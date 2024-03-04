1. An 11-piece cookware set with detachable handles made with a nonstick granite material so you don't have to worry about the dishes you spent hours cooking getting stuck to the bottom of the pan. It comes with everything you'll need to get started and the detachable handles make storage a ~breeze~ since you can easily stack the pots and pans to save space.
This set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, two removable handles, fridge storage lids, silicone lids, and a saute pan.
Promising review: "I was looking for ceramic pots that are safe for the family and I but I was also looking for something that will save me space! These were the perfect find! They come with two amazing lids as well as lids to use in your refrigerator! Easy to put on the handles and they won't fall off no matter how heavy the contents are in your pot! We truly love these and will be buying more! These were even great for sautéing onions and browning them! Love these and would highly recommend!" —Areeba
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two colors and six set sizes).
2. And a 10.25-inch pre-seasoned cast-iron skillet, which is bound to become your new BFF. Once you see the sear you can get with this, you'll never make a steak any other way again.
It can be used on the stove, in the oven, on a grill, and even over open flames. Do *not* put this in the dishwasher, simply hand wash it with a mild soap or no soap at all.
Promising review: "I can’t speak highly enough about this skillet. Because it’s already conditioned, I just rinsed it out with a moist cloth, and was ready to go. Cooking with cast iron is one of those things that make you wonder why you didn’t before. Since I got this, every meal is an excuse to use it. My favorite is making cornbread in it…slightly crispy perfection! Worth every penny." —alix pitcher
Get it from Amazon for $19.90 (also available in six other sizes).
3. A manual can opener for any traditionalists who don't wanna mess around with electric versions that need batteries and are often more trouble than they're worth. And there's a built-in bottle opener so you can complete your meal with one of those fancy Cokes in a glass bottle.
Promising review: "We stopped using electric openers a few years ago. Couldn't find one that would last more than a year or two, they are not like the older ones from the '60s and '70s. I purchased several manual openers, some were okay, and some were junk. I read the reviews for the Oxo Good Grip opener so I bought one. I have one I purchased in 2019, it still works as well as when I bought it. My 90-year-old mom loves it with her arthritic hands, the knob and grips are very comfortable, and it's so easy to clean. Sometimes you find a product that withstands the test of time, this is one of them. If it does wear out, I would buy another one in a minute." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.71.
4. An All-Clad pot holder that bends into different shapes so you can easily grab lids, pans, pots, etc. with ease and *without* burning yourself. You're good up to 500 degrees, so now you don't have to be scared that you'll still feel the heat through your 10-year-old oven mitt.
5. An Instant Pot for making perfectly cooked rice without the stress and confusion that comes with making it in a traditional pot. You can also make pressure cooked (aka *fast*) dishes, slow cooked meals, and so much more.
This one gizmo has 7-in-1 functionality, aka it's basically a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan, and food warmer all in one. Which means you can create full meals all in this one pot, which is amazing for saving time and not making a huge mess of used pots and pans.
Promising review: "I’ve had this thing for years. I even have bought a second one since this one in a different size. Instant Pot is a game changer and can turn the laziest ramen-noodle-and-boxed-mac-'n'-cheese-eating horrible cook into somebody in the kitchen. I can cook now!!!" —Turd Ferguson
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in three sizes).
Still wondering if this is right for you? Check out I Tried The Instant Pot That Everyone's Obsessed With for an in-depth look.
6. And a Ninja air fryer so you can bring your leftovers back to life or make super crunchy and crispy foods with little or *no* added oil! You'll get all the benefits of deep frying without the treacherous pot full of burning hot oil.
This is an XL version so you can cook loads of food at once (including up to three pounds of fries or wings 🤯). It comes with a 5.5-quart nonstick basket, a nonstick crisper plate, and a chef-inspired 20 recipe cookbook. The basket and crisper plate are both dishwasher-safe! In addition to air frying, you can use this to air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate!
Promising review: "This is the first air fryer I’ve owned. It quickly replaced my toaster and a counter grill in my kitchen. In the three weeks I’ve owned it, I’ve used it one to three times each day. Everything I’ve made - from toast to chicken, to an egg and potato casserole has turned out wonderfully!" —Health Conscious in Arizona
Get it from Amazon for $119.99.
