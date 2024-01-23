26 TikTok Products To Save You From Bad Hair Days

1. A Shark build-your-own hair dryer so you can quickly dry your hair without the heat damage you get from other hot tools — this doesn't exceed 230º and the damaging typically doesn't start until the temp reaches 302º.
You can buy additional attachments here.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind-blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (Idk I just can not hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though cuz not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments because I just knowww the blowout with this bb is gonna have me out here looking like America's next top model. Obsessed = an understatement."
Promising review: "I debated about purchasing this for months, watched so many TikTok reviews and now that I finally purchased it I am SO glad I did!! It cut the time it takes to blow dry and style my hair in more than half and the results are so much better. I have naturally curly/wavy hair and this got my hair so smooth with no frizz!!" —Ryan S.
Get it from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in four versions).
2. Bunzee Bands, which are incredibly strong, adjustable hair bands made specifically for thick hair, dreads, locs, and Afros so you can finally keep your hair out of your face without having to constantly readjust a hair tie when it falls out.
Bunzee Bands is a small business dedicated to providing pain-free hair ties for people of all hair shapes and sizes.
Though they may not be very visible with some hairstyles, these hair bands are super cute and come in some vibrant shades!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this for my granddaughters. I saw this on TikTok and I immediately went onto Amazon and found it. To be very honest with you, I was skeptical, but when I saw how it actually worked, I was sold. When I received the item I tried it on my granddaughters' hair and it worked fantastically. I have trouble fixing their hair and all I had to do was put it over their head and pull it and it tied their hair fantastically. I tried it on mine and it holds my hair fantastically as well, it’s a must buy. They have the instructions on Amazon as well but honestly it’s worth the purchase" —Jen
"I absolutely love this. It does the trick. My locs are long and thick and so rubber bands take too much to try to get them on, and usually I can't get them tight enough. Finally I found something that works." —Karen
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.95 (available in 17 colors/patterns, multiple pack sizes, and a small version).
3. Gisou hair oil made with honey to help hydrate, boost shine, and smooth frizz and flyaways. You're gonna ~bee~ so thrilled by your silky, smooth hair. 🐝
Promising reviews: "I have seen the brand Gisou quite a bit on IG and TikTok and couldn't wait to try it myself. I have fine texture hair that's currently winter-air dry. A little goes a long way with this hair oil. It smells absolutely wonderful and I love the packaging and ingredients. It definitely smooths my hair without making it oily or weighed down. Looks smoother after every use." —Californiagirlh
“This hair oil does EVERYTHING it says it does. Not only does it leave a great shine to your hair, but it also doesn’t weight it down at all. I’ve been using it for a few weeks now and I have noticed that my hair is drastically more shiny and less brittle-looking. Also, the scent is absolutely divine and it does linger but don’t worry, it is not an overwhelming scent. For reference, I have thick 3b–3c curly hair. P.S., the packaging is super beautiful so this product is a win-win!" —MariahSantiago
Get it from Sephora for $46 (also available in two other sizes) or Amazon for $46+ (available in two sizes).
4. A synthetic half wig if you wake up and don't wanna bother dealing with styling OR if you want to try out a new look without taking the time to style your whole head. Just throw this on and you'll have a gorgeous, looks-like-it-took-forever 'do without any effort.
Read what my fellow BuzzFeed writer Jordan Grigsby (pictured above) has to say about it:
"I love a little synthetic wig because they're always like $20 so I can get like five of 'em and have five different hairstyles for the price of one human hair wig. My hair is shoulder length right now, which I love, but sometimes, ya girl wants a little Beyoncé type hair. I do clip-ins sometimes but they're a lot of work at times. Synthetic wigs are so easy, quick, and a great protective style. I don't like to put heat on my hair much, so I like to grab synthetic wigs in the exact style I want so I can go from straight to curly to wavy in a week without damaging my hair. I can also do my hair in like five minutes.
This wig is my current go-to, I'm obsessed. It's so freakin' cute and half wigs allow you to leave some of your hair out so it can look as natural as possible, which I love because I'm not really talented with the frontal style wigs and glueing 'em down (if anyone wants to teach me I'll love you forever). This wig is literally so easy to manipulate and I found it on TikTok! Remember this is synthetic so it won't last you forever. I just bought a second one after wearing my last one for, like, three months. Synthetic or not, it still looks and feels amazing and it's very full."
Get it from Amazon for $21.60+ (available in nine colors).
5. Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo because you woke up with a greasy head of hair but simply cannot be bothered to get in the shower before you head out for the day. This may be a litttttle more expensive than what you're used to, but trust me, it's worth it — no one will be able to tell you haven't washed your hair in…days.
This stuff is mineral oil-, sulfate-, phthalate-, gluten-, and paraben-free!
