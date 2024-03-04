This set includes two frying pans, two saucepans, two removable handles, fridge storage lids, silicone lids, and a saute pan.

Promising review: "I was looking for ceramic pots that are safe for the family and I but I was also looking for something that will save me space! These were the perfect find! They come with two amazing lids as well as lids to use in your refrigerator! Easy to put on the handles and they won't fall off no matter how heavy the contents are in your pot! We truly love these and will be buying more! These were even great for sautéing onions and browning them! Love these and would highly recommend!" —Areeba



Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two colors and six set sizes).