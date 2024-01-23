26 TikTok Products To Save You From Bad Hair Days

You can buy additional attachments here.

BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has this and says, "Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind-blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (Idk I just can not hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though cuz not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments because I just knowww the blowout with this bb is gonna have me out here looking like America's next top model. Obsessed = an understatement."



Promising review: "I debated about purchasing this for months, watched so many TikTok reviews and now that I finally purchased it I am SO glad I did!! It cut the time it takes to blow dry and style my hair in more than half and the results are so much better. I have naturally curly/wavy hair and this got my hair so smooth with no frizz!!" —Ryan S.

Get it from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in four versions).