Promising reviews: "I heard of this product on TikTok and I am so glad I made the purchase! It is amazing and gives your hair enough volume without making it feel gritty and rough. Leaves no residue, not even noticeable in my hair and I’m blonde. LOVE 10/10 recommend. The scent kinda reminds me of my grandma's perfume but it’s not that bad! It is pricey but goes a long way so it is well worth it! Hope this helps." —Karli Bullins
"Welp, I found it. The dry shampoo I will buy for the rest of my life so please Amika don't change a thing! I have black hair and a sensitive, flaky scalp and this disappears completely into my dark hair and doesn't irritate my scalp. It does have a white cast going on. But leave it alone for a few minutes or longer, and then brush it out and it'll absorb. I've used this on day three hair after a tough workout and my hair looks good as new. The scent is strong but it reminds me of the Flowerbomb perfume, which I love. Even got compliments the first time I used this! My hair texture is very thick and coarse, FYI." —Elaine
Get it from Amazon for $15+ (available in three sizes).
6. K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment, which you've probably seen influencers use constantly on your FYP. This is designed to help revive all hair types that have been damaged from coloring, chemicals, and heat.
When you use this, shampoo as normal, but skip conditioner. Towel-dry, apply three to nine pumps of K18 mask. Wait four minutes and do not rinse.
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this stuff. Here's what she has to say:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post-shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15-ml tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
Promising review: "I saw this all over TikTok so decided to give it a try. My hair has been in terrible shape since having a baby last year and this product really has helped my hair feel stronger and look healthier. I wish it wasn't so expensive but since I had such great results I will definitely be buying again." —AMW
Get it from Amazon for $29+ (available in two sizes).
7. Big Sexy Hair weightless volumizing and texturizing powder you just sprinkle into your dry roots for volume or throughout all your hair for added fullness and texture. Bonus: you won't look like you have gone gray overnight because it's a transparent formula!
Promising reviews: "I tried this product based on TikTok recommendations. I thought it was kind of expensive so I waited until there was a deal before I purchased it. Honestly, the bottle is tiny and I was skeptical but this powder really helps give my fine texture and root lift when styling." —DEDRE
"A magical hair volumizer for those who have lost hope. I have always been frustrated with my hair weighing down around the crown, even if I could get some body into it in the morning, guaranteed it was flat by mid-day. This stuff is amazing! I just sprinkle a tiny bit around my roots/crown and it lasts all day and into the next. It's like a dry magic gel! Love this stuff and my 'new' hairstyle capabilities. The container is super tiny (think height of a cell phone) but a little goes a LONG way. It makes skipping washing hair that much easier for those of us with non-volumized hair/roots." —Jennifer Cibor
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
8. Or Slick Gorilla hair styling texturizing powder, which is vegan and cruelty-free and will help revolutionize your styling routine. Texture? ✅ Volume? ✅ Longterm hold? ✅
Promising reviews: "My son hated that I would spray his hair with water to put pomade in. Saw this on TikTok and thought it would be a great alternative. Super easy to use in both his hair and mine. You can feel the grittiness that gives texture and no white residue. Only complaint is that it seems to fall later into the day. Still love it and want to try with other products in the line!" —Amanda Lapp
"I am 59-years-old, my hair is thinning, and I shampoo every day so my hair became flat. I tried Slick Gorilla hair styling texturizing powder and was blown away by how much more volume there is in the little hair I had. The powder made it much much better, even the wife was impressed! Though one caveat is that the hair feels a little weird, nothing bad. Just you know you have powder in your hair. Though not visible, you can feel it." —Jeff S.
Get it from Amazon for $18.
9. A bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray Leave-In Conditioner that will finally detangle your hair without damaging your luscious curls. Now when you go out for your daily errands, you'll have curls people swoon over instead of frizzy ones you resent.
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!
Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.69.
10. The Chi Spin N Curl, which is especially great for those of us who aren't specifically skilled in the hairstyling department. All you have to do to get gorgeous, salon-worthy coils is stick a section of your hair in the barrel and push a button. It'll rotate on its own and leave you with the curls you used to only be able to dream of.
The barrel can rotate in both directions so you can create more natural, alternating curls.
Promising review: "OK. This 👏 thing 👏 is 👏 amazing 👏. I have two sisters that are professional cosmetologists and well that talent surpassed me COMPLETELY. I have straight, stubborn hair. I’ve never been able to get it to do anything. I’ve never been good at using a curling iron, wand, leave-in curlers or had any luck with the 'wavy hair hacks.' So I did my research when I saw this thing on TikTok, of all places, and WOW, I’m super impressed. I’ve used it twice so far and truly LOVE IT! It's very easy to use." —LinLo09
Get it from Amazon for $68.96+ (available in six colors).
11. Or the Wavytalk curling iron/brush set with interchangeable barrels so you can get all kinds of looks (bubble curls! natural blowouts! tight coils!) from one tool.
