flip, and balance the day away while creating their own unique training course for whatever action-oriented scenario they've concocted.

    amazon.com, Amazon, amazon.com

    For ages 3+.

    Requires two mature trees or pillars with a maximum distance of 39–42 feet between them.

    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about this obstacle course I purchased for my five children. It was so much easier to install than I had originally thought it would be. It came with detailed instructions and pictures that made me feel confident in getting it set up. It's a double-line design course, and it has two 50-foot slacklines and comes with 10 different attachments. So, there are really endless possibilities when it comes to all the different variations and ways it can be set up and played with, including taking off all the attachments, leaving just the slackline to walk, and practicing your balance from one side across to the other side which is one of the activities my kids enjoy doing. It's very good for strengthening your core, so your kids are getting some exercise without even knowing it. Not to mention, it's done wonders for getting their heads out of their video games and getting them up and outside using their imaginations and having fun!" —•••BaRBiE•••

    Get it from Amazon for $159.98+ (originally $159.98; available in three sizes).

    11. A 12-sided Fidget Cube Dodecagon for not so idle hands to reduce stress and anxiety allowing the brain some greater focus. There are audible and silent sides, so it's OK for the classroom (or meeting room if you're an adult).

    Different colored options of fidget cube and black carrying case
    Grid of six sides of dodecagon
    Grid image of six additional sides of the dodecagon
    Amazon

    For all ages! 

    Promising review: "My kiddo asked him to get a fidget toy for class that doesn't make noise so he can keep it on his lap during school. It helps him focus somehow. It's very durable and it does the trick." —BronwynVan

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in five colors). 

    12. A 75-piece Black+Decker kids' workbench to make tool time as fun (and safe) as possible. Young construction enthusiasts can even build their own tool caddy with the included parts.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    For ages 3+.

    Includes miter saw, phone drill press, storage trays, accessory bin, vice, hand saw, screwdriver, hammer, wrench, 15 screws, five nails, 22 nuts, toolbox, and flashlight.

    Promising reviews: "My daughter loves tools and pretending to build stuff. She absolutely loves this set. The little toolbox is fun because she can take it apart and screw it all back together with the screwdriver. The saw and drill make noise, and the flashlight works. It's just like daddy's workbench." —S. Scott

    "Great tool set for kids. This keeps my grandson busy for hours. He goes around the house pretending to fix everything. My wood shop is off-limits, but he likes my tools, so now he has his own. He's 4-years-old, and he absolutely loves his workbench." —Michael Ovieda

    Get it from Amazon for $78.13.

    13. A rechargeable kids' karaoke microphone with four voice effects (high pitch, low pitch, chipmunk, and echo) for young crooners to sing along with their favorite songs (via Bluetooth connecting with a music app) or to 30 included Motown hits (like “Superstition”).

    Reviewer&#x27;s image of hand holding toy microphone
    amazon.com

    For ages 3+.

    Promising review: "Bought this for my 7-year-old granddaughter. She took it out of the box and immediately started singing. The pre-loaded songs are awesome — everyone knew them. She received it as a Christmas present during a large family get together, and everyone was up, dancing and singing." —kristinaB

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in six colors). 

    14. A super-soft, giant 4-foot-tall Vermont Teddy Bear that'll grow with your kids (even though it stays the same size) from snuggle buddy to tea party guest to eventual recipient of all manner of suplexes and body slams.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    For all ages!

    Promising review: "Love this bear. Worth every penny. Made very well. So soft and lovable. My granddaughter lays on it and hugs it every chance she gets." —Tanya Glover

    Get it from Amazon for $99.99.

    15. A Make Your Own Puffy Stickers sets because remember how cool puffy stickers were? Well, they're still cool but now your kids can color and create their own! 

    Split image of Puffy Sticker maker packaging and the different types of stickers one can make
    Amazon

    For ages 6+ months.

    Promising review: "This is a great craft for my 7-year-old to do on her own! It's quick, easy to use and gives her hours of fun. So much so that I ordered another one. I love how this craft kit is something she can do with no help. Yes, the stickers are cheap to an adult, but to a 7-year-old who colors and makes it on her own, it's magic." —Coop

    Get it from Amazon for $17.86

    16. An easy-to-set-up and easy-to-clean indoor pop-up kids' playhouse tent for camping/glamping adventures. It comes with a bag for storage (yay) and travel (aka sleepovers, double yay).

    amazon.com, Amazon

    For ages 3+.

    Promising review: "This tent was VERY easy to assemble and can very easily be taken apart for travel or outdoor use. My almost 3-year-old son loves it and pretends it’s his spaceship! Great quality for the price! 10/10 in our house! The only thing I would add is that the flashlight toy that comes with it only had a battery life of about an hour or two. But my son did enjoy using it while it worked." —Amber Drapeau

    Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).

    17. A set of 26 soft blocks great for your little one who's just starting to play with toys. These blocks are safe for gumming on, are very squeezable, and stack well when your baby gets to that stage!

    A baby plays with soft blocks
    Target

    Promising review: "Love this item! My 1.5-year-old absolutely loves these blocks. Great size, easy for her to grasp and build with, soft and squeezable! Perfect to play with on our wood floors. She played for over 30 minutes with these upon opening. May get another set because the price point was great! Easy to carry in its case for on-the-go toys! My 4-year-old also enjoys playing with these blocks." —TeacherLady

    Get it from Target for $11.99 (originally 19.99).