7. A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning to help transform even the most boring dish into something deeeeelicious. Not only is it incredibly tasty, but it's low sodium and made of dried herbs, citrus, and granulated onion and garlic to spice up everything from fish to beef to eggs to veggies.
Dan O's Seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok during the pandemic, where the company now has millions of followers with plenty of delicious food content.
Promising review: "The best seasoning I've ever had. I literally put it on everything. I love to cook and I put this on just about anything I grill or make on the stove too. Amazing stuff, and the guy who created this seems like a hell of a dude. Has a fun YouTube channel and his personality is real solid. He's passionate about his product and I bought some and it did not disappoint." —Kevin L Kemper
Get a pack of two (one original, one spicy) from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in two quantities and a three-pack with a chipotle version).
8. A measuring cup that holds up to two cups and makes measuring *so* much easier with the angled surface. You can see how much you're pouring from the top instead of awkwardly bending down to try to get level with it.
Promising review: "Exactly what I needed. The angled measurements are the best. No more holding it up to see how much is in there. Super lightweight. The large grip handle is perfect for those days when my arthritis acts up. Can't use it in the microwave due it being made out of plastic but I've got a four-cup Pyrex for that. I totally recommend this measuring cup." —David Horner
Get it from Amazon for $10.95 (also available in a one- or four-cup).
9. Or an adjustable measuring cup, which will eliminate the need to dirty four of them every time you make a recipe 'cause this bad boy can measure allll your ingredients in one spot!! It's especially great for those ~gooey~ ingredients (peanut butter, honey, molasses, etc.) since the bottom pushes up to help get every last bit.
Promising review: "Saw Alton Brown using one of these to make peanut butter cookies and I had to have one. I've used it for PB, coconut oil, and sour cream so far, and it's great. Pop it apart and throw it in the dishwasher. No more scooping gooey ingredients into a measuring cup and then scooping them back out; just scoop them in and pop them out, scape with your spatula and it's done. Love it." —Laura Marks
Get it from Amazon for $10.49.
10. Orrr a pretty rose gold measuring cup set so you can upgrade your fresh-outta-college dingy plastic set for these, which are worthy of being in a professional kitchen.
The set comes with 1/4 tsp, 1/2 tsp, 1 tsp, 1 tbsp, 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and 1 cup measures.
Promising review: "These are beautiful! It's a wonderful set! They are heavy duty and have a great expensive look without costing a fortune!" —K. LaNou
Get the eight-piece set from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two colors).
11. Anddd an adjustable measuring spoon that has you covered for dry ingredients 1/4 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon and wet ingredients up to 15 mL all in one spoon. So instead of keeping track of a whole collection, all you need is this bad boy and you're set.
And it's dishwasher safe!
Promising review: "One measuring spoon to replace several......how can you go wrong? The two pieces are completely separate so you can wash it thoroughly! Pleased with my purchase and the amount of room it just freed up in my drawer!" —zonneschijn
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
12. Or a set of space-saving measuring spoons with dual sides for wet and dry ingredients. These neatly nest into each other so you'll never lose track of your teaspoon, leaving you to struggle with guesstimating the correct amount.
Promising review: "I got so tired of measuring spoons either getting lost in my drawer or having to deal with ones on rings. These are fantastic. The magnet holds them together well, and I love that each ‘spoon’ is actually two (each end is a different shape, too)." —Alicia S.
Get the set from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in four color combinations).
13. An Our Place oven pan that isn't just for your oven. This is gonna be your new go-to for roasting, baking, and even using on the stove as a griddle. Now you can make more than one pancake at a time!! Cute and efficient, we love it. 👏🏼👏🏼
It's oven safe up to 450 degrees. It is unfortunately not compatible with induction stove tops, so be aware of that if you're buying it in hopes of using it as a griddle.
Promising review: "A solid pan, and the silicone sheet is one of the best I have ever used. Easy to clean, and everything in the oven is baked to perfection. Love the color as well. It is a versatile pan that can be used on the stove. Cooked an entire breakfast, eggs, sausage, and potatoes all in one pan." —Mary N.
Get it from Our Place for $125 (available in 10 colors).