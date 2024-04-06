34 Products To Help You Take Care Of Yourself A Bit Better This Spring

1. A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal with prompts to help you reflect deeply on yourself and your feelings with no pressure, because it's literally intended to be destroyed when you're finished. The flowers are all starting to grow this spring, so you should take some time to focus on ~personal~ growth.
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people are holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
Get it from Amazon for $7.32+ (available in two versions).
2. A pack of multipurpose dermaplaning razors so you can gently remove the peach fuzz on your cheeks or pesky eyebrow hairs that you simply cannot catch with your tweezers.
Promising review: "Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm. I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." —Kelly G.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.94 (also available in a nine-pack).
3. Nasal gel made with soothing aloe to help add moisture to your nostrils that are overly dried out from being constantly wiped now that pollen has made its (unwanted) forceful return.
It's gentle enough for year-round use and safe for babies!
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
Get it from Amazon for $3.62 (also available in a two-pack).
4. A versatile chop, slice, and dice unit because why would you want to hand chop onions just to get uneven pieces while also crying?! With this gadget you will drastically cut down on meal prep time. And who knows, maybe you'll be more interested in incorporating fresh produce into your meals when it doesn't take ages to get it all prepared.
This comes with interchangeable blades (the number and types of blades depend on which version you choose).
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a similar chopper, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in four versions and four colors).
5. A set of Globbles so you can finally throw something at the wall because that's its purpose, not because you are full of rage. Or for anyone who is ~calmer,~ these are also super fun to stretch and squeeze. Plus, they won't leave behind any nasty residue to deal with.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, are fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could — the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a 16-count).
6. Some sinus relief shower steamers made with soothing essential oils that you just plop in your shower like a bath bomb to create some aromatic steam. It may help clear up that obnoxious congestion from your allergies so you can finally start breathing through your nose again.
Megan Nicole Company is a Suffolk, Virginia-based Etsy shop that makes highly giftable bath products by hand.
Promising review: "I love these. Have made more than one purchase and keep going back. Smells great and does wonders for my sinuses." —Angela Bouley
Get a pack of four from Megan Nicole Company on Etsy for $8.
7. An exfoliating mitt that will finally ~effectively~ remove all the dead skin that has been building up on your body for...longer than you might like to admit. Is it gross? Maybe, but is it satisfying? Absolutely.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (also available in a two-pack).
8. A highly rated Levoit air purifier reviewers are loving because of its three filters that trap pet dander, pollen, and odors. No, having a constantly stuffy nose is *not* normal (I learned this waayyy too late into my life).
Promising review: "I foster kittens for a rescue, and no matter how often I clean the boxes, two or three times daily, and general cleaning, I still have an odor in the room. I got this product out of desperation. It was a good size and weight for kitties bouncing around. I am truly shocked and enormously happy with how it works! My husband was at his wits' end with his sensitive nose. He goes in there now and is astonished, no smell. We are getting another for the kitchen! The room is 10×10, and I use it on the two setting. I also enjoy the night-light. Very helpful without disturbing sick sleepy babies recovering from illness." —victoria Mohagen
Get it from Amazon for $89.99 (available in black or white).
9. A set of daily medication tracking stickers perfect for anyone who may consider themselves scatterbrained. Just stick one to your medicine container and peel off the tab every time you take a dose so you don't accidentally forget a day (or worse, double up).
TookTake is a woman-owned small business that started as a DIY solution to organizing the founder's many medications throughout her cancer treatment. It evolved into the sticker system you see today.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy has this and says, "I have a pretty checkered past when it comes to consistently taking my daily vitamins and medicine. Lately, I've opted for an in-your-face series of phone alarms, but on more than one occasion have absent-mindedly snoozed said alarm only to be left wondering an hour later if I actually took my pill. That's what I really like about these tracking stickers — the marked tabs give you that answer at a glance reducing the chance for missed or doubled doses. The only complaint is that the tabs can be a little tricky to remove as other reviewers mention, but if you have any semblance of a fingernail it shouldn't give you too much trouble. This is a cheap and discreet solution for forgetful humans who want to stay on top of better taking care of themselves."
Get a pack of 12 labels from Amazon for $14.97 (available in 10-day, hourly, and mixed editions).
10. A collapsible silicone steamer bowl, which means the convenience excuse is off the table for why you haven't been eating your veggies!! This thing is so dang simple — just add your veggies and some water, pop the top on, and let the microwave work its magic.
It comes with a lid and removable steaming insert. It's also dishwasher safe for easy clean up!
Promising review: "I love this steamer. I recently started a low carb diet, which means eating more fresh vegetables. I use this daily and it does an excellent job. It doesn't burn your hands taking it out of the microwave and is super easy to clean. Definitely going to order some as gifts." —JRS
Get it from Amazon for $20.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).