    18. A Melissa & Doug Blue's Clues wooden mailbox because if there's one thing that all kids love, it's getting snail mail. (You might have to explain that there are no actual snails involved though).  

    Purple mailbox toy with face on it and pieces of play mail
    Hand putting play mail into toy mail box
    Amazon

    For ages 4+.

    Includes wooden postcard and stamps, envelope and invitations to mail, double-sided puzzle, 10-piece wooden memory game, gift box, shipping pouch, and a reusable activity magazine to personalize with three sheets of reusable stickers.

    Promising review: "This toy does not disappoint! Everything is very sturdy. The mailbox may be a bit hard for toddlers to open, but it does keep everything stored safely inside, which is worth it. We got this for my 2-year-old for his birthday (he’s obsessed with Blue’s Clues) and he loves it. His 4-year-old (almost 5) sister has really enjoyed playing with it too!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    19. A Droyd Romper electric trike ride-on so kids can speed around (between 3–6 mph, thanks to parental speed controls) without all of that pesky pedaling. Send them on missions to grab the mail or race around the backyard while you race to hit your deadlines.

    Red and white electric trike with black wheels
    Target

    Promising review: "My 3- and 5-and-a-half-year-old boys LOVE these. The first one took less than 45 minutes to assemble. The second one took 10 and they charge relatively quickly. They do not need a lot of room to ride and enjoy them. We had hours of fun in our driveway. I think if the grass is cut short and they are set to the higher setting, they will work fine on the grass. We cannot be happier with this purchase. I hope the battery and charging mechanism last for a long time!" —ADG

    Get it from Target for $119.99 (originally $139.99). 

    20. An updated Lite-Brite set that comes with more templates and pegs, and is bigger and brighter than the classic 1980s version. This gift might be the most affordable time machine money can buy for kids and, in all likelihood, adults.

    Split image of two child models playing with Lite Brite, one with lights on and one with lights off
    Amazon

    For ages 3+.

    Promising review: "I bought two Lite Brites for both of my grandsons for Christmas. One is 10-years-old, and the other is 5-years-old. They both enjoy getting creative with the colorful pegs. I even enjoy relaxing and playing with it. No matter what your age, Lite Brite is a classic for young and old." —Susan

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97.

    21. A D&D "Dragons of Stormwreck" Isle starter set to introduce future members of the Hellfire Club to the classic fantasy roleplaying adventure game. Ideal for newbies on their first quest but also fun for parental Dungeon Masters too. Alexa, play "In The Garage" by Weezer! 

    Split image of painted D&D characters and packing with manual and dice
    Amazon

    For ages 12+. 

    Includes a 48-page adventure booklet, 32-page rulebook for playing characters of levels 1–3, 5 ready-to-play characters (each with a character sheet), and 6 polyhedral game dice. 

    Promising review: "We have been playing D&D for years and we love playing new adventures. I found this starter kit and ordered it immediately. After reading through and getting it set up to start, it will be very fun. One of our group always wants to talk to every new group or creature we come across. It's always fun and interesting how some adventures is more talking and some are more fighting and you never know what you are going to get...sorry no spoilers." —knightslady

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    22. A Play-Doh Kitchen Creations ice cream truck playset complete with a soft-serve machine, scooping station, and everything else a kid would need to create cool and colorful imaginary desserts. The cash register even cha-chings! And yes, of course, it plays an ice cream truck jingle too!

    Amazon

    For ages 3+ and requires two AA batteries.

    Comes with 27 tools and 12 colors of Play-Doh.

    This was the big shared gift for my two children, two Christmases ago, and as the calendar flips to another year, this ice cream truck playset has been used nearly every other day. Totally worth it! My favorite part is the built-in storage bin (which has a plastic "lock") that stores all those Play-Doh containers and lids that always end up everywhere around the home. It's actually been really helpful in getting a four-year-old and a two-year-old to play together as they make all manner of ice cream-inspired concoctions.

    Get it from Amazon for $90.99.

    23. A set of colorful, handmade mini-butterfly wings for some fun flying fantasy play. They also come with a storage bag and confetti (so watch out for that last one).

    Butterfly Flight Shop / Etsy

    For ages 1+. Butterfly Flight Shop is an Etsy shop located in Asheville, North Carolina that prides itself on making "wings & things for flyers of all ages."

    Promising review: "What a fabulous buy. These were for my granddaughters (ages 2 and 4), and they didn't take them off all day on Christmas. The fact that they attached to their arms instead of being just a cape that hung on their back is a big plus; they really felt like they had wings. Great price, received quickly, I would recommend this 100%." —Loretta 

    Get them from Butterfly Flight Shop on Etsy for $18+ (available in 10 colors). 

    24. An inflatable Flybar pogo trick ball just like the one you had as a kid but better thanks to its stronger construction (holds up to 160 pounds), built-in handles, and a free replacement of the bounce ball if yours does happen to break (like, maybe when an adult tried it while the kids were asleep).

    Amazon, amazon.com

    For ages 6+.

    Promising review: "First off, the reviews complaining that it doesn't come inflated are almost laughable. It takes a whopping 30 seconds or less to inflate this thing, and it's SOOO easy to do so with the pro