While this is often compared to the Revlon one-step, note that that is a hair dryer (and blows air) — this is a curling iron, so it just heats up for styling hair rather than drying it! Each set comes with different attachments, but you'll get the base and five attachments — a brush attachment, a few different-sized curling iron attachments, and one set comes with a bubble curling attachment. It also comes with two styling clips and a protective glove!
Promising reviews: "I saw this on TikTok and after viewing lots of videos and reading the reviews, I decided to get one, because I've had previous bad results with other hair tools. However, I am SO AMAZED with how this tool works. It is gentle with my hair, and it took me about 20 minutes to get a polished great hairdo. It even left my hair smoother and with more shine. I highly recommend it! Do not hesitate to buy it!!! You won't regret it!" —Monica R
"I love this hair tool, especially for its affordability! I bought it mostly for the round brush, but love that it comes with four other attachments as well. The thermal round brush works very well and makes achieving a blowout look so simple/quick! I have a blow dryer round brush as well but hate how loud it is, how long it takes, and how I am sweating by the end of it. This is a nice alternative and also easy to pack when traveling abroad!" —Kelsie M
Get it from Amazon for $48.99+ (available in four set variations).
12. Orrr a RobeCurls heatless hair curler to give you amazingly bouncy curls with no damage because there is no heat!! The curler is also made with satin to help prevent tangled and frizzy hair.
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools. This rod is designed to work with all hair types, with tutorials included on their site!
It comes with the headband and two scrunchies to hold it in place.
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
13. OR a set of Remington hot rollers because we all know trends recycle themselves and it's time for these to shine again. Now you can flaunt your voluminous hairstyle that would absolutely go viral on TikTok.
You'll get six large rollers, 10 medium curlers, four small curlers, and specially designed clips that'll help secure the rollers without creasing your hair. They have a thermal wax core to retain heat longer. Simply put them in the little heating tray, let them heat up, roll your hair up in 'em, go to sleep, and wake up with a head full of curls!
Promising reviews: "Bought these because of TikTok and I don’t regret it! My hair is super silky and thin and I have trouble curling my hair but this makes it so easy!" —Veronica
"I love these rollers!! They are just what I wanted, I like the soft cover and they stay in with the J-pins. I grew up using hot rollers and these are great! I would buy them again and again!! If these ever stop working, I will buy another!!" —JanMarieC
Get a set of 20 from Amazon for $24.94+ (available in three versions).
14. Or if you're more of a ~straight hair~ stan, the Dyson Airstrait that effortlessly dries *and* straightens your hair AT THE SAME TIME. And no, this isn't like those straighteners we used back in the day that were actually frying our hair off — this doesn't have hot plates, it only uses air!! We love efficiency. 👏🏼👏🏼
Check it out on TikTok here!
My colleague Heather Braga has and loves it:
"I've had the pleasure of testing out the Dyson Airstrait and, OMG, what an incredible piece of technology. Yes, I called this 'tech' instead of a beauty tool. While it is both of these things, I was amazed by the gadget-ness of it right off the bat. I literally had to select on an LCD screen what language MY STRAIGHTENER should be set to...wild. Anyways! The Airstrait has the ability to straighten both wet or dry hair — and does without the use of damaging hot plates. It uses directional airflow to smooth and straighten hair and, honestly, it is a pretty magical experience. The biggest learning curve for me was realizing the copper pieces (where the fan lives) need to face outward so you're not blowing your hair all over the place. The fan increases when you clamp the Airstrait around your hair (HOW DOES IT KNOW!?) and pauses entirely when you set it down (seen in the GIF to the left). Additionally, I have a toddler and am very limited on time. With this gadget, I was able to take my hair from directly-from-the-shower wet to natural-looking straight hair in only 10 minutes! This is going to be such a game-changer for my life!!! It's definitely worth the splurge. Add this to your wish list or, you know, get it now."
Get it from Amazon for $499.
15. Verb Ghost Oil you can use on damp hair to help protect your locks from the heat damage you can get from styling tools, or in dry hair to help get a ~gorg~ smoothing shine. It works for all hair types but is especially good for anyone prone to frizz.
16. Expandable bird nest hair clips for a fun and unique twist on regular ponytails. They're designed to help prevent that ~horrific~ pulling sensation, like you know when your hair literally feels like it hurts?! 😖 And they are adjustable to the thickness of *your* hair.
Promising reviews: "I bought this off of a recommendation from a woman i follow on TikTok. I was a little skeptical, but it works and works well! Holds a high pony or a messy bun ALL DAY!" —Trivi
"I have naturally curly fine hair. I love wearing ponytails but it's sooooo hard to find anything that will hold up my hair and not hurt my head. THESE CLIPS ARE AWESOME!!! It's a little tricky to get my curls through it initially, but if you go slow it works fine. These hold up my hair EVENLY! No pulling or tugging on strands that hurt a few hours later. I ordered more the first day! These clips are an A+ in my book!" —A Nourished Nook
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (also available in other sets, colors, and styles).