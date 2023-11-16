If Cleaning Is Actually Your Favorite Pastime, You’ll Love These 31 Products

1. A reusable and machine-washable duster head so you can still clean as often as you want, but you don't have to feel guilty about throwing away the duster each time. With this, you simply remove the duster from the handle when it gets dirty and throw it in the wash.
TS Designs US is a small Etsy shop based in West Leroy, Michigan.
*The handle for these is not included. Use one of the handles you have on hand like one from Swiffer.
Promising review: "LOVE the washable duster attachments. These are SO soft and such great quality. The stitching is strong and I don’t worry about anything coming apart. We use ours with our Swiffer duster wand and it fits perfectly. If you’re looking for a more sustainable item, this is one for you." —Cassie Couch
Get it from TS Designs US on Etsy for $5.49+ (available in 10 colors and multipacks).
2. Or a super-long duster for those hard-to-reach areas — ceiling fans, vents, or other places you've probably never actually cleaned 'cause you couldn't ever get there. Talk about a sigh of relief, those dust bunnies have been ~haunting~ you.
Promising review: "I love my new duster. The ability to extend the pole makes it easy to clean the ceiling fan blades, chandeliers, and the AC vents. Because it’s so lightweight, it makes reaching very easy." —Linnette Leadon
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in three colors and three versions).
3. A small but impressive power scrubber because your old toothbrush that you use to clean just isn't cutting it anymore. This electric power scrubber is small but mighty. Stop breaking a sweat every time you find a new gross stain — instead, break out this scrubber that will do all the heavy lifting.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Natalie Brown has this and says, "I'm obsessed! This thing works small miracles: I cleaned about half of my bathroom's grout to its original sparkling-clean cream color in 40 minutes, and it took honestly no effort at all. And — as if easy, sparkling grout wasn't enough! — it busted through some serious soap scum buildup in my bathtub (thanks, fancy soap and slow-draining tub) in less than a minute.
Honestly, when I first tried the scrubber out, I didn't see too many uses for it other than for grout. But after owning it for a while, I've realized that while I don't need it every single week, it's priceless for the occasions I encounter tough gunk that I'd otherwise only conquer with excessive patience and elbow grease."
Get it from Amazon for $22.14.
4. A pre-mixed multi-fabric cleaner you can spray on basically anything — couches, mattresses, car upholstery, curtains, rugs, and more! Spritz and blot away stains from makeup to coffee.
Promising review: “I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” —Hailey Brown
Get it from Amazon for $4.97.
5. A ChomChom roller to help remove all the pet hair still on your couch even after you've vacuumed. This little tool works on pretty much any surface — furniture, upholstery, blankets, clothes — and you don't have to worry about constantly ripping off *another* sticky sheet.
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
6. Or a pet hair cleaner that will find hair that you didn't even know existed. Prepare to be humbled — you may have just finished vacuuming your carpet, but trust me, this will pick up a lot more hair and it won't take 10 sheets of sticky paper to do it.
I have two cats and I always tell people they don't really shed *that* much. Well, I guess I was proven wrong when my husband decided to buy this and we used it on our carpet. When I tell you we audibly gasped....We then decided to make it a game because it was honestly so funny how much hair was coming up even though we thought the house was clean 😩.
Promising review: "I generally don’t write reviews, simply because most often I’m buying products with a ton of reviews anyway so mine wouldn’t really matter, but HOLY CANNOLI, I don’t care how many reviews this thing has, I’m FLOORED (pun intended). I vacuum almost daily with a cattle dog and a Staffy in my house, and there’s always hair. I used this for the first time on my rug last night and I cannot BELIEVE how much hair this thing pulled up AND IT DIDN'T DAMAGE MY RUG. THIS THING IS AMAZING!!!! 100/10 stars!!" —Tabitha
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
7. A two-pack of reusable mop pads you just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have so you don't have to feel bad going through, like, six pads every time you have one of your major cleaning sessions.
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Promising review: "The hook and loop closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.49.
8. A cleaning kit to take the stress out of cooking, because cooking = messes. I know there's been at least a few (a lot of) times I have been cooking and my pot boils over. I'm *adding this to my cart* so now I can actually solve that problem instead of just staring at it wondering if I'll ever be brave enough to cook again.
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, three cleaning pads, and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.
Promising review: "As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone. I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand-new." —Christi
Get it from Amazon for $15.88.
9. An extendable baseboard duster so you don't have to get on your hands and knees and crawl all over your house in order to clean those pesky baseboards. Now you can just quickly swipe over them, making a horribly time-consuming chore much more manageable.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads, which can be used wet or dry.
Promising review: "For many, this may seem like a waste of money. Not for me. I am over 65 and have difficulty getting up and down from the floor. As a result, my baseboards did not get dusted as frequently as the rest of the house. This made it so much easier for me." —retired
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
10. A pack of melamine sponges designed to work on household surfaces, cars, shoes, really anything that you need to clean. These are extra thick, so they can handle bigger messes without you having to constantly grab a new one. But if you do burn through one, don't worry...this comes with 20. And seriously, you're going to love the results.
Reviewers say they're an excellent alternative for the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, and much more affordable!
Promising review: "As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner. Highly recommended." —Stephen Brandau
Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $12.56.
To learn more, check out BuzzFeed's STK extra-thick cleaning sponges review.
11. A flexible coil lint dryer brush because no matter how many attachments your vacuum comes with, you're never gonna be able to get deep down enough to fully clean those spaces out. This'll get all the way to the bottom, and who knows what kind of surprises there may be hiding under the lint (looking at you, sock that's been missing for months).
12. A cleaning putty that will *finally* clean all those small nooks and crannies — say hello to actually clean vents, keyboards, and all the other awkwardly small places you can't fit any other cleaning products into. You're going to become obsessed with finding new places to use this because it's soooo satisfying when you get that small crumb that's been tormenting you.
Promising review: "WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc. and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface. I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." —Jenna75
Get it from Amazon for $6.88+ (available in three colors).
13. A carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected and seemingly permanent messes — grease, and oil, and blood, oh my! And unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, nonflammable, and safe to use around children and pets!
Promising review: "It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened! As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner for some wicked good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." —L. Logan
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
14. Orrrr a miracle carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own and get up those stains that have been haunting you for the past two years, refusing to come out no matter what you've tried.
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that creates cleaning products, especially for homes with furry friends.
Promising reviewing: "I have a dog and two young boys, and I’m constantly cleaning the rug and sofa. I have tried other name-brand cleaning solutions, vinegar solutions, resolve, and nothing works as good as this. All the other ones have a weird smell that almost just mixes with the bad smells and makes it worse. This has a very clean and fresh scent and actually removes the odors!!!! Works well on carpet, rugs, and sofa upholstery. I use it in my upright carpet cleaner and small portable carpet cleaner. The best!" —Jessica B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.69+ (available in two sizes and two scents).